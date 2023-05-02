Trump news – live: E Jean Carroll grilled on old texts and emails about alleged rape as Trump denied mistrial
Trump is visiting his golf resort in Scotland on Monday while E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial continues against him in New York
E Jean Carroll was grilled on her old texts and emails in connection to the alleged rape by Donald Trump as the judge in the battery and defamation case against the ex-president denied his request for a mistrial to be declared.
Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll ended her stint on the stand on Monday afternoon after three days of emotional testimony.
In a letter sent in overnight on Monday, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina argued that Judge Lewis Kaplan was guilty of “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings” against the Trump legal team.
Ms Carroll revealed the accusation in her 2019 memoir What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.
Mr Tacopina showed a message Ms Carroll sent to her friend Carol Martin.
“Do not worry. I have been walking these great New York Streets the last six days ALONE and at night, and ALL DAY LONG and receive nothing but thanks! and thumbs up! It is the opposite of ‘concern,’” she wrote, according to Law & Crime.
Trump posts fresh attack on DeSantis while insisting ‘I couldn’t care less’ if Florida governor runs against him
Former President Donald Trump continued his contradictory campaign of attacks targeting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this weekend, insisting that the poltician who has been the subject of his relentless sniping in fact poses no threat to him.
The ex-president posted his latest take on the state of the 2024 Republican primary on Truth Social late on Sunday morning, writing that he “couldn’t care less” if Mr DeSantis chose to run against him for the GOP nomination.
“I couldn’t care less if Ron DeSanctus runs, but the problem is the Bill he is about to sign, which allows him to run without resigning from being Governor, totally weakens Election Integrity in Florida,” wrote Mr Trump, apparently now shortening the “Ron DeSanctimonious” nickname he previously came up with for the governor.
“Instead of getting tough, and doing what the people want (same day voting, Voter ID, proof of Citizenship, paper ballots, hand count, etc.) this Bill guts everything. It will allow dirty Voter rolls to get dirtier, weakens transparency, and is a total mess. It’s simple, all we want is a Free and Fair Election, and an honest count,” he continued.
Biden mocks Fox News, Elon Musk and Don Lemon at White House Correspondents Dinner
Joe Biden was in full “Dark Brandon” form on Saturday evening at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and held nothing back as he celebrated the DC media sphere with remarks that both touched on important issues and revealed the levity for which he is famous.
The president spoke just before comedian Roy Wood Jr of The Daily Show took the stage, but Mr Biden’s remarks had the same cutting comedic bite that the seasoned “fake news show” reporters of Comedy Central are best known for.
During his remarks, the president called for the freedom of imprisoned Americans Austin Tice, Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkowitz, a reporter from The Wall Street Journal wrongly accused of espionage and imprisoned by the Russian government.
And then, he turned the focus on those reporters in the room with a series of jokes that certainly left many reporters in the room understanding the “Dark Brandon” meme a little better.
Trump rape case explained: How a chance department store meeting led to a court case decades later
Decades after she was allegedly raped by a New York real estate mogul who would go on to be the 45th President of the United States, E Jean Carroll is getting her day in court.
Ms Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the plaintiff in a pair of civil lawsuits against former president Donald Trump.
One of those lawsuits is now being presented in a New York City federal courtroom under the supervision of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. The proceedings began on 25 April.
The jurors in the trial will remain anonymous on Judge Kaplan’s orders due to the risk of threats, intimidation or outright violence against anyone seen as an enemy by Mr Trump and his supporters as they hear evidence of allegations made by Ms Carroll against the twice-impeached and indicted ex-president.
Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
Carroll returns to witness stand as cross-examination continues
E Jean Carroll returned to the witness stand on Monday morning as the cross-examination by Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina continued.
“Ms Carroll, you continued to shop at Bergdorf’s after the 1995 or 1996 event you describe?” the attorney asked, according to Inner City Press, to which Ms Carroll said she did.
“Since 1995 or 1996, you’ve [made] many purchases from Bergdorf’s?” Mr Tacopina pressed.
“Not necessarily many, but several,” Ms Carroll said.
Mr Tacopina asked if it was “fair to say you were not afraid of going to Bergdorf’s?”
“Correct,” Ms Carroll said.
