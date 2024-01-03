Trump appeals Maine 2024 primary ballot ruling: Live
Former president was removed from the Republican Party primary ballot in both Maine and Colorado
Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision
Donald Trump has asked a court in Maine to overturn the secretary of state’s decision that removed him from the 2024 Republican primary ballot because of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause and his role in the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.
The former president’s appeal comes as attorneys are set to submit final written arguments to a federal appeals court claiming that Mr Trump is immune from prosecution concerning the charges he faces over the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Oral arguments from Mr Trump’s lawyers and special counsel prosecutors will then be heard on 9 January, after which a three-judge panel will rule on the matter.
Elsewhere, Mr Trump is now leading President Joe Biden among young and Hispanic voters, according to a new poll.
The USA Today/Suffolk University survey found that 39 per cent of Hispanic voters now back the former president compared to 34 per cent supporting his Democratic successor.
Mr Trump also has a four percentage point lead among voters under 35, with 37 per cent to Mr Biden’s 33 per cent.
These demographics typically vote Democrat so the findings spell potential trouble for the incumbent in the 2024 presidential race.
Trump shares ‘fully verified’ report on 2020 election fraud claiming he is entitled to total immunity
In a three-“page” post on Truth Social, Donald Trump has shared a “fully verified” report on alleged fraud in the 2020 election.
He repeats his claim that it would have been “in violation of his Oath of Office” to not bring his allegations of election fraud to light.
While the report is filled with citations, many are from previously debunked stories and theories from right-wing news sites. There is no author listed on the report.
Here’s what the former president posted:
Page One: SUMMARY OF ELECTION FRAUD IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN THE SWING STATES: I am pleased to share a Report that is fully verified, most of the information was gotten from Government Sources, Tapes, and other Public Records, and compiled by the most highly qualified Election Experts in the Country. These numbers are determinative and, in all cases, are hundreds of thousands of Votes per Swing State more than I needed to WIN that State. If the Republican Senate does not step forward and address this ATROCITY, it will happen again, and be virtually impossible for Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS in the future.
Page Two: Remember, I was not campaigning—The 2020 Election was LONG OVER. What I was doing is bringing to light the fact that the Election was, without question, Rigged and Stolen. As President, and Commander-in-Chief, it was my duty to do so! If I did not do this, I would have been in violation of my Oath of Office, and the Take Care Clause, which requires the President to “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” Therefore I am entitled to Total Immunity, because that is exactly what I was doing, Taking Care of our Country, and Guarding it from Rigged and Stolen Elections. Democrats are willing to play a far different game. They are willing to Cheat at levels never seen before.
Page Three: Please study these numbers carefully, analyze what’s been done, keep an open mind, and be smart—Because the Democrats are already trying to do it again, but adding one more weapon, Prosecutorial Misconduct—Using the DOJ, FBI, and local Attorney Generals and D.A.’s to go after Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent—ME. This is a Lethal Weapon, but so far my Record Poll Numbers would indicate that it has backfired on them. The Public knows the TRUTH, but Republicans must fight harder and smarter!
Voices: It’s not up to the voters to decide if Trump can run for president
Nick Akerman writes:
When it comes to electing the president, majority voter approval is not a fundamental precept in the Constitution. From its inception, the Constitution established specific non-negotiable qualifications for eligibility to serve as president: that “[n]o person except a natural born Citizen . . . shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any Person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.”
A president elected twice is prohibited by the 22nd Amendment from being elected for a third term. It is not up to the voters to decide whether any president can serve a third term. The myth that the voters have unfettered selection of the president is of course upended by the Constitution’s electoral college voting system that allows a minority of the country’s voters to select the president.
Three years on from Capitol riot, Trump further cements his dominance over GOP
Republicans are now more likely to be supportive of those who attacked the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 and more likely not to blame former President Donald Trump for the events of that day than they were two years ago, a new poll has revealed.
The poll, conducted by The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, shows that the Republicans are increasingly loyal to Mr Trump as he campaigns for the presidential nomination once again even as his legal woes are mounting. Mr Trump is scrambling to win enough delegates to secure the nomination before any convictions may stir up trouble, including for attempting to remain in power after losing the 2020 election, which led to the events of January 6.
The survey shows that Republicans are now less likely to think that the rioters were “mostly violent” and similarly less likely to think that Mr Trump was in any way responsible for the insurrection. They are also less likely to think that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected, despite no evidence to the contrary, compared to a similar poll conducted by The Post and the University of Maryland in December 2021.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump further cements his dominance on GOP three years after Jan 6 riot
Republicans now less likely to think that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected compared to December 2021
Kellyanne Conway recommends GOP embraces contraceptives to win votes
The right for reproductive healthcare, including contraceptives and abortions, is a political issue for conservatives who are strategising how to win over voters – a majority of which agree that Americans have a right to access it.
