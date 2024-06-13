✕ Close Donald Trump and Logan Paul trail their upcoming podcast interview

Donald Trump is preparing for his first return to the US Capitol since his supporters laid siege to it on January 6 2021 in protest at his defeat by Joe Biden in the previous November’s election.

The Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon will meet with House and Senate GOP lawmakers in Washington DC behind closed doors on Thursday.

He has also recorded an appearance on social media star Logan Paul’s podcast that will drop later today and will address a gathering of CEOs in DC this evening.

Trailing his interview with Paul, Trump was seen in an X video presenting the host with a pair of MAGA caps and a T-shirt bearing his mugshot taken last summer in Fulton County, Georgia, declaring the image was so famous it had enabled him to “eclipse” Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

In another preview, Paul is seen discussing the possibility of getting President Biden to appear on his Impaulsive show, estimating his chances as “less than one per cent”.

Former Georgia special prosecutor Nathan Wade has meanwhile said he believes Trump will still face a trial in his state even if he returns to the White House.