Trump-Musk feud: President hints at deporting former ‘first buddy’ before heading to Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
Trump made comments about Musk before heading to Florida to visit the so-called ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration detention facility
President Donald Trump suggested he would “look” into deporting his former ally, Elon Musk, after the Tesla CEO renewed criticism of the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill.”
Speaking to reporters before he departed to visit the immigration detention facility in Florida, nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz,” the president was asked if he would deport Musk, a naturalized citizen.
“I don’t know. We’ll have to take a look,” Trump said.
“We might have to put DOGE on Elon. You know what DOGE is? DOGE is the monster that might have to go back and eat Elon,” he added.
It’s the president’s latest threat in the growing feud between the two men who initially teamed up to help get Trump elected and then jump-start his agenda.
Musk and Trump’s relationship sizzled out in June when Musk left the White House on poor terms due to his outspoken opposition to Trump’s signature tax and spending bill. The two traded barbs on social media with Trump calling Musk “crazy” and Musk accusing Trump of being named in the government’s investigation of Jeffrey Epstein.
Musk disputes Trump's claim that he wanted electric vehicle mandates
Elon Musk re-posted a video on X that set the record straight about his feelings toward electric vehicle mandates after Trump claimed that Musk was angry at him because of EV mandates.
“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The president went on to claim Musk gets “more subsidy than any human being in history” and said without them, Musk would have to “close up shop and head back home to South Africa”
Hours later, Musk reposted the video in which he acknowledges that EV mandates would likely disappear under Trump but that it would actually help Tesla.
“If you eliminated all EV incentives tomorrow, Tesla's competitive position would improve significantly,” Trump said in the 2022 interview clip.
Trump says he will ‘take a look’ at deporting Musk as feud reaches new height
President Donald Trump on Tuesday suggested that the country’s immigration enforcement apparatus could be turned against erstwhile ally Elon Musk after the Tesla executive renewed criticism of the tax and spending megabill on which Trump has bet his legislative agenda.
Read more here:
Trump says he will ‘take a look’ at deporting Musk as feud reaches new height
Welcome to The Independent's live blog
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog covering the ongoing feud between President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.
Trump renewed threats to Musk on Tuesday after Musk continued to oppose the president’s signature legislation.
The president’s comments came before he heads to Florida to visit the immigration detention facility dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments