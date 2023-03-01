Trump news - live: Trump attacks old ally Rupert Murdoch after bombshell Fox News Dominion revelations
Ex-president goes on Truth Social rant against veteran media mogul after stunning lawsuit revelations
Related: Bryan Cranston says ‘Make America Great Again’ is racist slogan
Donald Trump has raged at his one-time ally Rupert Murdoch over new revelations that the Fox News executive admitted his hosts endorsed the bogus election fraud claims about the 2020 election.
“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” the former president said.
“There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election. Just look at the documentary ‘2000 MULES’ and you will see large scale ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, or votes cast without Legislatures approval, or just recently, the FBI/Twitter Files Scandal. RIGGED!!!”
Mr Murdoch admitted during a sworn deposition that top personalities at Fox promoted a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Mr Trump, according to a recent filing in Dominion Voting System’s billion-dollar lawsuit against the network.
The chair of the right-wing media empire said that hosts including Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro “endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election,” claims that the former president and his allies continue to amplify as he seeks re-election in 2024.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump holds a big lead over Ron DeSantis and other potential 2024 contenders, garnering support from 55 per cent of self-identified GOP voters, according to a new poll.
Ron DeSantis admits his Disney World wedding is ‘ironic’
Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis has admitted that his wedding taking place at Disney World is “kind of ironic” as he’s now engaged in a battle with the company.
The governor married his wife Casey DeSantis at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2009, according to Insider.
“In looking forward to what we ended up doing as governor and some of the face-offs that we had with some major institutions in Florida, it’s kind of ironic,” Mr DeSantis told SiriusXM Patriot radio in an interview set to be broadcast on Monday, a transcript obtained by Insider revealed.
Read more:
Ron DeSantis admits his Disney World wedding is ‘ironic’
His wife Casey DeSantis says a “great thing” about having Disney wedding was that “they did a lot of the planning for you”
DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms
Republican presidential contenders typically fight for prime speaking slots at the Conservative Political Action Conference. But as conservative activists gather in suburban Washington this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be courting donors more than a thousand miles away in Texas and California.
The apparent CPAC snub is nothing new for DeSantis, who has emerged in the early phase of the 2024 presidential election as a leading contender for the GOP nomination even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics.
Read more:
DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms
Ron DeSantis has emerged as a political star early in the 2024 presidential election season even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics
Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy over ‘political theatre’ jibe at Zelensky
Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz has been mocked for saying that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky engages in political “theatre” because he wore a “sweatshirt and fatigues” during US president Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv last week (despite this being Mr Zelensky’s customary attire since the war began).
The Recount, crying hypocrisy, notes that during a 2021 visit to the US-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, Mr Cruz himself chose to forego the usual suit and tie in favour of combat camouflage. Astonishing!
Read more:
Ted Cruz border outfit mocked as he claims Zelensky’s t-shirt is political ‘theatre’
‘Ted Cruz goes to the border cosplaying as Che and is ferried around with other Republicans in a gunboat. But sure, tell more about costumes’
Rupert Murdoch gave Jared Kushner confidential information about Biden election ads, Dominion filing claims
Rupert Murdoch leaked confidential information to Jared Kushner about Joe Biden’s strategic moves in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election, according to a bombshell court filing by Dominion Voting Systems.
The company that sells hardware and software used during elections has slapped a $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News and accused the network of airing lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Dominion opposed Fox News’s move to throw out the lawsuit in the new filing on 27 February.
It alleged, through depositions, internal texts and emails, that Fox Corporation chairman Mr Murdoch had provided Donald Trump’s son-in-law advance knowledge of the then-Democratic presidential candidate’s advertisements and debate preparations.
Read more:
Rupert Murdoch gave Jared Kushner ‘confidential information’ about Biden election ads
Right-wing media mogul spoke under oath over $1.6bn defamation suit filed by Dominion Voting Systems
WATCH: Jeb Bush calls for Ron DeSantis to run for president
Former Florida governor Jeb Bush, most notable for his expensive failed 2016 presidential campaign – one of many ground up and cast aside by the Trump machine – is wading into national GOP politics once again.
In an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade, he calls for current Florida governor Ron DeSantis – currently polling competitively against Mr Trump – to run for president and block The Donald from office again.
Watch below:
Poll shows Trump with big lead on DeSantis as Florida governor and other GOP hopefuls skip CPAC
Former president Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over a field of potential Republican primary challengers as the 2024 campaign season approaches, with Mr Trump garnering support from 55 per cent of self-identified GOP voters, a new Emerson College poll shows.
Mr Trump’s next closest rival in his quest for a rematch against President Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, only clocks in with support from a quarter of the hypothetical GOP primary electorate pulled in the survey of 1,060 voters. That’s four percentage points lower than the 29 per cent who said they’d support Mr DeSantis in a similar survey last month.
Only two other GOP figures, former vice president Mike Pence and ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, managed to garner more than one per cent of support from respondents, with Mr Pence earning eight per cent of support and Ms Haley getting the nod from just five per cent of respondents.
Read more:
Poll shows Trump with big lead on DeSantis as other GOP hopefuls skip CPAC
Mr Trump still holds a commanding lead in a hypothetical GOP primary field
Murdoch claims Sean Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump, according to court filings
Fox News personality Sean Hannity, who hosts the network’s most-watched programme, was “privately disgusted” with Donald Trump’s actions after his loss in the 2020 presidential election, while the network continued to amplify his baseless narrative that the election was stolen from him, according to a filing in a defamation lawsuit against the network.
Dominion Voting Systems is suing the right-wing media company for $1.6bn for what it has characterised as damaging, false claims about the company that were amplified by the network while hosts, executives and producers privately rejected them.
Conservative media mogul and Fox Corporation chair Rupert Murdoch conceded in a sworn deposition that he “would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing” bogus election claims but admitted that his network stars were “endorsing” them.
Read more:
Murdoch claims Sean Hannity was ‘privately disgusted’ with Trump: court filings
Right-wing media mogul said election disinformation should be a ‘wake-up call’ for network’s most-watched personality, who was ‘scared to lose viewers’ by publicly rejecting false claims
Trump fumes at Rupert Murdoch over his bombshell Fox News Dominion testimony
Donald Trump went after media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his network Fox News in rants on Truth Social on Tuesday where he once again pushed the baseless and debunked claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
Mr Murdoch has admitted during a sworn deposition that Fox News hosts pushed the fact-free narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Mr Trump, a recent filing in a voting machine company’s billion-dollar lawsuit against Fox shows.
The Fox News chair said hosts such as Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro “endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election”.
“I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight,” he added, according to legal filings related to the lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.
Read more:
Trump fumes at Rupert Murdoch over his bombshell Fox News Dominion testimony
Former president slams media mogul for admitting that his hosts ‘endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election’
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is defending his decision to give Fox News‘ Tucker Carlson “exclusive” access to Jan. 6 security footage of the Capitol attack, despite the conservative commentator’s own work raising false claims and conspiracy theories about the 2021 riot over Joe Biden’s election.
McCarthy vowed Tuesday to eventually make roughly 42,000 hours of sensitive Capitol Police security videos available to the broader public “as soon as possible,” but made it clear the Fox News commentator had first dibs.
Read more:
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is defending his decision to give Fox News’ Tucker Carlson “exclusive” access to Jan. 6 security footage of the Capitol attack
Video of Marjorie Taylor Greene following Parkland victims resurfaces as she complains of harassment
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was none too happy after a patron at the restauraunt she was dining at on Monday night allegedly yelled at her.
“I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Ms Greene tweeted on Tuesday morning. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views. They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control.”
But commenters on social media thought that her unhappiness about being yelled should prompt her to rethink her own past behaviour.
Read more in The Independent:
Video of Marjorie Taylor Greene following Parkland victims resurfaces after complaint
The representative’s unhappiness about being yelled at in a restaurant prompts observers to revisit her own past behaviour
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies