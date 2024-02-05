✕ Close Nikki Haley stars in Saturday Night Live skit opposite ‘Donald Trump’

Donald Trump has given the names of two possible candidates to be his running mate in the event that he beats Nikki Haley to become the Republican Party’s nominee for president, as it is widely expected he will.

Interviewed by Maria Bartiromo for her Fox show Sunday Morning Futures, Mr Trump was asked when qualities he was looking for in a prospective vice president and said: “It’s got to be who would [be] able to be a good president. I mean, you always have to think that because you know, a civil emergency… Things happen right? No matter who you are, things happen. It’s got to be number one. Who’s your enemy?”

He said that there were “a lot of good people” in contention for the role and said he would make an announcement on the matter “in a little while”.

Pressed for names, he mentioned South Carolina senator Tim Scott and South Dakota governor Kristi Noem.

Mr Trump said that Mr Scott, who was briefly a rival for the GOP nomination, had been “very low-key” as a candidate but had since impressed him stumping on his behalf while Ms Noem had likewise proven herself an “incredible” campaigner.