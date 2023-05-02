✕ Close Related video: Trump arrives in Aberdeen to visit his Scottish golf resort

E Jean Carroll was grilled on her old texts and emails in connection to the alleged rape by Donald Trump as the judge in the battery and defamation case against the ex-president denied his request for a mistrial to be declared.

Magazine columnist E Jean Carroll is suing Mr Trump for battery and defamation after he allegedly raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s. Ms Carroll ended her stint on the stand on Monday afternoon after three days of emotional testimony.

In a letter sent in overnight on Monday, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina argued that Judge Lewis Kaplan was guilty of “pervasive unfair and prejudicial rulings” against the Trump legal team.

Ms Carroll revealed the accusation in her 2019 memoir What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal.

Mr Tacopina showed a message Ms Carroll sent to her friend Carol Martin.

“Do not worry. I have been walking these great New York Streets the last six days ALONE and at night, and ALL DAY LONG and receive nothing but thanks! and thumbs up! It is the opposite of ‘concern,’” she wrote, according to Law & Crime.