Trump backs car dealer for Ohio’s US Senate seat a day after New York trial delayed: Live
President Donald Trump takes the stage at Ohio rally
Former President Donald J Trump is appearing as a special guest speaker at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio one day after his criminal trial was delayed.
Mr Trump is in the state to help boost the campaign of Bernie Moreno, a car dealership owner who has his backing in the state’s US Senate primary coming this Tuesday. The former president is wading into an abnormally vicious GOP primary that appears to be neck-and-neck between three candidates, with Mr Moreno holding a slight lead.
The race turned especially ugly over the past week as supporters of Mr Moreno’s rivals circulated a story from the Associated Press revealing that an email used by the businessman was registered on the sexual rendezvous site “Adult Friend Finder”; not to be outdone, Mr Moreno’s allies launched a mailer accusing another Republican in the race, conservative Frank LaRose, of being a closet ally of the LGBT+ community.
Additionally, it was a busy week for Donald Trump’s criminal cases.
Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that his New York hush-money trial will be pushed back by 30 days from today following a dump of new evidence for both parties to consider — the original start date was 25 March.
People seen pouring out of Trump event shortly after he begins talking
Crowds at the event started to leave minutes after Former President Donald J Trump took the stage. John Bowden, our correspondent at the event, said that attendees were choosing to leave because they wanted to beat traffic. In one case, a woman said she wanted a beer.
Mr Trump has so far made several offensive comments about President Joe Biden and Democrats. He’s referred to Mr Biden as “stupid” and said in some cases Democrats “are not people”.
SCOTUS rules public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking critics on social media
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Friday that public officials can sometimes be sued for blocking their critics on social media, an issue that first arose for the high court in a case involving then-President Donald Trump.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett, writing for the court, said that officials who use personal accounts to make official statements may not be free to delete comments about those statements or block critics altogether.
On the other hand, Barrett wrote, “State officials have private lives and their own constitutional rights.”
Man spotted with sign saying Trump wanted for second term
Trump fans pile in as Ohio Rep Jim Jordan takes the stage at Donald Trump's rally for Bernie Moreno
The Ohio rep is talking about Trump’s first term accomplishments. This is being billed as a Moreno rally.
Trump to appear at rally around 4pm ET
VANDALIA - Greetings from Ohio, where Donald Trump is set to appear this afternoon to boost Bernie Moreno, a car dealership owner who has his backing in the state’s US Senate primary this coming Tuesday.
The former president is wading into an abnormally vicious GOP primary that appears to be neck-and-neck between three candidates, with Mr Moreno holding a slight lead.
The race turned especially ugly over the past week as supporters of Mr Moreno’s rivals circulated a story from the Associated Press revealing that an email used by the businessman was registered on the sexual rendezvous site “Adult Friend Finder”; not to be outdone, Mr Moreno’s allies launched a mailer accusing another Republican in the race, conservative Frank LaRose, of being a closet ally of the LGBT+ community.
Seth Meyers thinks he know why Trump ‘loves court’ so much...
Seth Meyers has roasted Donald Trump saying that he believes the former president “loves court” because the courtroom is a place where “everyone is forced to talk to him”...
Amelia Neath has the story:
‘Civil War’ movie debuts at SXSW in contentious election year
“Civil War,” Alex Garland’s election-year provocation, debuted Thursday at the SXSW Film and TV Festival, unveiling a violent vision of a near-future America at war with itself.
“Civil War,” reportedly A24’s biggest budget release yet, is a bold gamble to capitalize on some of the anxieties that have grown in highly partisan times and ahead of a potentially momentous November presidential election.
The film, written and directed by the British filmmaker Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation”), imagines a US in all-out warfare, with California and Texas joining to form the “Western Forces.” That insurrection, along with the “Florida Alliance,” is seeking to topple a government led by a three-term president, played by Nick Offerman.
Pence sensationally reveals he’s not endorsing Trump
Former vice president Mike Pence announced that he would not endorse former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump in 2024 in an interview with Fox News on Friday.
Mr Pence’s words come after Mr Trump secured enough delegates to become the Republican nominee for president. Host Martha MacCaullum asked Mr Pence about how other Republican candidates for president backed the former president and whether Mr Pence would.
“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” he said, while highlighting conservative accomplishments of the Trump administration.
Eric Garcia watched the former vice president’s comments:
Why does Trump keep talking about the Presidential Records Act?
Donald Trump keeps pointing to the Presidential Records Act (PRA) to argue that he has done nothing wrong in the classified documents case, but what does the legislation say?
Gustaf Kilander explains...
Judge Aileen Cannon throws out Trump’s first attempt to dismiss Mar-a-Lago case
Alex Woodward reports:
A federal judge appointed to the bench by Donald Trump has rejected one of his attempts to dismiss criminal charges stemming from his retention of classified documents stashed at his Mar-a-Lago property.
Just hours after she heard arguments in a federal courtroom in Florida, US District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed his lawyers’ arguments that 32 charges against the former president under the Espionage Age are unconstitutionally “vague”.
The resolution of the defence’s question “depends too greatly on contested instructional questions about still-fluctuating definitions of statutory terms/phrases as charged, along with at least some disputed factual issues as raised in the motion,” she wrote.
Judge Cannon did, however, leave open the possibility that a jury could consider the “vagueness” argument at trial.
