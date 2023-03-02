Trump news – live: Trump rages at ‘incompetent RINOS at Fox News’ as Biden mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene
Ex-president fumes at right-wing media giant and veteran executive Rupert Murdoch over stunning lawsuit revelations as incumbent derides Republican populist
Donald Trump has continued to rage at Fox News and his one-time ally Rupert Murdoch over new revelations arising from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, one of which was that the veteran executive had admitted his regret that the network’s top personalities had “endorsed” the former president’s false election fraud claims in 2020.
Messages among Fox hosts, producers and executives and Mr Murdoch’s sworn deposition were recently uncovered in bombshell filings from Dominion’s $1.6bn lawsuit against the network.
On his Truth Social account on Wednesday, Mr Trump rebuked the “MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS” at Fox who refuse to believe his bogus insistence that the vote was “Rigged” and “Stollen” [sic], saying they should “get out of the News Business”.
He has since turned his fire on former House speaker turned board member Paul Ryan, accusing him of influencing Mr Murdoch into backing away from the narrative and urging him to step down.
Mr Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, has meanwhile laughed off the latest provocation from MAGA populist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, chuckling to fellow Democrats: “Isn’t she amazing?”
Their comments came as the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gets underway in Maryland, with Mr Trump set to give a headline speech on Saturday at which his many grievances are widely expected to be aired.
‘I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level’, says Bill Maher
Speaking to Jake Tapper as part of a new CNN interview, Real Time host Bill Maher revealed his “very personal” fear of a second Donald Trump presidency.
“I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” Mr Maher said.
“And I don’t know what he would do in a second term.”
The comedian, whom Mr Trump has dismissed as a “radical left maniac” and “wacky”, said that, after the 2016 election: “I was afraid for my own wellbeing. I thought I could wind up in Guantanamo Bay. I think I still could.
“He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president. Every time he’d have a rally, I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me.
“I mean, he is obviously someone who does not know any boundaries, and, you know, you have to worry when you see what other authoritarian rulers do in other countries to people.
“I’m not thinking he’s going to become [Russian president Vladimir Putin] and start pushing people out windows, but I’m not going to live on the 30th floor anywhere either.”
The Covid denialist organisation sponsoring CPAC
This year’s CPAC will be sponsored by an advocacy organisation once dubbed “among the top purveyors” of Covid-19 misinformation by a member of Congress.
The group, called America’s Frontline Doctors, passes itself as any other medical organisation, but public health experts and critics have called the group “the 21st century, digital version of snake-oil salesmen” that promoted pseudoscientific Covid cures like using horse dewormer, fostered anti-vaccine sentiment and abused donor funds.
Group has been accused of financial irregularities and peddling false medical information
Democratic leaders in Congress tell Rupert Murdoch to halt ‘grave propaganda’ around 2020 election
A letter from Senate majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries demands that Fox News hosts such as Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham “admit on the air that they were wrong to engage in such negligent behaviour” by providing a platform for a baseless narrative that the election was compromised.
Their letter followed bombshell court filings in a defamation case against the network, with internal messages and testimony from Fox personalities and executives revealing their private rejection of bogus election fraud conspiracy theories while serveral programmes continued to host the people who promoted them.
Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries urge top Fox News personalities to admit on-air ‘that they were wrong’
Cowboys for Trump co-founder not guilty of campaign finance charge
Couy Griffin was found not guilty on Wednesday of a misdemeanour charge of failing to register the group as a political committee at a trial in southern New Mexico.
The verdict from a 12-member jury capped a two-day trial in Alamogordo, the community where Mr Griffin served as an Otero County commissioner until he was banished from office last year for his role in the Capitol riot of 6 January 2021.
Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin has been found not guilty of a misdemeanor charge of failing to register a political group and provide financial disclosures at a trial in southern New Mexico
Jimmy Kimmel ridicules CPAC as ‘Magalos’ convention after report Trump tried to silence him
The late night show had some fun sending up the $295 per ticket Republican gathering in Maryland, suggesting it began with a “21-assault rifle salute” and a pledge of allegiance to Mr Trump and reeling off a list of real names of events taking place including: “No Chinese Balloons over Tennessee”, “Sacking the Woke Playbook”, “Parents with Pitchforks, “The Biden Crime Family” and “MySpeech” (featuring Mike Lindell, of course).
We heard earlier this week, courtesy of Rolling Stone, that Trump was so offended by Mr Kimmel’s jokes during his presidency he had aides call up Disney in an attempt to have his show censored.
The Lincoln Project has also been mocking the event using a classic clip from The Simpsons.
Below, John Bowden takes a look at the lineup of speakers at this year’s CPAC, which features Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Marjorie Taylor Greene,Ted Cruz and Jair Boslonaro, among many others.
Who is speaking at CPAC and when?
Conservatives descend on National Harbor for multi-day convention
Biden mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
Joe Biden has laughed off the latest provocation from MAGA populist congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene at an annual Democratic gathering in Baltimore, chuckling: “Isn’t she amazing?”
He was responding to the representative asking Michigan mother and conservative activist Rebecca Kiessling during a hearing at Capitol Hill whether she believed the two children she lost to fentanyl-related deaths in July 2020 would still be alive “if our government would secure our southern border”.
Ms Greene proudly tweeted a clip of the exchange, overlooking the fact that it was Mr Trump who was in the White House at the time the tragedy occurred, not Mr Biden.
“She was very specific — I shouldn’t digress, probably — I read, she was very specific recently saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons,” the president said, addressing her comments in the hearing.
“Well, the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,” he said, before breaking off with a chuckle, according to The Hill.
“Look folks. Anyway, I don’t want to get started…”
‘The interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration,’ says Biden
Tireless Trump continues Fox News rant
After slamming Fox over the Dominion revelations on Wednesday, denouncing its “MAGA Hating Globalist RINOS” and suggesting that anyone who does not believe the 2020 election was “Stollen” (a delicious German raisin bread?) should “get out of the News Business”, the swamp beast of Mar-a-Lago has been at it again.
This time he’s blaming former House speaker turned Fox board member Paul Ryan for being a bad influence and says he must resign or be fired:
This is what Mr Ryan himself has had to say about the crisis.
Paul Ryan ‘absolutely disagrees’ with Tucker Carlson as he defends role on Fox board
Former House speaker faces intense criticism for role at Fox after network spread election lies
ICYMI: Mike Lindell thanks Rupert Murdoch for keeping his MyPillow ads on air despite support for bogus conspiracy theories
Pillow salesman and prolific election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has thanked the network’s Rupert Murdoch for keeping his MyPillow ads on air after the media mogul’s testimony in the Dominion defamation lawsuit revealed that he had no plans to cancel them.
MyPillow was the most prolific advertiser on Fox News, which ran 678 ads on the network between Election Day 2020 and 6 January 6, 2021, according to Media Matters.
In his sworn deposition in the case of Dominion Voting Systems, which is suing the network for promoting false election claims related to the voting machine company, Mr Murdoch said that Mr Lindell “pays us a lot of money” and has no plans to boot him from the lineup.
“At first you think it’s comic, and then you get bored and irritated,” Mr Murdoch said, according to court documents. “It is not red or blue, it is green.”
“Thank God that Mr Rupert Murdoch doesn’t cancel MyPillow ... because their president goes out there with his First Amendment right of free speech and talks about, tries to save our country,” Mr Lindell said on his The Lindell Report on 27 February.
“Is Fox supposed to be like the machine companies? ... ‘Mike Lindell, he’s saying those lies about Dominion.’ I’m not saying lies. It’s the truth,” he added.
Lawsuit documents allege that Fox executives grew anxious after Mr Lindell criticised the network during an interview with Newsmax.
Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott reportedly sent him a gift with a handwritten note, hoping to win him over.
Prosecutors and FBI reportedly clashed over search of Trump residence
Top FBI officials reportedly pushed back on plans from the Justice Department to seek a warrant authorising a search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home because they feared scrutiny from internal watchdogs and congressional committees.
Prosecutors and FBI clashed over search of Trump residence, report says
FBI agents feared searching Mr Trump’s property could damage their careers
The biggest revelations from the Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News
Despite the network’s top officials and presenters privately acknowledging that then-president Trump and his allies were lying about the 2020 election, Fox News continued to bring them on air to amplify those claims, which also energised competing right-wing media networks that appeared to threaten Fox viewership, according to court documents.
Here is a brief overview of some of the claims outlined in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6bn case, which collects sworn depositions and internal messages from prominent Fox News personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and owner Rupert Murdoch discussing coverage of the 2020 election’s aftermath.
Fox News, the Murdochs and backstage Trump whispers: The damning Dominion revelations
Court documents present damning messages from network’s star anchors and executives surrounding coverage of Donald Trump’s false 2020 election fraud narrative, Joe Sommerlad and Alex Woodward explain
