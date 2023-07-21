Trump and Michael Cohen reach settlement over $1.3m in unpaid legal bills

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has reached a settlement with his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen over claims the former president’s company broke an agreement to pay the attorney’s legal bills, leaving him owing an estimated $1.3m.

Lawyers for Mr Cohen and the Trump Organization announced they’d agreed on terms of a settlement, whose terms were not immediately public, in a New York court on Friday, the Associated Press reports.

The deal, which hasn’t been finalised, comes as Mr Cohen’s suit was about to go to trial in state court next week.

The 2019 lawsuit had accused the Trump Organization of failing to honour the terms of an agreement to foot the lawyer’s large legal bills during a series of high-profile investigations in 2017 and 2018, including special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Donald Trump’s potential ties with Russia. Mr Cohen alleged that the Trump Organization stopped paying his bills when he began cooperating with investigators.

The Trump Organization, for its part, argued it carried out the obligations it had to Mr Cohen, and said some of the lawyer’s legal costs were related to personal matters outside his employment with the Trump company.

The settlement is the latest chapter in a long and twisting relationship between the two men. Mr Cohen, once a staunch ally of Mr Trump, is now one of his most vocal critics, and may offer testimony that seals legal charges against the former president.

In April, Mr Trump sued Mr Cohen in Florida federal court, seeking $500m in damages, claiming his former fixer broke a confidentiality agreement and unjustly enriched himself by “spreading falsehoods” about the former president after the two suffered a riff.

Mr Cohen has authored two books and hosted a podcast in recent years, all of which have been heavily critical of Mr Trump.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.