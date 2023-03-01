✕ Close Related: Bryan Cranston says ‘Make America Great Again’ is racist slogan

Donald Trump has raged at his one-time ally Rupert Murdoch over new revelations that the Fox News executive admitted his hosts endorsed the bogus election fraud claims about the 2020 election.

“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” the former president said.

“There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election. Just look at the documentary ‘2000 MULES’ and you will see large scale ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, or votes cast without Legislatures approval, or just recently, the FBI/Twitter Files Scandal. RIGGED!!!”

Mr Murdoch admitted during a sworn deposition that top personalities at Fox promoted a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Mr Trump, according to a recent filing in Dominion Voting System’s billion-dollar lawsuit against the network.

The chair of the right-wing media empire said that hosts including Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro “endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election,” claims that the former president and his allies continue to amplify as he seeks re-election in 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump holds a big lead over Ron DeSantis and other potential 2024 contenders, garnering support from 55 per cent of self-identified GOP voters, according to a new poll.