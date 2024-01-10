Trump refuses to call on supporters to avoid violence amid immunity case: Live

✕ Close Trump lawyer appears to argue president can legally assassinate political rivals

Donald Trump was at Washington DC’s Court of Appeals on Tuesday morning for a hearing to weigh the presidential immunity plea that he hopes will see his January 6 election interference case dismissed.

A panel of three judges appeared sceptical of the former president’s claim that he enjoys sweeping immunity from prosecution as an ex-chief executive as arguments were presented.

Mr Trump’s lawyers also moved on Monday to throw out another election meddling case brought against him in Fulton County, Georgia, filing three new motions seeking dismissal on immunity grounds as Mr Trump gloated online over a rumour concerning the personal life of district attorney Fani Willis.

This comes as the embattled Republican continues campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucuses on 15 January.

In an interview with Lou Dobbs last night, Mr Trump made the surprising declaration that he believes the US economy is “running off the fumes of what we did” and said that he “hopes” it crashes.

“I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” he added. “The one president I just don’t want to be, Herbert Hoover.”