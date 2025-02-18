White House says Elon Musk not in charge of DOGE as top social security official exits: Live
Court filing reveals Musk's role in the Donald Trump administration is limited to a White House employee and senior adviser to the president
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Billionaire Elon Musk is not an employee of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has no decision-making authority, the White House said in a court filing.
According to the filing, Mr Musk's role in the Donald Trump administration is limited as a White House employee and senior adviser to the president.
The filing signed by director of the Office of Administration at the White House states that "like other senior White House advisors, Mr Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself".
The filing was revealed as the Social Security Administration's (SSA) acting commissioner stepped down from her role at the agency over DOGE's requests to access Social Security recipient information.
Acting Commissioner Michelle King’s departure from the agency over the weekend — after more than 30 years of service — was initiated after King refused to provide DOGE staffers at the SSA with access to sensitive information, the Associated Press reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Meanwhile, top American and Russian officials are set to hold talks in Saudi Arabia about improving relations between the two countries and holding talks to end the war in Ukraine.
Top Russian and American officials will hold talks on ending the Ukraine war without Kyiv
Senior American and Russian officials, including the countries’ top diplomats, will hold talks on improving their ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine, officials said Monday, in what would be the most significant meeting between the sides since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor nearly three years ago.
The talks scheduled for Tuesday in Saudi Arabia mark another pivotal step by the Trump administration to reverse U.S. policy on isolating Russia, and are meant to pave the way for a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The recent U.S. diplomatic blitz on the war has sent Kyiv and key allies scrambling to ensure a seat at the table amid concerns that Washington and Moscow could press ahead with a deal that won’t be favorable to them. France called an emergency meeting of European Union countries and the U.K. on Monday to decide how to respond.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov arrived in the Saudi capital on Monday, according to Russian state TV. Ushakov said the talks would be “purely bilateral” and would not include Ukrainian officials.
The U.S. delegation, he said, is made up of “serious people” but said Russia “came with a serious approach too.” It is important, Ushakov said, “to start the real normalization of relations” between Russia and the U.S.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet the Russian delegation, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks will be primarily focused on “restoring the entire range of U.S.-Russian relations, as well as preparing possible talks on the Ukrainian settlement and organizing a meeting of the two presidents.” Bruce said the meeting is aimed at determining how serious the Russians are about wanting peace and whether detailed negotiations can be started.
“I think the goal, obviously, for everyone is to determine if this is something that can move forward,” she told reporters traveling with Rubio in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Bruce said that even though Ukraine would not be at the table for Tuesday’s talks, actual peace negotiations would only take place with Ukraine’s involvement. Kyiv’s participation in any peace talks was a bedrock of U.S. policy under Trump’s predecessor, Joe Biden.
Top Social Security official exits after clash with Musk’s DOGE
The Social Security Administration's acting commissioner has reportedly stepped down from her role at the agency over Department of Government Efficiency requests to access Social Security recipient information.
Acting Commissioner Michelle King’s departure from the agency over the weekend — after more than 30 years of service — was initiated after King refused to provide DOGE staffers at the SSA with access to sensitive information, Associated Press reported citing sources.
The White House has replaced her as acting commissioner with Leland Dudek, who currently works at the SSA, the people said.
White House spokesperson Harrison Fields released a statement Monday night saying: “President Trump has nominated the highly qualified and talented Frank Bisignano to lead the Social Security Administration, and we expect him to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner.”
Europe split over Starmer pledge to send troops to Ukraine
A split has emerged among European nations over whether to match Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to send UK troops to Ukraine, as allies thrash out a response to US president Donald Trump’s push for a deal with Vladimir Putin.
Divisions became clear as leaders attended an emergency summit in Paris amid fears Washington will cut its transatlantic defence commitments.
The emergency summit was called after Mr Trump announced his plan to sideline Europe by holding Ukraine peace talks directly with Mr Putin.
Sir Keir said he would be willing to contribute to security guarantees by “putting our own troops on the ground if necessary”, echoing similar statements by France’s Emmanuel Macron.
Read more:
Europe split over Starmer pledge to send troops to Ukraine
The division became clear as European leaders attended an emergency summit on Ukraine in Paris, where allies scrambled for a strategy in response to Donald Trump’s push for a deal with Putin
White House says Elon Musk has 'no formal authority to make government decisions'
Billionaire Elon Musk's role in the Donald Trump administration is as a White House employee and senior adviser to the president, and is not an employee of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and has no decision-making authority, the White House said in a court filing.
According to a filing signed by Joshua Fisher, director of the Office of Administration at the White House, Mr Musk can only advise the president and communicate the president's directives.
"Like other senior White House advisors, Mr Musk has no actual or formal authority to make government decisions himself," it said.
Mr Fisher's filing, made in a case brought against Musk by the State of New Mexico, said that Mr Musk was not an employee of the US DOGE Service, or the US DOGE Service Temporary Organisation. It added: "Mr Musk is not the US DOGE Service Administrator."
GOP lawmakers are ‘grumbling’ about Musk’s ‘poorly executed’ mass government cuts
Some Republican lawmakers are concerned about how Elon Musk is gutting the federal government, with senators worrying about the optics of having the world’s wealthiest man slash jobs that employ people in their home states.
Attacks on Musk from Democrats are also increasing as he takes an axe to agency after agency, creating chaos and uncertainty. One Republican senator said that Musk’s attempt to get federal workers to resign in exchange for seven months of severance was “poorly executed,” according to The Hill.
“I think they’re just looking to reduce numbers — it’s not efficiency, it’s not output. It’s, ‘We just need bodies gone.’ And I don’t know that’s the metric that you use,” the senator added.
Read more:
GOP lawmakers are ‘grumbling’ about Musk’s ‘poorly executed’ mass government cuts
‘It’s not efficiency, it’s not output,’ one Republican senator griped
RFK Jr shares bizarre pic with lizard, Russell Brand — and shirtless Dr. Oz
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a bizarre photo featuring a lizard, comedian Russell Brand and a shirtless Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Kennedy, sworn into his cabinet position last week, shared the photo Sunday afternoon on X with the caption: “Northern Curly Tailed Lizard with Russel Brand & Dr Oz.” The photo shows Brand with his arm around the other two as Kennedy and Oz smile at the camera.
The trio have long been intertwined. Brand endorsed Kennedy’s independent presidential campaign last year. Meanwhile, Trump nominated Oz to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, a position in which he’d work closely with Kennedy.
Read more:
RFK Jr shares bizarre pic with lizard, Russell Brand — and shirtless Dr. Oz
Kennedy was sworn in as Health and Human Services secretary last week
White House scrambles to combat bird flu outbreaks and blasts Biden plan to ‘just kill chickens’
The White House is racing to combat bird flu outbreaks to contain skyrocketing egg prices as President Donald Trump blames it all on former President Joe Biden.
When asked about egg prices on Sunday, Trump blamed the flu and his predecessor.
"Well, there's a flu ... I've been here for three weeks. I have had nothing to do with inflation. This was caused by Biden. I had four years of virtually no inflation,” said Trump.
Read more:
White House scrambles to combat bird flu outbreaks
‘Why does it make any sense to have a big perimeter of dead chickens when it's the ducks and the geese that are spreading it?’ Kevin Hassett asks
SNL50: Republicans up in arms over return of Tom Hanks’ racist Trump supporter
Tom Hanks riled Donald Trump supporters on Sunday with the return of his MAGA-touting hillbilly character on Saturday Night Live.
The veteran actor was one of dozens of SNL alums who appeared on the sketch show’s 50th-anniversary special.
In one skit, Hanks appears as a man named Doug on a parody game show called Black Jeopardy hosted by Kenan Thompson. The sketch originally aired in a 2016 episode.
For the part, Hanks wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat in addition to a flannel shirt and T-shirt with a bald eagle on it. Despite not being part of the game show’s demographic, the Southern man is hilariously still capable of correctly answering the questions.
Read more:
Republicans up in arms over return of Tom Hanks’ racist Trump supporter on SNL50
The 50th-anniversary special of ‘SNL’ aired on Sunday
WATCH: Canadian Conservative blasts Trump's comments on '51st state'
Independent readers criticise Donald Trump’s ‘short-term’ and ‘simplistic’ plan for peace in Ukraine
Last week, Donald Trump announced plans to negotiate directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
Now, President Zelensky of Ukraine has been invited to join peace talks with Russian negotiators in Saudi Arabia, according to a US congressman. Senior officials from Trump’s administration will travel there this week to begin discussions.
Some see Trump’s efforts as a quick way to end the conflict, but many Independent readers were not convinced when we asked for their views.
Read more:
Readers criticise Trump’s ‘simplistic’ plan for peace in Ukraine
Trump's plan to talk directly with Putin to end the Ukraine war was slammed as risky for Ukraine's independence and Europe's safety, while a few supporters saw it as a fast fix
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments