✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump posted an oddly phrased Mother’s Day message attacking the parents of his main foes on Sunday, as he rushed to stick it to the “Radical Left Fascists”.

While other former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama took the opportunity to shower praise on their wives, Mr Trump failed to give a mention to Melania, mother to his youngest son Barron.

“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Earlier Mr Trump was criticised for his last-minute decision to cancel a rally in Iowa citing tornado warnings, while his potential Republican nomination rival Ron DeSantis continued his voter outreach in the state.

One GOP strategist speculated on CNN that Mr Trump feared he would draw a smaller crowd than Mr DeSantis.