2019: E Jean Carroll speaks out
The magazine columnist spoke out about the allegations for the first time in 2019 when Mr Trump was president.
After he denied the allegations and accused her of lying in a bid to bolster sales of her forthcoming book, she filed a defamation lawsuit against him in November 2019.
That suit stalled in the courts for years and is yet to make it to trial.
Then, last year, New York lawmakers passed the state’s Adult Survivors Act, giving sexual abuse victims a one-year window to sue attackers for assaults that took place years ago.
That law paved the way for Ms Carroll to file a second lawsuit against the former president in November accusing him of both raping her and then defaming her years later by denying the assault took place.
That second lawsuit – seeking damages and a retraction of his denial – is now playing out in a New York court.
‘Ambitious young business people competing, that’s what I liked'
Ms Carroll said on Monday morning that she was “impressed” by The Apprentice.
“Ambitious young business people competing, that’s what I liked. Not [Mr Trump] firing people,” she said, according to Inner City Press.
“But you posted that you were a big fan,” Mr Tacopina pressed.
Ms Carroll noted that two of her friends were on the programme.
Justice Department involvement delayed the defamation suit
Although a Clinton-era Supreme Court case, Jones v Clinton, allows presidents to be sued for conduct which occurred before the start of their time in the White House, Mr Trump’s legal team asked the Department of Justice to aid in his defence of the 2019 case.
The department filed papers seeking to shield him from liability on the grounds that he was acting in an official capacity as president when he made the allegedly defamatory statements about Ms Carroll. But Judge Kaplan rejected those arguments and said the suit could proceed. An attempt by Mr Trump to appeal that decision failed in September 2021 as well.
His legal team took up another approach in February of last year when they moved to countersue Ms Carroll.
But Judge Kaplan blocked that bid in a scathing decision on 11 March 2022, in which he slammed Mr Trump’s continuing attempts to delay the case as “futile” and in “bad faith”.
“The defendant’s litigation tactics, whatever their intent, have delayed the case to an extent that readily could have been far less,” Judge Kaplan wrote.
“Granting leave to amend without considering the futility of the proposed amendment needlessly would make a regrettable situation worse by opening new avenues for significant further delay”.
Letting Mr Trump countersue “would make a regrettable situation worse,” the judge added.
Trump lawyer heckled as he arrives at court
Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina was heckled by Carroll supporters as he arrived at the courthouse on Monday morning.
Carroll suing Trump for alleged rape
Last year, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law the Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year suspension of statutes of limitations for rape and other civil claims arising from allegations of sexual misconduct.
The law allows sexual assault survivors to sue their attackers regardless of when the alleged assault may have taken place.
In November 2022, shortly after the bill signing, Ms Carroll filed a second lawsuit against Mr Trump for rape.
The new case accuses him of battery – and also adds a new defamation claim based on recent posts in which he called her a “con job”.
Both lawsuits are seeking monetary damages from the ex-president.
Tacopina’s questioning prompts judge to ask jury to step out
On Monday morning, Mr Tacopina asked Ms Carroll: “This Facebook post says, ‘Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000 if he couldn’t speak’ – you joked around about this, right?”
Ms Carroll said she had.
“You joked about having sex with Mr Trump five years before,” the lawyer added.
“We all know the math,” Judge Kaplan interjected, according to Inner City Press.
“Your book, it has a list of hideous men?” Mr Tacopina asked.
“It is a dark satire,” Ms Carroll responded.
“According to you, it does not even include all the men you say assaulted you?” Mr Tacopina asked.
This prompted an objection from Ms Carroll’s legal team and the judge asked the jury to step into the jury room.
Following the objection against Mr Tacopina’s line of questioning, an attorney for Ms Carroll told Judge Kaplan that “it is not appropriate for the jury to know of assaults outside the book, even some in the book”.
“She testified to the 21 most hideous men, seemingly not including all those who apparently assaulted her,” Mr Tacopina said.
Judge Kaplan asked why an answer regarding the assaults would be permissible, leading to Mr Tacopina withdrawing the question.
“The book as a whole is not” a part of the trial, a lawyer for Ms Carroll said, according to Inner City Press.
The lawyer added that the attacks by Ms Carroll’s ex-husband John Johnson and former CBS boss Les Moonves are a part of the proceedings.
Following this discussion, the jury reentered the courtroom.
