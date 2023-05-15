Trump news – live: Trump forgets Melania in bizarre Mother’s Day post attacking parents of his main foes
Former president sends message targeting ‘mothers, wives and lovers of Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists’
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump posted an oddly phrased Mother’s Day message attacking the parents of his main foes on Sunday, as he rushed to stick it to the “Radical Left Fascists”.
While other former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama took the opportunity to shower praise on their wives, Mr Trump failed to give a mention to Melania, mother to his youngest son Barron.
“Happy Mother’s Day to ALL, in particular the Mothers, Wives and Lovers of the Radical Left Fascists, Marxists, and Communists who are doing everything within their power to destroy and obliterate our once great Country,” he wrote on Truth Social.
“Please make these complete Lunatics and Maniacs Kinder, Gentler, Softer and, most importantly, Smarter, so that we can, quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”
Earlier Mr Trump was criticised for his last-minute decision to cancel a rally in Iowa citing tornado warnings, while his potential Republican nomination rival Ron DeSantis continued his voter outreach in the state.
One GOP strategist speculated on CNN that Mr Trump feared he would draw a smaller crowd than Mr DeSantis.
Ivanka Trump remembers late mother on first Mother’s Day since her death
Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump took to Instagram to remember her late mother Ivana yesterday on Mother’s Day.
“On the first Mother’s Day following my mother’s passing, I hold space for the beautiful memories of my mom while cherishing the privilege of being a mother to my three amazing kids: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore,” she wrote, as she shared a series of throwback pictures of her mother.
“Sending so much love to all you superhuman mamas out there,” she added. “Happy Mother’s Day!”
Ivana Trump, 73, died last year in July at her New York City home.
Rick Perry hasn’t ‘written off’ running for 2024 elections
Rick Perry on Sunday said he has not “written off” the idea of running for 2024 presidential election, adding there was “a lot of time” for that decision.
The former energy secretary said he was “still trying to sort” out in his own mind whether Donald Trump should be the Republican nominee.
“He may get to hear me call him names again,” Mr Perry told CNN, referring to the clashes between him and Mr Trump during the 2016 Republican primaries.
“If you’ll recall, I didn’t announce for president in 2011 until August, so we’ve got a lot of time left.”
He did not give an explicit answer on whether he was considering running next year. “It’s early in the process, I think, for any of us to sit back and say, ‘I’m for this person or that person,’” Mr Perry said.
“It certainly is something that I haven’t taken off the table, but the chances of it happening are probably a little bit slim.“There’s a lot of time left, and we’ll see how this all works out.”
GOP strategist says Trump may have cancelled event over fear of DeSantis’s crowd size
A conservative commentator on CNN who formerly worked in the second Bush White House speculated on Sunday that Donald Trump had cancelled his rally in Iowa not over fears of storms, as he had indicated publicly, but rather because the former president was unsure that he could draw a larger crowd in the state than Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor and likely 2024 GOP candidate.
“Some people say it was because of the weather. Other people say it was because he wasn’t able to draw a big crowd. I don’t know what the truth is,” Jennings said.
It’s a theory that would likely infuriate the former president but is notable because Mr DeSantis went ahead with his events in Iowa on Saturday despite the weather — likely in an attempt to support that very narrative.
Anderson Cooper tells viewers they have ‘every right’ to never watch CNN again over Trump town hall
Following the controversial and highly criticised CNN town hall featuring Donald Trump, one of the network’s top hosts, Anderson Cooper, addressed the backlash and attempt to justify the event.
The town hall featured Mr Trump in a moderated discussion with CNN host Kaitlan Collins, during which he made numerous false statements, advanced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, and promised to pardon Capitol rioters charged with crimes for their participation in the insurrection attempt two years ago.
Cooper opened his show, Anderson Cooper 360, by addressing the town hall and the negative reaction it generated.
Watch here:
Leaked Dominion texts show Tucker Carlson wanted to ‘start threatening Fox News staff’ for criticising Trump
Tucker Carlson discussed trying to steer the overall direction of Fox News in a more pro-Trump direction and threatening colleagues who didn’t go along with his vision following the 2020 election, according to text messages obtained as part of the now-settled Dominion Voting Systems defamation case against the network.
It’s the latest blow for the network’s news side as the fallout from that suit — which was settled for $787m — continues.
Biden's reelection pitch that he can govern well faces daunting challenges with debt, border, more
Joe Biden is officially in the 2024 race, but faces some of the lowest approval ratings of his presidency and worrying signs ahead of his reelection fight.
Three weeks since launching his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden is confronting a sweeping set of problems in his day job that defy easy solutions and are not entirely within his control, writes Zeke Miller for The Associated Press.
Faith leaders speak out against ‘toxic’ Christian nationalist conference arriving at Trump’s Miami resort
A far-right Christian nationalist campaign amplifying conspiracy theories and political violence in a message wrapped in biblical prophecy has arrived at one of Donald Trump’s signature properties.
But a group of Christian leaders of faith communities are speaking out in response.
Alex Woodward has more:
FBI raids Trump Tower condo owned by two Russian businessmen
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has raided a condo owned by two Russian businessmen at one of the three Trump Towers on Sunny Isles Beach in Florida.
A squad of FBI agents, assisted by local police, carried out the raid on Thursday morning at the luxury beachfront high-rise, The Miami Herald reports.
Read more:
Ron DeSantis’ super PAC pans Trump’s CNN town hall
A super PAC backing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fired back at former president Donald Trump’s town hall appearance on CNN on Wednesday evening, as the two men prepare to clash in the 2024 Republican presidetial primary.
A host of former Trump administration officials started the Never Back Down PAC to boost a potential 2024 candidacy by the Florida governor. Super PACs are not allowed to coordinate with candidates even if they boost a particular candidate, but they are allowed to spend nearly unlimited amounts of money. The group hit Mr Trump after the event over his criticism of Mr DeSantis and his comments about border security.
“On the same day Ron DeSantis was assailing Joe Biden’s border crisis, Donald Trump was on CNN attacking DeSantis and lying about finishing the border wall,” Erin Perrine, the communications director for the super PAC, said in a statement.
Read more:
