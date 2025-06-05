Musk says Trump is ‘in the Epstein files’ which is why they haven’t been made public in newest slam

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elon Musk has claimed that President Donald Trump “is in the Epstein files” and that’s “the real reason” they have not been released in his latest public attack.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk posted on X. “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

The president and the billionaire are currently trading blows on social media in a very public breakdown of their relationship.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!“ the president wrote before Musk dropped the claim about the Epstein files.

open image in gallery The president and the billionaire are currently trading blows on social media in a very public breakdown of their relationship. ( AFP/Getty )

open image in gallery Musk made the bombshell claim in a post on X. ( @elonmusk/X )

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

The delay in releasing the Epstein files has infuriated MAGA.

Attorney General Pam Bondi released the “first phase” of declassified files on February 27 related to the late sex offender. She invited MAGA online personalities to the White House to see the files for themselves, but the binders contained information that had already been released to the public.

At a briefing last month, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked when the bulk of the files would be released. She said she didn’t have a “specific timeline.”

Trump previously said he had known Epstein for 15 years and called him in “terrific guy” in 2002, before allegations about the financier surfaced.

The president was previously named in court filings in a lawsuit brought by the late Virginia Giuffre, who took her own life earlier this year, against Ghislane Maxwell. There were no accusations of wrongdoing against Trump.

Other mentions of Trump in the documents did not accuse him of any illegality, but claimed he and Epstein were on good terms.

More follows