Trump live: Large bruises on president’s hand spark concern as 20 DOGE employees quit in protest
President’s injury noticed as he shook hands with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has inspired concern after large bruises were noticed on the back of his right hand when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House earlier this week.
The White House has attempted to downplay the injury as the result of his having to shake hands with so many people every day.
As Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to hack and slash at the federal government, 20 of its staff resigned on Tuesday, saying in a joint letter they refused to use their skills to “dismantle critical public services.”
Meanwhile, the president has posted a bizarre AI video on Truth Social imagining post-war Gaza as a dystopian luxury beach resort, the clip featuring Musk, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, gold statues and money raining from the sky.
House Republicans narrowly passed a budget proposal late on Tuesday to implement Trump’s agenda moments after deciding to pull the vote due to apparent GOP holdouts.
House Speaker Mike Johnson could only afford one Republican defector, given the razor-thin margin in the chamber, but Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie was the only one of the four holdouts who ultimately voted against the measure.
Trump posts bizarre AI video imagining Gaza as dystopian luxury beach resort featuring Musk, Netanyahu, gold statues and raining money
This simply has to be seen to be believed:
Elsewhere, the president was dishing out Republican family updates in the style of one of those obnoxious Christmas letters people insist on sending out:
Earlier, he was offering his thoughts on the untapped potential of U.S. copper and the allegedly poor treatment of American tech companies by Europe.
Here’s James Liddell on one of the loopiest videos Trump has ever posted – and that is truly saying something.
Trump shares bizarre vision of what Gaza will look like under his rule
DOGE staffers resign in protest at Musk’s push to ‘dismantle critical public services’
As Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to hack and slash at the federal government, 20 of its staff resigned on Tuesday, saying in a joint letter they refused to use their skills to “dismantle critical public services.”
They warned that many of those enlisted by Musk are political ideologues who do not have the necessary skills or experience for the task ahead of them, suggesting the chaos we have seen so far is only likely to get worse.
Are workers fired by Musk and DOGE turning to the Democratic party?
Large bruises on Trump's hand spark health speculation
Donald Trump has inspired concern after large bruises were noticed on the back of his right hand when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House earlier this week.
The White House has attempted to downplay the injury as the result of his having to shake hands with so many people every day.
Kelly Rissman has more.
Questions swirl after Trump is pictured with large bruises on his hands
Nearly 6,000 veterans have lost jobs in Musk purge, Democrats say
Donald Trump, in concert with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, have reportedly fired nearly 6,000 veterans this year.
House Appropriations Committee Ranking Member Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Ranking Member Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz issued a statement on Tuesday saying that the Trump administration had fired nearly 6,000 veterans since it began gutting federal agencies.
“Our veterans make significant sacrifices in service of our country, but those sacrifices do not seem to matter to President Trump and unchecked billionaire Elon Musk,” DeLauro wrote. "They are an essential part of our federal workforce, bringing their expertise to every single agency. Republicans are turning their back on them, allowing Musk to fire at least 6,000 veterans and leave them with no way to feed their families or keep a roof over their heads."
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Nearly 6,000 veterans have lost jobs in Musk purge, Democrats say
WATCH: White House announces new merch drop with 'Trump was right about everything' hats
Trump suspends security clearances for lawyers who assisted Jack Smith in his investigations into Trump
President Donald Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to suspend security clearances for lawyers at Covington & Burling LLP who “assisted former Special Counsel Jack Smith during his time as Special Counsel, pending a review and determination of their roles and responsibilities, if any, in the weaponization of the judicial process,” a Tuesday memo states.
He also directed the AG to “terminate any engagement of Covington & Burling LLP by any agency to the maximum extent permitted by law.”
Ukraine’s rare earth minerals: Where are they and why does Trump want them?
Ukraine has agreed to a rare earth minerals deal with the US in a bid to secure support to end the war after the Trump administration dropped some of its toughest demands.
As a central point of peace negotiations, the US had been pushing for a deal that would grant it half of Ukraine’s revenues from critical minerals, oil, gas, and stakes in key infrastructure, such as ports, through a joint investment fund.
Tom Watling and Maroosha Muzaffar report.
Ukraine’s rare earth minerals: Where are they and why does Trump want them?
Full story: Ukraine and US agree to minerals deal ahead of Zelensky Washington visit
The US and Ukraine have agreed to terms of a rare earth minerals deal after days of tension between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kyiv is ready to sign the agreement on jointly developing Ukraine’s mineral deposits, including oil and gas, after the US dropped demands to a right of up to $500bn in revenue from the resources, according to sources close to negotiations.
Mr Trump last week demanded preferential access to the $500bn figure as repayment for Washington’s military support for Ukraine under his predecessor Joe Biden.
Alexander Butler reports.
Ukraine and US agree to terms of rare earth minerals deal
GOP budget plans could see student loan repayments could increase by $200
Some student loan borrowers could see their payment plans increase by an average of $200 under new Republican budget plans.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are set to vote on a massive budget resolution this week that includes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in cuts to several federal programs, including Medicaid and student loans.
Some advocates say the resolution could have an outsized impact on some of the 42 million Americans with student loan debt, driving their payments up.
Katie Hawkinson reports.
US student loan repayments could increase by $200 under new GOP budget plans
White House defends treatment of migrants sent to Guantanamo Bay
The White House is responding to reports that deported migrants who were detained at the American naval base at Guantanamo Bay received inhumane treatment by citing the deportees’ alleged criminal records without denying that harsh methods were used against them.
During a briefing with reporters on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about reporting in the Washington Post that describes conditions at the U.S. base’s detention facility.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments