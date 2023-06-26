Trump news – live: Supreme Court dismisses Democratic lawsuit over Trump hotel documents
Former president handed ‘Man of the Decade’ award in Michigan at Republican dinner
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
The Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a number of Congressional Democrats who were attempting to get information about the government lease for the Washington, DC hotel previously owned by former President Donald Trump.
The court decided to dismiss the suit after the legislators voluntarily dropped the case earlier in June. The justices had agreed to hear a bid by the Biden administration to block the suit.
Mr Trump spoke before 2,500 supporters at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honoured by the party as its “Man of the Decade” on Sunday night.
During the event, he claimed that electric vehicles would result in the “decimation” of the state’s traditional auto industry and claimed that his criminal indictments are “bulls***”.
Michigan could be a key focus of the 2024 race after Mr Trump won the state in 2016 but lost it to Mr Biden in 2020.
His appearance came one day after he told a crowd of evangelicals on Saturday that the federal government has a “vital role” in the restriction of abortion access and once again took credit for overturning Roe v Wade.
The case was first initiated in 2017 – Mr Trump’s first year in office – when 17 Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee sued the General Services Administration (GSA) for information about the 2013 lease of the Old Post Office building to Mr Trump’s company to make it into a hotel.
Pence won’t say whether he’d pardon Trump
Former vice president Mike Pence did not say whether he would pardon former president Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News on Sunday.
Fox News host Shannon Bream asked Mr Trump’s former running-mate about whether he would pardon the former president. Mr Trump pleaded not guilty earlier this month to 37 federal charges related to him illegally retaining documents related to national defence and other classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
“Well, look, if I were the president of the United States, I would take the pardon authority very seriously,” he said, noting how as governor of Indiana he pardoned people and took the task seriously. “I would apply that to every single case in that matter. But I appreciate you raising the point.”
Fox News choose Jesse Watters to replace Tucker Carlson in primetime shakeup
Fox News has named Jesse Watters as Tucker Carlson’s permanent replacement in the primetime lineup.
The rightwing network announced Watters would permanently take the 8pm hour with Laura Ingraham moving from 10pm to 7pm.
Sean Hannity will remain in his 9pm time with Greg Gutfield moving to 10pm.
Republicans try to thread the needle on abortion on anniversary of the death of Roe
One year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade and ended the enshrined right to seek an abortion, Christian conservatives convened in Washington DC to size up the GOP’s leading 2024 candidates.
The Faith and Freedom Coalition held its Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton over the weekend, where every major Republican 2024 candidate appeared to try to win over the crucial evangelical wing of the party. Former president Donald Trump closed out the event on Saturday evening; former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, former vice president Mike Pence; former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Sen Tim Scott (R-SC), Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy also made their case to social conservatives.
Last year’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization has caused a split among Republicans. Some have said that the Supreme Court’s decision likely cost Republicans the opportunity to win the majority in the Senate as the GOP failed to flip a single seat, and Republicans only won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.
An NBC News poll showed that 61 per cent of Americans disapprove of the Dobbs decision, with 80 per cent of women between the ages of 18 and 49 and two-thirds of suburban women saying that they disapproved of it.
Watch live as Republican presidential candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis unveils his immigration policy during a visit to the US-Mexico border.
The GOP candidate is also visiting local communities in Eagle Pass, Texas, to detail his border security plan ahead of the 2024 Republican primaries.
It is the first formal campaign policy announcement of his presidential campaign.
It comes as the Florida Governor has increased his attacks on his main political rival, former President Donald Trump.
A new poll by NBC News showed 51% of Republican primary voters selected Mr Trump as their first choice in the race for the GOP nomination, while Mr DeSantis only received just 22%.
The latest Emerson College poll for the 2024 Republican Primary shows that former president Trump maintains a majority of Republican voters’ support with 59%, followed by Mr DeSantis with 21% and former vice president Mike Pence with 6%. No other candidate reaches 5% in the recent polling.
Watch live as Republican presidential candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis unveils his immigration policy during a visit to the US-Mexico border.
Trump tells Michigan Republicans that EVs will ‘decimate’ state’s auto industry
Donald Trump told an audience of Michigan Republicans that the push for electric vehicles will mean the “decimation” of the state’s traditional auto industry.
The former president made the comments as he appeared at the Oakland County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner on Sunday night, his first appearance in the battleground state in the 2024 cycle.
“It’s going to be a level that people can’t even imagine,” Mr Trump said during his address inside the Suburban Collection Showplace, in Novi, Michigan.
Mr Trump told the crowd that the “maniacal push” for electric vehicles would kill auto jobs in the United States, and mocked the range of the vehicles, saying that they were a win for “tow truck companies.”
“If somebody wants an electric car, I’m all for it. But you should be able to have a choice,” Mr Trump told the crowd.
Trump is funneling 10% of 2024 campaign donations to cover his legal bills
Former President Donald Trump is diverting more donations from political supporters to fund his mounting legal costs as multiple court cases put an increased strain on his resources.
Disclosure text on the Trump presidential campaign’s WinRed digital fundraising platform now specifies that 10 per cent of political contributions will go to his legal battles via the Save America PAC.
The other 90 per cent will be used for political campaigning to try to return him to the White House for a second term.
The former president previously took 1 per cent for his legal troubles from political donations.
Mr Trump’s legal issues include his 37-count criminal indictment including violations of the Espionage Act and a sexual abuse civil lawsuit which was recently won by the writer, E Jean Carroll.
The change, first reported by The New York Times, appears to have been made in February or March of 2023, according to archival footage reviewed by the newspaper.
