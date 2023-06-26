✕ Close Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him

The Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit from a number of Congressional Democrats who were attempting to get information about the government lease for the Washington, DC hotel previously owned by former President Donald Trump.

The court decided to dismiss the suit after the legislators voluntarily dropped the case earlier in June. The justices had agreed to hear a bid by the Biden administration to block the suit.

Mr Trump spoke before 2,500 supporters at Oakland County GOP’s Lincoln Day Dinner, where he was honoured by the party as its “Man of the Decade” on Sunday night.

During the event, he claimed that electric vehicles would result in the “decimation” of the state’s traditional auto industry and claimed that his criminal indictments are “bulls***”.

Michigan could be a key focus of the 2024 race after Mr Trump won the state in 2016 but lost it to Mr Biden in 2020.

His appearance came one day after he told a crowd of evangelicals on Saturday that the federal government has a “vital role” in the restriction of abortion access and once again took credit for overturning Roe v Wade.