Donald Trump has continued to rage at Fox News and his one-time ally Rupert Murdoch over new revelations arising from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, one of which was that the veteran executive had admitted his regret that the network’s top personalities had “endorsed” the former president’s false election fraud claims in 2020.

Messages among Fox hosts, producers and executives and Mr Murdoch’s sworn deposition were recently uncovered in bombshell filings from Dominion’s $1.6bn lawsuit against the network.

On his Truth Social account on Wednesday, Mr Trump rebuked the “MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS” at Fox who refuse to believe his bogus insistence that the vote was “Rigged” and “Stollen” [sic], saying they should “get out of the News Business”.

He has since turned his fire on former House speaker turned board member Paul Ryan, accusing him of influencing Mr Murdoch into backing away from the narrative and urging him to step down.

Mr Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has meanwhile laughed off the latest provocation from MAGA populist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, chuckling to fellow Democrats: “Isn’t she amazing?”

Their comments came as the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gets underway in Maryland, with Mr Trump set to give a headline speech on Saturday at which his many grievances are widely expected to be aired.