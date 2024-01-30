Trump awaits fate of business empire in New York civil fraud trial: Live updates
State Board of Elections unanimously agreed they lack jurisdiction to rule on matter which will soon go before Supreme Court
E Jean Carroll vows to give $83m defamation damages to ‘something Trump hates’
The Illinois Board of Elections will not remove Donald Trump from the 2024 Republican presidential primary ballot, unanimously agreeing that they lack the jurisdiction to weigh in on his eligibility under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution which says those who took part in an insurrection may not hold office.
The US Supreme Court is expected to rule on the issue soon.
Meanwhile, the former president is awaiting the outcome of his civil fraud trial in New York, and his lawyers have reacted angrily to a report by a court-appointed monitor overseeing his businesses that alleged their financial disclosures are “either incomplete, present results
Former judge Barbara Jones alleges that the ex-president not only repeatedly lied about his net worth and assets, as alleged by state attorney general Letitia James, but that a major $48m loan for one of his properties is may have never actually existed.
Mr Trump has also been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Republican lawmaker Claudia Tenney in recognition of the Abraham Accords. The submission comes during heightened tensions in the Middle East and in the wake of the deaths of three US soldiers in a drone strike.
RFK Jr claims Trump approached him to be running mate
Robert F Kennedy Jr has claimed he was approached by Donald Trump’s team about being his 2024 running mate despite firm denials from the former president’s campaign.
A report in the New York Post over the weekend stated that the Trump team had tapped Mr Kennedy in April 2023 to be on the presidential ticket, and that despite the approach going nowhere “anything” was still possible, citing anonymous sources.
Mr Kennedy confirmed the overture had occurred in a NewsNation interview but said he was not interested in serving as Mr Trump’s vice president.
Bevan Hurley reports:
E Jean Carroll lawyer threatens Alina Habba with ‘sanctions’ for ‘false accusations’ over history with judge
Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba this week attempted to get the verdict in the E Jean Carroll defamation case dismissed over a baseless attack on the plaintiff’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan. In a letter to Judge Lewis Kaplan (no relation), Ms Habba claimed there had been a mentor-like relationship between the two in the past.
Ms Kaplan has now fired back a response in a letter to the judge, saying in part:
We write in response to the letter submitted yesterday by Alina Habba on behalf of her client Defendant Donald J. Trump, which contains false allegations of a “mentor-mentee relationship” between Your Honor and myself dating back to the brief period in which we overlapped at Paul, Weiss more than thirty years ago. As Ms. Habba well knows, these allegations are utterly baseless.
Attacking the motives for pursuing the allegations, Ms Kaplan further wrote:
From the very start of the recently concluded trial, Donald Trump and Ms. Habba have pushed a false narrative of judicial bias so that they could characterize any jury verdict against Trump as the product of a corrupt system. While that strategy has now moved into its post-verdict phase, it is now time for Defendant’s false and vexatious claims of bias or impropriety to stop.
She concluded with a threat to take further action against Ms Habba:
While Ms. Habba ends her letter by characterizing this as a “troubling matter,” what is actually troubling is both the substance and timing of her false accusations of impropriety by on the part of E. Jean Carroll’s counsel or the Court. Accordingly, while we wanted to submit our response to Ms. Habba’s letter as soon as possible, we reserve all rights, including but not limited to the right to seek sanctions pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 11.
ICYMI: IRS contractor who stole and leaked Trump tax records sentenced to five years in prison
The IRS contractor who stole and leaked former president Donald Trump’s tax records has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Charles Littlejohn, 38, pleaded guilty in October last year to one count of unauthorized disclosures of income tax returns after leaking Mr Trump’s and thousands of other’s tax records.
His plea agreement states that he stole Mr Trump’s tax returns as well as the tax information of “thousands of the nation’s wealthiest people”. At the time, he was working for a consulting firm with IRS contracts.
Mr Littlejohn shared the tax information with two news outlets and subsequently deleted the documents from his laptop, which had been issued by the IRS, before handing it back. He also removed the places where he had previously stored the information to remove any traces, CNN noted.
Full story: Trump will remain on Illinois primary ballot after 14th Amendment challenge
Donald Trump will remain on Illinois’ 2024 presidential primary ballot, the state’s Board of Elections determined in a unanimous vote to dismiss a complaint that attempted to remove the former president under the 14th Amendment.
On Tuesday, the board, composed of eight appointed members, dismissed a lawsuit brought by four Illinois voters and Free Speech For People that challenged the former president’s eligibility to appear on the ballot due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
The voters asked the electoral board to disqualify Mr Trump under Section Three of the 14th Amendment – known as the insurrection clause. They cited recent decisions in Colorado and Maine as examples of Mr Trump violating the little-known provision.
However, the Illinois Board of Election said that they did not believe they had the authority to determine Mr Trump’s eligibility because it raises a constitutional question and would require them to look outside their scope.
Ariana Baio watched the meeting for The Independent:
US and China launch talks on fentanyl trafficking
American and Chinese officials met Tuesday to discuss joint efforts to stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., a sign of cooperation as the two global powers try to manage their contentious ties.
The two-day meeting was the first for a new counternarcotics working group. One focus of the talks was fentanyl, the synthetic opioid that is ravaging America, and in particular ingredients for the drug that are made in China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to restart cooperation in a handful of areas, including drug trafficking, when he and U.S. President Joe Biden met outside San Francisco in November. The agreements were a small step forward in a relationship strained by major differences on issues ranging from trade and technology to Taiwan and human rights.
The U.S. wants China to do more to curb the export of chemicals that it says are processed into fentanyl, largely in Mexico, before the final product is smuggled into the United States.
Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong said the two sides had in-depth and pragmatic talks.
Watch: Biden says he’s ‘fine’ with Trump on ballot
While we await the decision of the Illinois Board of Elections as to whether Donald Trump should be allowed on the Republican primary ballot in the state given Section Three of the 14th Amendment banning insurrectionists from holding public office, President Joe Biden told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House that he was fine with the former president ending up as his potential opponent again in November.
ICYMI: Trump ties himself in knots on US-Mexico border in brazen political move
Former president Donald Trump is falsely claiming to have stopped all movement between the US and Mexico in a bid to push lawmakers to scuttle a bipartisan proposal to increase President Joe Biden’s power to curb illegal crossings.
Mr Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Monday to claim that he had not needed what he described as a “big, complex Democrat-oriented Border Bill” to stop crossings between the US and Mexico during his administration.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Key House Republican accepts White House offer to review unredacted Jan 6 committee testimony
Rep Barry Loudermilk, Republican chairman of the House Administration Committee’s Oversight Subcommittee, has accepted an officer from the White House to review unredacted January 6 committee transcripts of four Trump White House aides that provided key testimony about the former president’s conduct on that day.
The transcripts do not include certain key transcripts — such as Bobby Engel or Tony Ornato's interviews — which are being held by the Department of Homeland Security. However, they do include four White House employees who were identified anonymously in the January 6 report.
Rep Loudermilk said in a statement: “While the White House granting access to these transcripts is a step in the right direction, I maintain these are House records and they should be returned in full.”
Biden heads to Trump’s backyard
President Joe Biden is headed to a pair of 2024 campaign fundraisers in Florida, flying on Air Force One into Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach (potentially flying literally over Mar-a-Lago on approach). His first event is in Jupiter, Florida, home to Trump National Golf Course.
The president will then travel to a second event in Miami, before returning to the White House in the evening.
Georgia county at centre of Trump case targeted by cyberattack
Fulton County, Georgia, where former President Donald Trump is being prosecuted for election interference, has been targeted by a wide-ranging cyberattack.
The internet-based phone system has been disabled, as has computers which are storing court documents, the county IT department said in a statement.
Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Robb Pitts told the press during a Monday briefing that the attack is being investigated by law enforcement, adding that it was unclear when the system would be restored.
Gustaf Kilander has the details:
