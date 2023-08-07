Trump goes after judge in Jan 6 indictment as Pence undermines key defence – latest news
Donald Trump lashed out at Mike Pence, Special Counsel Jack Smith and Judge Tanya Chutkan on Truth Social
Persecution’: Watch Trump’s reaction after leaving DC court after arrest
Donald Trump and his attorneys spent much of the weekend attempting to discredit his latest federal indictment and attacking the people involved in it – just days after being arraigned on four federal charges related to his alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election.
On Truth Social, Mr Trump criticised Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will be overseeing his case, saying he does not think he will get a “fair trial.”
“WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON VERY POWERFUL GROUNDS, AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE, OUT IF D.C.” Mr Trump wrote on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, went on several network news shows where he argued that the ex-president only exercised his First Amendment right to claim the election was stolen.
Mr Lauro claimed that Mr Trump only asked then-vice president Mike Pence to “pause the counts and allow the states to weigh in” in the days leading up to 6 January.
But Mr Pence disputed this.
“They were asking me to overturn the election,” Mr Pence told CNN. He said attorneys for Mr Trump asked him “outright” to reject votes.
Pence skirts crucial questions about Trump’s election indictment
Mike Pence was evasive when answering questions from a CBS reporter in a new interview touching upon Donald Trump’s indictment on charges related to the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
John Bowden reports:
Pence skirts crucial questions about Trump’s election indictment
Pence, other Republican 2024 hopefuls have been cautious about openly disparaging the DoJ’s Jan 6 case
Trump defiantly attacks Nancy Pelosi over ‘scared puppy’ comment
Donald Trump is on the defence after his third criminal indictment was handed to him this past week, lashing out at several people, including Nancy Pelosi, for providing commentary on his federal charges.
The ex-president didn’t hold back against Ms Pelosi in a post on Truth Social on Sunday after the ex-speaker of the house said Mr Trump looked like a “scared puppy” attending his arraignment last week.
“I purposely didn’t comment on Nancy Pelosi’s very weird story concerning her husband, but now I can because she said something about me, with glee, that was really quite vicious,” Mr Trump wrote.
Ms Pelosi told MSNBC on Friday that when she saw Mr Trump emerge from his car for the arraignment in Washington DC she saw “a scared puppy” who “knows the truth that he lost the election”.
Ariana Baio reports:
Trump insists he isn’t a ‘scared puppy’ in defiant attack on Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi said she thought the former president looked like a ‘scared puppy’ walking into his arraignment on Thursday
Lincoln Project posts mocking montage of Trump attorney
Trump calls for Senate to save him from indictment
Donald Trump was in attack mode as he spoke to supporters Saturday evening in Columbia, South Carolina.
The former president, not known for holding back against his enemies, was more combative than ever as he spoke at a South Carolina Republican Party fundraiser in the wake of his indictment on criminal charges related to his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
While some moments were clearly scripted and focused his rage against President Joe Biden and the Department of Justice, others were not as he veered into attacks against Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans tied to leadership in the Senate who have resisted his calls to use their power to help him — both on January 6, and now, as he faces criminal prosecution.
“These guys, what they’re doing with this election interference ... the Senate needs to step up. The House is doing a lot of things…They have something on Mitch McConnell,” the former president argued, presumably meaning either Democrats or the Department of Justice, or both.
“There’s no way he’s doing this. They got something on Mitch McConnell.”
Poll: Trump and Biden tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch
The 2024 election looks set to be a rematch between President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.
Despite his mounting legal problems, Mr Trump is by far the most popular candidate in the Republican field.
Only Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reached double digits but he remains miles behind Mr Trump.
Trump and Biden tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch: poll
Trump and Biden tied in hypothetical 2024 rematch at 43 per cent each
ICYMI: Bill Barr dismisses Donald Trump's First Amendment defence following indictment
Mike Pence and Trump’s lawyer share opposite stories of what ex-president said ahead of Jan 6
Donald Trump‘s defence attorney, John Lauro, claimed the ex-president never asked then-vice president Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 elections – but Mr Pence says differently.
Mr Lauro went on several network news shows on Sunday to defend Mr Trump, claiming he was within his First Amendment right when he asked Mr Pence to “pause the counts and allow the states to weigh in,” in the days before 6 January.
But Mr Pence’s recount of those events was slightly different.
Mr Pence said the former president’s attorneys approached him and asked him to “reject votes outright.”
“They were asking me to overturn the election,” Mr Pence told CNN. “I had no right to overturn the election.”
Trump goes on kooky rant about how long it takes to wash his ‘gorgeous head of hair’
With a trio of indictments looming overhead, Donald Trump took time to assure his voters that he was focused on what really matters heading into 2024 — his shower‘s water pressure.
During the keynote speech of a GOP dinner in South Carolina on Saturday, Mr Trump told the crowd that modern water pressures just weren’t getting the job done.
Though Mr Trump has proven in past speeches that he does not need segues — preferring instead to crash from topic to topic without regard for logic or causality — he did lead into his shower rant, sort of, by complaining about regulations.
Graig Graziosi reports:
Trump goes on kooky rant about how long it takes to wash his ‘gorgeous head of hair’
Trump has been publicly complaining about water pressure since at least 2019
Pence skirts crucial questions about Trump’s election indictment
Mike Pence was evasive when answering questions from a CBS reporter in a new interview touching upon Donald Trump’s indictment on charges related to the effort to overturn the 2020 election.
The former vice president, whom Mr Trump’s team has spoken openly about cross-examining in the ex-president’s upcoming trial, has largely remained on Mr Trump’s side when it comes to the barrage of legal threats now facing him. But he has not reserved that same loyalty amid Mr Trump’s newest criminal charges, on which he refused to take a side.
Speaking with Major Garrett, Mr Pence dodged questions about whether the prosecution of Mr Trump specifically was “politicised” — a charge the Trump team has levelled —while making those same gratuitous swipes at the Justice Department over unrelated issues, like the ongoing prosecution of Hunter Biden.
“I don’t want to prejudge this indictment. I don’t know whether the government has the evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to support this case,” said the former vice president, who was at the very centre of the events now being examined for prosecution by the Department of Justice.
Michael Cohen claims Jared Kushner ‘probably a cooperating witness’ in probe
Michael Cohen, the former attorney and fixer for former president Donald Trump, claims the ex-president’s son-in-law and former adviser is one of the witnesses who has given evidence about him to the prosecutors who will seek to convict and imprison him next year.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Michael Cohen claims Trump’s son-in-law is ‘probably a cooperating witness’ in probe
The ex-Trump fixer says Donald Trump’s son-in-law would cooperate against the ex-president ‘in a heartbeat’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies