Donald Trump continues to lash out at President Joe Biden, special counsel Jack Smith and Attorney General Merrick Garland ahead of his third potential criminal indictment.

Mr Trump has gone on the attack in recent days over the federal grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In one of the clearest signs Mr Trump could face federal charges in the case, the former president said last week that he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation.

Court documents revealed on Monday that former New York City Police Department commissioner Bernie Kerik, who collected spurious evidence of alleged voter fraud and manipulation for Mr Trump’s campaign, has agreed to turn over hundreds of documents to the DOJ as part of its probe.

Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could rely on evidence tied to Mr Trump’s infamous call to Georgia’s top elections official to “find” votes for him, as well as the breach of voting machines by a group of Trump-connected operatives, according to a report. They are reportedly reviewing a racketeering indictment.