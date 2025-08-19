Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

New pics of Trump holding court in Oval Office branded ‘embarrassing’ as world leaders sit around his desk: ‘Like schoolchildren’

Some on social media noted that the set up, with Trump behind the Resolute Desk and his European counterparts on chairs opposite him, presented the president as hosting a bunch of ‘unruly schoolchildren’

Mike Bedigan
Tuesday 19 August 2025 19:12 BST
Comments
Trump blames Ukraine for ‘taking on nation that’s 10 times your size’ despite Russia being the one that invaded

New pictures showing Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office in front of major world leaders has been criticized as an "embarrassing" power play by the president, in what should have been a display of global unity.

Some on social media noted that the set up, with Trump behind the Resolute Desk and his European counterparts on chairs opposite him, presented the president as hosting a bunch of “unruly schoolchildren.”

The president was joined for the photo-op by leaders including British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, French president Emmanual Macron, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Finnish president Alexander Stubb.

New pictures showing Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office in front of several major world leaders has been criticized online as an ‘embarrassing’ power play by the president, in what should have been a display of global unity
New pictures showing Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office in front of several major world leaders has been criticized online as an ‘embarrassing’ power play by the president, in what should have been a display of global unity (White House)
Recommended

Also in attendance were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Another photo showed a smiling Trump posing with a new golf club, gifted to him by Zelensky.

However, the meeting of the circled leaders drew the ire of social media users, with some commenting that the staging and White House mantra of of “peace through strength” was “deeply disrespectful to U.S. history itself.”

Some on social media noted that the set up, with Trump behind the Resolute Desk and his European counterparts on chairs opposite him, presented the president as hosting a bunch of ‘unruly schoolchildren’
Some on social media noted that the set up, with Trump behind the Resolute Desk and his European counterparts on chairs opposite him, presented the president as hosting a bunch of ‘unruly schoolchildren’ (White House)
Another photo showed a smiling Trump posing with a new golf club, gifted to him by Volodymyr Zelensky
Another photo showed a smiling Trump posing with a new golf club, gifted to him by Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP/Getty)

“Permenant peace is never truly obtained through strength. It may hold for a while under pressure, but it won’t last,” wrote one user.

“What a breathtakingly rude, narcissistic asshole,” another said. “Instead of a conference table where everyone can meet equally, Chump lined them up like unruly school children in a row with himself as the authority figure. Chump can just f*** all the way off.”

Others questioned how the leaders, who came to Washington D.C. as “equals” had allowed such a belittling set up.

The president was joined for photo-op on Monday by leaders including British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, French president Emmanual Macron, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. Also in attendance were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky
The president was joined for photo-op on Monday by leaders including British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, French president Emmanual Macron, German Chancellor Freidrich Merz, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni. Also in attendance were European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (AP)

“Embarrassing,” wrote one user, with another going further, writing “I cannot believe they let Trump seat them like a bunch of schoolchildren.

“Do none of these ‘leaders’ have any testosterone whatsoever or PR teams that can approve/reject seating arrangements. Most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen for the EU.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in