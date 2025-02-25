Trump live updates: 21 federal tech workers resign from Elon Musk’s DOGE as feud erupts over his Canadian citizenship
Big tech billionaire grants extension to initial deadline as administration’s Office of Personnel tells agencies that answering mailout is ‘voluntary’, sowing confusion
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump’s administration remains mired in chaos after Elon Musk issued a new ultimatum on Monday night. He gave federal workers one more chance to reply to his email threatening their jobs after multiple agency heads told their staff to ignore him.
With just hours to go before the proclaimed midnight deadline for his first ultimatum, the mercurial billionaire renewed his demand for government employees to tell him the five things they accomplished last week – or be fired.
The latest warning came shortly after the Trump administration’s Office of Personnel (OPM) told agencies that responding to Musk’s edict was “voluntary.”
By then several agencies had already told employees to ignore the demand.
Musk apparently left himself a path to back off from his latest ultimatum by saying it was “subject to the discretion of the President,” adding to the chaos and confusion for workers.
More than 20 staffers at Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have resigned, after refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”
“We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations,” they wrote in a joint resignation letter on Tuesday. “However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments.”
Watch: Trump greets first official White House tour group as visits resume
Day before Trump meeting, UK PM hikes defence spending to counter ‘tyrants’ like Putin
Sir Keir Starmer has announced he will slash the foreign aid budget in order to hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP to counter “tyrants” like Vladimir Putin.
The move comes just a day before the prime minister jets to Washington for a crunch meeting with Donald Trump, who has repeatedly pushed Nato countries such as Britain to bolster their armed forces as he seeks to negotiate an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sir Keir will hope the spending boost, which he said will mean an extra £13.4 billion for defence every year from 2027, will placate Mr Trump, who wants Europe to be less reliant on the US for support.
Kate Devlin, Archie Mitchell, and Millie Cooke report from London.
Starmer hikes defence spending to counter ‘tyrants’ like Putin
Habba says administration running country like president ran Trump Organization — which was found guilty of criminal fraud
Counselor to the president, Alina Habba, told Fox News’s Harris Faulkner this morning: “This is what we're about. We're running this country like President Trump runs the Trump Organization. Like Elon Musk running X. That's what we're doing.”
The Trump Organization was found guilty on multiple charges of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records and was then found liable for half a billion dollars worth of fraud.
Habba would know because she represented Trump on the case and lost.
EDITORIAL: America’s siding with tyrannical dictatorships is a step too far
Even now – after Donald Trump and his acolytes have violated the Constitution of the United States, insulted and bullied America’s allies, openly praised Vladimir Putin, the butcher of Ukraine, and vilified the heroic Volodymyr Zelensky – the orgy of vandalism grinds on.
The latest voting at the United Nations sees the United States of America, that “shining city on a hill”, as Ronald Reagan memorably styled it, now siding with the most tyrannical of regimes, Russia, Belarus and North Korea. Even China and Iran hedged their bets.
Usually, the annual resolution condemning Russian aggression in ringing terms passes the General Assembly and the Security Council as a grim formality. In the first years after the Russian invasion, it served to remind the world of the brutality of the unprovoked invasion, the bestiality of the crimes committed by President Putin’s troops, and for the need for allies to stand resolute against his tyranny.
But this year, it was an outward and visible signal of the tragedy that has befallen America, and has seen the US side with a new axis of evil.
Continue reading...
America’s siding with tyrannical dictatorships is a step too far
Dozens of federal tech workers resign to protest Musk and DOGE’s push to ‘dismantle critical public services’
More than 20 staffers at Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have resigned, after refusing to use their technical expertise to “dismantle critical public services.”
Mike Bedigan is following this developing story.
Federal tech workers quit in protest and refuse to help Musk’s DOGE
Fox News host Laura Ingraham tells laid-off federal employees to get ‘real jobs’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham expressed no sympathy for federal employees who have been fired or are disgruntled with Elon Musk’s new oversight during Monday evening’s episode of her show, saying they need to “get real jobs in the real world”.
Ariana Baio has the story.
Laura Ingraham tells laid-off federal employees to get ‘real jobs’
Johnson says there might not be budget resolution vote tonight
Giuliani has ‘fully’ paid the $148 million he owes two election workers he defamed, court docs say
Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani and election workers he defamed claim that he has “fully” paid the $148 million he owed two Georgia election workers he defamed, potentially bringing an end to a saga that has played out in courtrooms in Washington, D.C. and New York.
The judgment against him was “fully satisfied” and attorneys moved to dismiss the case Monday, according to federal court filings, after Giuliani reached a settlement with Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss last month.
Rhian Lubin and Alex Woodward report.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments