Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen is expected to testify today before a grand jury investigating hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Two sources told The Associated Press that Cohen will appear before the Manhattan grand jury on Monday as possible criminal charges against the former president loom.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has also invited Mr Trump to testify in the probe this week – an invitation he is unlikely to accept but which sends the clearest signal yet that he could be criminally indicted.

While the investigation ramps up, Mr Trump’s former vice president Mike Pence has also hit out at him over his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Speaking at the white-tie annual Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday, Mr Pence said that Mr Trump’s “reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

The former president is also under fire following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank – the biggest US bank failure since 2008 – after he watered down regulations during his time in office.