Despite the ban on abortions having real-life health consequences for millions in the US, and a potential ban on contraceptives sparking fears of similar outcomes, conservative political consultant Kellyanne Conway is advising Republicans to get friendlier with contraceptives all while she mocks abortions.
In December, Ms Conway held a meeting with GOP members and staff in Congress as well as campaigns to advise them to advocate for birth control in order to ease voters’ fears about limiting access to contraception, according to Politico.
Ms Conway said the strategy would undermine Democrats’ narrative that Republicans are attacking women’s health choices, Fox News reported.
Ariana Baio reports.
Kellyanne Conway recommends Republicans embrace contraceptives to secure votes
Conway publicly mocked abortions but also pushed Republicans to create a cohesive narrative around contraceptives when campaigning in 2024
Cheney schools Trump over false claim Jan 6 committee evidence was destroyed
Liz Cheney has responded to Donald Trump’s repeated false claims that she destroyed most of the evidence from the House select committee investigating the events leading up to the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.
The former president alleges this was done to stop him from preparing a defence case for his upcoming federal election interference trial for the charges brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
Poll: Trump now leads Biden among young and Hispanic voters
A new poll shows President Joe Biden losing to former president Donald Trump in 2024 as Mr Biden’s support among Black, Latino and young voters has dropped.
A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll showed that the president has failed to consolidate parts of the coalition that propelled him to the White House in 2020. Mr Trump, who has a commanding lead in every state that holds an early nominating contest for the Republican nomination for president, beats Mr Biden in a head-to-head with 39 per cent compared to Mr Biden’s 37 per cent.
Eric Garcia digs into the numbers:
Trump now leads Biden among young and Hispanic voters, new poll finds
Biden lags behind Trump with Hispanic and young voters and faces an enthusiasm gap
Melania Trump absent from New Year party due to mother’s hospitalisation
Former First Lady Melania Trump‘s mother, Amalija Knav, is reportedly “very ill,” according to Donald Trump.
Mr Trump revealed his mother-in-law was suffering from some kind of malady when he was asked why his wife had not accompanied him to a New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, according to Page Six.
“Melania—great First Lady, so popular, the people love her—she’s now in a hospital with her mother,” he said in a video clip that was shared on X/Twitter. “Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she’ll be recovering.”
Mr Trump told the New Year’s crowd that his wife “sends her love.”
Continued...
Trump says Melania’s mother is ‘very ill’ as he explains wife’s absence from party
‘It’s a tough one, it’s a very tough one,’ Mr Trump said
Trump’s chances of being convicted are ‘extremely high’, says ex-prosecutor
A former US federal prosecutor has said there is an “extremely high” chance of Donald Trump being convicted in at least one of the criminal investigations against him.
Glenn Kirschner, who worked for six years as a prosecutor for the US Army and 24 years for the US government, told Sky News that the weight of Republican witnesses against Mr Trump would make it very difficult for him to claim he was being unfairly persecuted.
The former president is facing a total of 91 felony criminal charges across five jurisdictions, with allegations ranging from illegal election interference to mishandling classified documents.
“I think the odds of a conviction are extremely high,” Mr Kirschner told Sky News.
Read on...
Ex-prosecutor says Trump’s chances of being convicted are ‘extremely high’
Glenn Kirschner worked as a prosecutor for 30 years
Maine’s secretary of state was ‘swatted’ the day after she disqualified Trump
Maine’s secretary of state was the target of a “swatting” just one day after she announced Donald Trump has been disqualified from Maine’s 2024 ballot.
Police received a call from a man claiming to have broken into Shenna Bellows’s Manchester, Maine home, according to a statement from Maine State Police. She was not home on 29 December, and police found nothing suspicious in or around the home when they searched.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
The incident comes as a number of officials, including several members of Congress, appeared to have been the targets of “swatting” calls in recent days.
Full story: Trump appeals Maine decision to block him from 2024 ballots
Donald Trump’s attorneys have appealed a decision from Maine’s top elections official to remove him from 2024 presidential ballots for his actions surrounding the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Last week’s decision from Maine’s secretary of state Shenna Bellows challenges his eligibility under a provision of the 14th Amendment, which bars any person who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding public office.
The attack, fuelled by Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him, “were an attack not only upon the Capitol and government officials, but also an attack on the rule of law,” Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows wrote in last week’s decision.
Alex Woodward reports:
Trump appeals Maine decision to block him from 2024 ballots
The former president faces a growing list of legal challenges surrounding his eligibility to hold public office
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies