Trump reveals criteria to be his running mate and hints at two possible candidates: Live
Republican presidential front-runner pledges announcement on prospective VP ‘in a little while’
Nikki Haley stars in Saturday Night Live skit opposite ‘Donald Trump’
Donald Trump has given the names of two possible candidates to be his running mate in the event that he beats Nikki Haley to become the Republican Party’s nominee for president, as it is widely expected he will.
Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo for her Fox show Sunday Morning Futures, Mr Trump was asked when qualities he was looking for in a prospective vice president and said: “It’s got to be who would [be] able to be a good president. I mean, you always have to think that because you know, a civil emergency… Things happen right? No matter who you are, things happen. It’s got to be number one. Who’s your enemy?”
He said that there were “a lot of good people” in contention for the role and said he would make an announcement on the matter “in a little while”.
Pressed for names, he mentioned South Carolina senator Tim Scott and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.
Mr Trump said that Mr Scott, who was briefly a rival for the GOP nomination, had been “very low-key” as a candidate but had since impressed him stumping on his behalf while Ms Noem had likewise proven herself an “incredible” campaigner.
Interestingly, Bartiromo picked up on HR matters, asking about the high turnover of personnel in his administration.
Did Trump evade taxes with a fake loan? Watchdog discovers Chicago deal that ‘never existed’
A court-appointed monitor overseeing his businesses reported financial disclosures that are “either incomplete, present results inconsistently,” or “contain errors.”
One of those findings, according to her report, appears to suggest that the former president evaded taxes on millions of dollars in income by hiding money in fake loan transactions.
We explain:
Trump watchdog discovers major loan deal that ‘never existed’
A court monitor’s discovery of a $48m debt mystery arrives days before a final judgment in his civil fraud trial
ICYMI: Far-right network allegedly sent voting company employee passwords to Sidney Powell
The president of far-right media outlet One America News Network allegedly sent a Donald Trump-linked lawyer a spreadsheet that claimed to contain passwords belonging to employees of a voting technology company that is now suing the network for defamation.
Far-right network allegedly sent voting company employee passwords to Sidney Powell
One America News is accused of possible ‘criminal activities’ while promoting bogus 2020 election claims
ICYMI: Trump’s election conspiracy case is off the calendar – for now
Donald Trump’s election conspiracy trial date dropped off the federal court’s calendar this week, signalling what had long been anticipated and what prosecutors have warned judges would happen:his attempts to evade criminal prosecution by claiming “presidential immunity” have thrown the schedule off track.
It was all but expected. After Trump’s “immunity” defence was shot down by the federal judge overseeing his case, his appeal has effectively ground proceedings to a halt for the last two months.
The judge confirmed the case was off the books for now on Friday, with a single entry on the court’s docket.
Now, Trump’s first criminal trial of the year could be the one waiting for him back in Manhattan.
Trump’s election conspiracy trial is off the calendar for now. New York is next
Trump’s ‘immunity’ appeal has thrown the federal election interference trial off track. His next return to a criminal courtroom could be in Manhattan for a trial stemming from hush money payments to an adult film star
Polls show Americans are waking up to what a Biden-Trump rematch really means
The Independent’s Washington chief Eric Garcia analyses the latest polling around Joe Biden’s re-election prospects against his likely Republican rival:
Polls show what Americans really think of a Biden-Trump rematch
There are some flashing red lights for Biden in the most recent polls — especially among Hispanic voters. But Trump is once again losing ground with female voters, especially suburban ones
Nevada Republicans can’t decide between a primary or a caucus. So they’re doing both
After Donald Trump stormed the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary this month, all eyes now turn to Nevada.
Trump and his rival Nikki Haley now find themselves heading into one of the most bizarre primary systems in the 50 states, where two competing nominating contests are being held.
Joe Sommerlad explains:
Nevada Republicans can’t decide between a primary or a caucus - so they’re doing both
Silver State GOP members have two opportunities to vote for presidential nominee – but only one contest is binding and delivers delegates
Next week: A major Supreme Court hearing on whether Trump can stay on the ballot
Next week, US Supreme Court justices will hear oral arguments in a major case that could determine whether Trump’s support for the January 6 attack – and his failure to stop it – disqualify him from holding public office under the scope of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection” clause.
Today, justices scheduled 80 minutes of oral argument time for the hearing on 8 February.
That includes 40 minutes from Trump’s team, 30 minutes from a group of Colorado voters who sued to kick him off the ballot, and 10 minutes from Colorado’s secretary of state, whose office handles elections.
Justices are expected to move relatively quickly in the case, which arrives smack dab in the middle of the 2024 election cycle, with Trump as the GOP’s likely presidential nominee.
Trump campaign pumps small-dollar donors for $55m in legal expenses
Campaign finance reports show Donald Trump’s campaign-supporting PACs paid legal bills to 46 firms last year, with eight of them earning the lion’s share of that $55m.
This weeks filings only scratch the surface of his mounting legal expenses. Jury trials have not yet started, he is in the middle of several appeals involving at least two cases likely headed to the US Supreme Court, and he cannot legally touch PAC money to pay out civil suit judgments.
We dive in:
Inside Trump’s FEC filings: Staggering legal fees and small-dollar donors paying them
Trump PACs spent more than $55m on legal bills last year
Trump’s civil fraud trial judgment expected in early or mid-February
New York County Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron acknowledged that “everyone’s anxious for a decision” following 11 weeks of trial testimony and closing arguments in a civil fraud case that could imperil Donald Trump’s business empire. He said that he would do his best to issue a final judgment by 31 January.
A spokesperson for New York court told The Independent this week that a decision is now likely “early to mid-February, as a rough estimate, and subject to modifications.” There will not be a court hearing or a news conference or other event to announce the decision; it will be posted publicly to the docket along with other case filings.
Trump’s fraud trial decision not expected until early or mid-February, court says
New York attorney general seeks $370m and Trump’s lifetime ban from state’s real estate industry
Convoys, conspiracies and conservative grudges are fueling the battle at the Texas border
A convoy filled with self-described peaceful protesters departed Virginia this week for Eagle Pass, Texas, where National Guard troops mobilised by Governor Greg Abbott have been attempting to take enforcement of the US-Mexico border out of the hands of the federal government.
Graig Graziosi on the civil war- and conspiracy theory-fuelled trucker protests:
Convoys, conspiracies and conservative grudges are fueling the battle at Texas border
The row over Governor Greg Abbott’s border actions has gained national attention, writes Graig Graziosi
