Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Trump shares threatening fan-made video
Donald Trump has begged Congress to help save him from his escalating legal troubles as his potential indictment on criminal charges related to January 6 looms.
In a video message on Tuesday, the former president pleaded with lawmakers to investigate what he falsely claims is “retribution” for “winning” the 2020 election and “election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election”.
“Congress, if you will, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control,” he says.
Mr Trump has gone on the attack over the federal grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In one of the clearest signs Mr Trump could face federal charges in the case, he said last week that he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation.
Court documents revealed on Monday that former New York City Police Department commissioner Bernie Kerik, who collected spurious evidence of alleged voter fraud and manipulation for Mr Trump’s campaign, has agreed to turn over hundreds of documents to the DOJ as part of its probe.
Musk’s Twitter bans ad showing Republican interrupting couple in bedroom
An ad launched by Progress Action Fund launched, showing an elderly Republican congressman interrupting a couple in the bedroom, has now been banned on X, formerly known as Twitter.
According to the Progress Action Fund, which aims to defeat Republicans in red states, the platform “has censored” its account as well as the ad, called “Keep Republicans Out Of Your Bedroom.” In addition, the platform has “placed a ‘Search Ban’ and a ‘Search Suggestion Ban’ on the account.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the account did not show up on the social media platform, yet the ad could still be seen on X through retweets from other accounts.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Elon Musk’s Twitter bans ad showing Republican interrupting couple in bedroom
‘Elon Musk loves free speech, but only when it’s convenient for him and his far-right political agenda,’ says founder of Progress Action Fund
Democrat issues bid to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene
Trump-favourite Marjorie Taylor Greene has tired out just about everybody in the House — except Kevin McCarthy — with her bomb-throwing and embrace of conspiratorial misinformation.
This week, fresh off being booted from the far-right House Freedom Caucus for attacking other members, the Georgia firebrand is facing a new resolution aimed at organising her formal censure by the House of Representatives.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Democrat issues bid to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene over ‘conspiracy theories’
Georgia Republican was just ousted from far-right caucus for treatment of Lauren Boebert
Watch: Gaetz and DHS Sec Mayorkas clash at immigration hearing
Profile: Jack Smith — The former war crimes prosecutor coming for Trump
Andrew Feinberg writes:
Jack Smith, the experienced war crimes prosecutor who unveiled an unprecedented federal indictment against former US president Donald Trump, is no stranger to high-profile probes of public figures.
Read on...
Who is Jack Smith? The ex-war crimes prosecutor who is coming for Trump
Department of Justice veteran has prosecuted corrupt politicians in the US and war crimes internationally
Hunter Biden conditions of release: No alcohol, drugs, or firearms
Hunter Biden’s conditions of release include: he must not consume alcohol or prohibited drugs, or possess a firearm, must submit to random drug tests as required, must actively seek employment and not violate any laws.
Watch: Fed no longer forecasting recession
Where do all the lawsuits and criminal charges facing Donald Trump stand now?
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump:
All the investigations Trump still faces following his second arrest
Former president has faced an estimated 4,000 lawsuits throughout his business and political career
Former head of cybersecurity, fired by Trump, has spoke to federal 2020 election probe
NBC News reports that Chris Krebs, the former head of CISA — the nation’s cybersecurity agency under DHS — who was fired by Donald Trump, has spoken with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigators in the election interference probe.
Worrying moment: McConnell leaves press conference abruptly after appearing unable to speak
Mitch McConnell appeared briefly unable to continue speaking and was escorted away from a SenateRepublican press conference on Wednesday, before returning moments later.
The scene occurred as Republicans held their last weekly press briefing before the August recess, and discussed remaining business including the chamber’s effort to pass a defence spending bill before the holiday begins.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Mitch McConnell leaves press conference abruptly after appearing unable to speak
Senate Republican leader tells reporters he is ‘fine’ after returning moments later
Trump, January 6 and a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election
Indictments are imminently expected following a federal investigation into efforts from Donald Trump and his allies to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
The former president announced he received a target letter – a document formally indicating he is the subject of an investigation – in connection with a sprawling US Department of Justice special counsel probe into an alleged scheme to preserve Mr Trump’s presidency against the wills of millions of voters.
Alex Woodward explains what is expected to happen next, and how we got here:
The federal investigation into Trump and January 6, explained
A sprawling Justice Department probe into the former president and his allies could result in several criminal charges against him, Alex Woodward reports
