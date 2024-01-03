Trump appeals Maine 2024 primary ballot ruling: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has asked a court in Maine to overturn the secretary of state’s decision that removed him from the 2024 Republican primary ballot because of the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause and his role in the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot.

The former president’s appeal comes as attorneys are set to submit final written arguments to a federal appeals court claiming that Mr Trump is immune from prosecution concerning the charges he faces over the attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Oral arguments from Mr Trump’s lawyers and special counsel prosecutors will then be heard on 9 January, after which a three-judge panel will rule on the matter.

Elsewhere, Mr Trump is now leading President Joe Biden among young and Hispanic voters, according to a new poll.

The USA Today/Suffolk University survey found that 39 per cent of Hispanic voters now back the former president compared to 34 per cent supporting his Democratic successor.

Mr Trump also has a four percentage point lead among voters under 35, with 37 per cent to Mr Biden’s 33 per cent.

These demographics typically vote Democrat so the findings spell potential trouble for the incumbent in the 2024 presidential race.