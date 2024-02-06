Trump taunts Haley ahead of Nevada by saying primaries ‘seem to be over’: Live

✕ Close Donald Trump reveals his criteria for choosing a vice president

Donald Trump has taunted his rival for the Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley ahead of this week’s primary and caucus in Nevada, declaring on Truth Social that the nomination process “seems to be over” before pledging to “finish off a very unpopular candidate” in South Carolina later this month.

The former president also appeared to signal the end for Ronna McDaniel’s tenure as Republican National Committee chair and ridiculed Joe Biden’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance but had some kind words for King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Newsmax, the Republican suggested that the US no longer had “free and fair elections” and called the country “pathetic”.

That followed the arrival of new polling from CNN that found that most Americans believe there should be a verdict on Mr Trump’s election subversion charges ahead of November’s presidential election.

Some 48 per cent of those polled say it is essential, with another 16 per cent saying they would prefer it to happen before then.

Only 11 per cent believe the trial should be postponed until after the election, while a further 25 per cent say the timing does not matter to them.