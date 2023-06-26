Trump news – live: Trump makes first 2024 campaign visit to battleground state of Michigan
Follow all the latest news on the former president as he once more seeks the Republican nomination
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Donald Trump returned to the battleground state of Michigan on Sunday night, which he won in 2016 but lost to Joe Biden in the last election, for the first time in the 2024 cycle.
The one-term president spoke before 2,500 supporters at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honoured by the party as its “Man of the Decade.”
During the event, he told the crowd that electric vehicles would result in the “decimation” of the state’s traditional auto industry.
It came the day after he told a crowd of evangelicals on Saturday that the federal government has a “vital role” in the restriction of abortion access while he once again took credit for overturning Roe v Wade.
But the former president did not detail his proposal for national abortion restrictions, in contrast to his 2024 rival Mike Pence, who supports outlawing care nationally at 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Mr Trump’s remarks to a Faith & Freedom Coalition conference in Washington DC came on the one-year anniversary of the US Supreme Court’s decision to revoke constitutional protections for abortion. Though he has repeatedly taken credit for the ruling, he has avoided questions about whether he would back a national ban if Republican lawmakers managed to pass one through Congress.
In his remarks, he also railed against the criminal indictments against him, as reporting from The New York Times finds that his presidential campaign has been diverting more funds raised by Mr Trump to a political action committee that has been used to cover his personal mounting legal fees.
Trump quietly changes political fundraising site to funnel funds toward legal woes
The former president faces more than 60 criminal charges.
Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress seek to expunge impeachments
Two of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress have introduced legislation aimed at expunging the former president’s two impeachments.
Elise Stefanik, the fourth highest-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives Republican, and rightwing hardliner Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a pair of resolutions that if enacted would aim to change the record “as if such articles had never been passed”.
Read on:
Trump tells Michigan Republicans that EVs will ‘decimate’ state’s auto industry
Former president made the comments as he appeared at Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner.
Trump tells Michigan Republicans that EVs will mean ‘decimation’ of states auto industry
Donald Trump told an audience of Michigan Republicans that the push for electric vehicles will mean the “decimation” of the state’s auto industry.
The former president made the comments as he appeared at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner on Sunday night, his first appearance in the battleground state in the 2024 cycle.
“It’s going to be a level that people can’t even image,” Mr Trump said during his address inside the Suburban Collection Showplace, in Novi, Michigan.
Mr Trump told the crowd that the “maniacal push” for electric vehicles would kill auto jobs in the United States, and mocked the range of the vehicles, saying that they were a win for “tow truck companies.”
“If somebody wants an electric car, I’m all for it. But you should be able to have a choice,” Mr Trump told the crowd.
Trump appears at GOP event in Michigan
Trump tells Michigan crowd his opponents want to ‘take away my freedom'
“They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedom,” the former president told the Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner.
Pence refuses to say if he would pardon Trump
“I can’t defend what is alleged but the president is entitled to his day in court. And I think we need to let the process go forward,” the former vice president said on Fox News Sunday
“I don’t know why the other people running for president in the Republican primary assume that the president will be found guilty.”
WATCH: Part Two of our exclusive interview with former Vice President @Mike_Pence where he discusses his bid for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. Tune In! #FoxNewsSunday pic.twitter.com/WCNlGV9v82— Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) June 25, 2023
Trump is returning to Michigan with hopes of repeating the battleground success he found in 2016
Donald Trump is set to appear in Michigan on Sunday evening as he looks to reclaim territory that helped propel him to the White House but slipped from his grasp four years later.
GOP lawmaker attacks Trump over secret documents
“You don’t show our attack plans on Iran to people who are not cleared. ... And that’s what happened there. And when the government asks for them back, you give them back,” Rep Don Bacon, a Republican from Nebraska, said on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: @RepDonBacon (R-Neb.) responds to President Trump's statements over the weekend.— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 25, 2023
"You don't show our attack plans on Iran to people who are not cleared. ... And that's what happened there. And when the government asks for them back, you give them back." pic.twitter.com/pVsvjP5w8K
Trump diverting more campaign cash into fund used to cover legal fees, report finds
Trump’s campaign has been pushing more money raised for his 2024 presidential bid into a political action committee that has been used to cover his legal fees, as the former president faces several indictments and investigations in multiple jurisdictions in at least three states.
For every dollar raised for his campaign online beginning with its launch in November, 99 cents went to the campaign while a penny went to the PAC Save America.
But he appears to have adjusted that split, sending 90 per cent of donations to his campaign with another 10 per cent to Save America – a move that may have boosted his PAC by at least $1.5 million, according to The New York Times.
Save America spent $1.9 million in what it identified as legal expenses in the first half of 2022, according to The Times. That spending surged to $14.6 million in the second half of last year, according to records reviewed by the newspaper.
