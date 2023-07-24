Trump news – live: Trump goes on the attack over Jan 6 probe as Mike Pence downplays Capitol riot
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Trump shares threatening fan-made video
Donald Trump has gone on the attack over the grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election – as he could be indicted on criminal charges as soon as this week.
In a Truth Social rant on Sunday night, the former president lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland claiming that the investigations are a “coordinated Hoax” and a ploy to “STEAL ANOTHER ELECTION through PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT at levels never seen before in the U.S.”.
This comes as former vice president Mike Pence downplayed Mr Trump’s actions leading up to the Capitol riot, claiming that he is not sure if they were criminal or not.
“While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal,” Mr Pence, who is also a Republican presidential contender, told CNN’s “State of the Union”.
In one of the clearest signs that Mr Trump could face federal charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president said last week that he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation.
How might prosecutors charge Trump with racketeering in Georgia case?
The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state is reportedly weighing a racketeering indictment against the former president and others.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could rely on evidence tied to Mr Trump’s infamous call to the state’s top elections official to “find” votes for him, as well as the breach of voting machines by a group of Trump-connected operatives, according to The Guardian, citing two people briefed on the matter.
Prosecutors are reportedly reviewing a racketeering indictment including statutes related to influencing witnesses and computer trespass.
An indictment is expected within the first two weeks of August.
Alex Woodward reports.
How prosecutors could charge Trump with racketeering in Georgia case
Fulton County grand jury hearing evidence connected to former president’s attempts to overturn 2020 results
Explained: Trump, January 6 and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election
Alex Woodward explains how a sprawling Justice Department probe into Donald Trump and his allies could result in several criminal charges against the former president.
The federal investigation into Trump and January 6, explained
A sprawling Justice Department probe into the former president and his allies could result in several criminal charges against him, Alex Woodward reports
How Trump is gaining an advantage in the nitty-gritty battle for delegates
Set aside the polls, the fundraising numbers or Donald Trump’s name recognition as metrics of his early dominance of the Republican presidential contest. He has what could prove to be the most important advantage in the race: a leg up in winning the delegates needed to clinch the GOP nomination.
While the delegate count won’t begin taking shape until voting begins next January, Trump’s edge in the race to win their votes is years in the making.
Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates.
DeSantis says he’d accept Trump being prosecuted for a ‘traditional crime’
There is a scenario in which Gov Ron DeSantis would applaud the prosecution of former President Donald Trump — but only if Mr Trump were to do a “traditional crime” like “robbing a bank.”
“Look, nobody is above the law,” Mr DeSantis said in an appearance on Newsmax.
“If Donald Trump or any big political person gets caught robbing a bank or doing things that we know are traditional crimes that people get prosecuted for every day, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles.”
Abe Asher reports on the governor’s comments.
DeSantis says he’d accept prosecution of Trump for a ‘traditional crime’
The governor is trailing the twice-indicted former president by a wide margin in Republican primary polls
Mike Pence says he is not convinced yet that Donald Trump’s Jan 6 actions were criminal
Former vice president Mike Pence has said that he is not yet convinced that Donald Trump’s actions leading up to the Capitol attacks on 6 January 2021 were criminal as his former boss is expected to face federal criminal charges.
“While his words were reckless, based on what I know, I am not yet convinced that they were criminal,” Mr Pence, who is also a Republican presidential contender, told CNN’s “State of the Union”.
In one of the clearest signs that Mr Trump could face federal charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the former president said he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation.
“I hope it does not come to that,” Mr Pence said on a potential Mr Trump indictment over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He said it should be left to the American public to determine whether Mr Trump was responsible.
“His actions were reckless,” Pence said. He added: “I don’t honestly know what his intention was” on January 6 2021.
Jim Caviezel proclaims Trump ‘the new Moses’
Actor Jim Caviezel has proclaimed Donald Trump “the new Moses” after visiting him in New Jersey.
Caviezel, who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ, made the biblical comparison to the twice-indicted and twice-impeached one-term president on Fox News.
The conservative actor appeared on Fox & Friends on Fox News on Thursday to promote his new anti-trafficking movie Sound of Freedom.
Graeme Massie reports.
Actor Jim Caviezel proclaims Trump ‘the new Moses’ after visiting him at Bedminster
Actor who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ made the biblical comparison on Fox News
ICYMI: Trump shares sinister new video issuing apocalyptic threat
Former President Donald Trump shared a menacing new video on his Truth Social account on Thursday in which he promises to “do things that have never been done before” to people who “f*** around with us.”
Abe Asher has the story.
Trump shares video issuing apocalyptic threat to anyone who ‘f***s around with us’
The former president is facing the possibility of another federal indictment
Trump suggest ‘ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME’ to fix Fox News ratings
Seeming to ignore that a federal trial date has been set for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith — dismissing his request to postpone it until after the 2024 election — Donald Trump instead took to Truth Social to attack two of his favourite foes: Fox News and Ron DeSantis.
He posted:
Fox is down 58%, at least, all because they don’t treat “TRUMP” and “MAGA” well. They are focused on someone who can’t win, Ron DeSanctimonious, who will never be able to bring it home. The only reason DeSanctus won in Florida is because I Endorsed him, and Campaigned for him—He would have lost by 40 points. The sadder part is, he TOTALLY forgot! He also forgot he wanted to close down Social Security, Ethanol, and obliterate Medicare…
He continued:
…Fox is gone, just like in 2016, and the only way they come back is if they go “ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME.” Our people have had it! MAGA and America First are stronger than ever before, but we want and deserve support like the Radical Left Democrat Fascists get from so many sources, including the Fake News Media and Law Enforcement. Bring back Fox, before it’s too late!
The former president linked to a Breitbart article attacking both CNN and Fox News for suffering a “brutal ratings collapse”.
Journalist Aaron Rupar notes: “Fox’s coverage of Trump these days is overwhelmingly positive, and the entire primetime lineup of hosts are Trump supporters. Still not enough for him though.”
ICYMI: Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley released an unclassified document Thursday that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden as they probe the financial affairs of the president’s son and revive previously debunked claims of wrongdoing.
Grassley of Iowa has been working alongside House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., as Republicans deepen their probe of the President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, ahead of the 2024 election. Comer had issued a subpoena for the document from the FBI.
While lawmakers on the Oversight Committee have already been able to partly review the information, this is the first time the full form -- which contains raw, unverified information -- is being made public. Called an FD-1023 form, it involves claims a confidential informant made in 2020 about Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings when he served on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Top Republicans have acknowledged they cannot confirm whether the information is true.
Read on...
Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden's work in Ukraine
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley has released an unclassified document that Republicans claim is significant in their investigation of Hunter Biden
Trump isn’t frightened by ack Smith Jan 6 indictment but warns it would be 'dangerous’ to jail him
Hours after former President Donald Trump announced that he was a “target” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Mr Trump told Sean Hannity that he was “bothered” by the news but it doesn’t “frighten” him.
In a radio interview in Iowa though, the former president said he thought it would be “very dangerous” for Mr Smith to jail him prior to any trial because of his “tremendously passionate group of voters”.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Trump not frightened by Jan 6 indictment but it would be ‘dangerous’ to jail him
Former president faces a potential third indictment – on top of other ongoing investigations — and made remarks in interviews after receiving special counsel target letter
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies