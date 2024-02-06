Trump taunts Haley ahead of Nevada by saying primaries ‘seem to be over’: Live
Donald Trump reveals his criteria for choosing a vice president
Donald Trump has taunted his rival for the Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley ahead of this week’s primary and caucus in Nevada, declaring on Truth Social that the nomination process “seems to be over” before pledging to “finish off a very unpopular candidate” in South Carolina later this month.
The former president also appeared to signal the end for Ronna McDaniel’s tenure as Republican National Committee chair and ridiculed Joe Biden’s upcoming Super Bowl appearance but had some kind words for King Charles III following his cancer diagnosis.
Meanwhile, in an interview with Newsmax, the Republican suggested that the US no longer had “free and fair elections” and called the country “pathetic”.
That followed the arrival of new polling from CNN that found that most Americans believe there should be a verdict on Mr Trump’s election subversion charges ahead of November’s presidential election.
Some 48 per cent of those polled say it is essential, with another 16 per cent saying they would prefer it to happen before then.
Only 11 per cent believe the trial should be postponed until after the election, while a further 25 per cent say the timing does not matter to them.
Trump asks followers if he looks like Elvis
No, really.
Donald Trump straw-polled supporters on Truth Social this weekend over his apparent likeness to the King of Rock and Roll.
Amid preparations for the Nevada Republican caucus next week, the former president took time to ask followers on the social media platform for their thoughts on his similarity to Elvis Presley. The former president shared an image comprising half of Elvis’ face lined up with half of his own.
“For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Mr Trump posted on Saturday. “Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?”
Ariana Baio reports on what replies he received:
Trump asks followers for validation that he looks like Elvis
Former president often re-posts images or videos from fans comparing him to historic and religious figures
Recap: Trump’s election conspiracy trial is off the calendar for now. New York is next
On 4 March, Donald Trump was due to stand trial in a federal courthouse in Washington DC for criminal charges surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
But the date, roughly one month away, dropped off the court’s calendar this week, signalling what had long been anticipated and what federal prosecutors have warned judges would happen: the former president’s attempts to evade criminal prosecution by claiming “presidential immunity” have thrown the schedule off track.
It was all but expected. After Mr Trump’s “immunity” defence was shot down by the federal judge overseeing his case, his appeal has effectively ground proceedings to a halt for the last two months.
On Friday afternoon, the judge overseeing his case made it official: his federal election conspiracy trial date is no more, and the court will set a new one at another time.
Alex Woodward is tracking Mr Trump’s legal calendar:
Trump’s election conspiracy trial is off the calendar for now. New York is next
Trump’s ‘immunity’ appeal has thrown the federal election interference trial off track. His next return to a criminal courtroom could be in Manhattan for a trial stemming from hush money payments to an adult film star
Roberta Kaplan says Trump used code to call her the c-word
The top lawyer for writer E Jean Carroll has said that former President Donald Trump used a thinly veiled and well-known coded expression to call her the c-word during a deposition.
Attorney Roberta Kaplan represented Ms Carroll in both her defamation trials after Mr Trump repeatedly called the writer a liar and personally insulted her following the release of her 2019 memoir in which she claimed that the ex-president raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Mr Trump was found liable for sexual abuse in the first defamation trial, a ruling which was also applied to the second trial, meaning that the second jury only had to decide on damages, awarding Ms Carroll $83.3m.
On Friday, Ms Kaplan appeared on the George Conway Explains It All podcast, hosted by the conservative attorney who initially advised Ms Carroll to sue Mr Trump.
E Jean Carroll’s lawyer says Trump used code to call her c-word
Attorney Roberta Kaplan represented Ms Carroll in both her defamation trials against former president
Why are people still sour on Joe Biden?
Eric Garcia writes:
President Joe Biden got another boost on Friday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the US economy has added 353,000 jobs and that unemployment remains at a steady 3.7 per cent.
And jobs aren’t the only part of the economy that look great right now.
Hourly earnings grew by 4.5 per cent in the past year, outpacing inflation for the past 12 months. This means that even as prices rise, Americans are taking more money home.
Last month, the Bureau of Economic Analysis announced that gross domestic product grew by 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year. By comparison, Germany’s economy contracted in the fourth quarter of 2023 and looks like it might head to a recession while Canada’s grew by 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who also served as chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, also said in a speech last month that, in other countries, real wages had declined and that, compared to the Great Recession of the late 2000s, labour force participation rates and employment rates have recovered fairly rapidly.
So why do people still feel so lousy when it comes to Mr Biden’s handle on the economy?
Jobs are hot, the economy is doing well. So why are people still sour on Joe Biden?
People still feel lousy about the economy and rising prices. But there are signs people feel better than they did last year. Eric Garcia reports
Classified docs case prosecutors say Trump team’s version of events ‘inaccurate and distorted’
Prosecutors in the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump told a judge Friday that defense lawyers had painted an “inaccurate and distorted picture of events” and had unfairly sought to “cast a cloud of suspicion” over government officials who were simply trying to do their jobs.
The comments came in a court filing aimed at urging a judge to reject a Trump team request from last month that sought to force prosecutors to turn over a trove of information that defense lawyers believe is relevant to the case.
But special counsel Jack Smith‘s team said the defense was creating a false narrative about how the investigation began and was trying to “cast a cloud of suspicion over responsible actions by government officials diligently doing their jobs.”
“The defendants’ insinuations have scant factual or legal relevance to their discovery requests, but they should not stand uncorrected,” the prosecution motion states.
“Put simply,” the prosecutors added, “the Government here confronted an extraordinary situation: a former President engaging in calculated and persistent obstruction of the collection of Presidential records, which, as a matter of law, belong to the United States for the benefit of history and posterity, and, as a matter of fact, here included a trove of highly classified documents containing some of the nation’s most sensitive information. The law required that those documents be collected.”
Haley trolls Trump with spoof Halloween costume
Nikki Haley has poked fun at her Republican rival Donald Trump by posting a picture to a spoof Halloween costume branding him as the “weakest general election candidate ever”.
The former South Carolina governor posted the meme to X on Thursday, claiming that the former president would “hand Democrats a big victory” should he be selected to run.
Ms Haley and Mr Trump are the two main remaining candidates hoping to scoop the GOP presidential nomination. Mr Trump has previously scooped several major victories in the polls.
Ms Haley’s post on Thursday – a Fake Spirit Halloween Costumes meme – showed a smiling picture of Mr Trump.
Mike Bedigan has the story:
Haley trolls Trump with spoof Halloween costume
The former South Carolina governor claimed Mr Trump would ‘hand Democrats a big victory’ in a social media post on Thursday
Colbert says Trump is right about one thing with Taylor Swift conspiracy
Stephen Colbert joked on Wednesday that Donald Trump may be right about one thing when it comes to the wild, right-wing Taylor Swift conspiracy theories.
Martha McHardy reports:
Stephen Colbert says Trump is right about one thing with Taylor Swift conspiracy
MAGA supporters are pushing a conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift is a Pentagon psy-op
Is Taylor Swift a Biden psyop?
No.
But let’s take a look at why conservative media believe it might be the case...
Is Taylor Swift a Biden psyop? Here’s the far-right’s ‘evidence’
Conservative media storm erupts over deranged suggestion that pop superstar could be a Democratic ploy to brainwash voters into turning away from Donald Trump, writes Joe Sommerlad
Analysis: As crises mount, Biden’s hopes rest increasingly in his enemies’ hands
Andrew Feinberg writes:
For nearly three years, Joe Biden’s spokespeople have responded to questions about asylum seekers at the US-Mexico border by pointing to an immigration bill he proposed on the day he was sworn in as president. That bill was dead on arrival.
Now, with just months to go in an election contest he has described as an existential choice for American voters, he has chosen to throw his weight behind a bipartisan compromise bill that is far harsher than the progressive-tinged proposal he originally pitched. Not only that, but this one looks to be as equally dead as his own plan in January 2021.
As crises mount, Biden’s future rests in his enemies’ hands
News Analysis: When it comes to the Middle East and US immigration, Biden finds himself in a particularly alarming bind
