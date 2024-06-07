Trump pitches himself as crypto president with $12m San Francisco tech fundraiser: Live updates
Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon continues campaign swing across western states
Donald Trump brought in a haul of $12m at a San Francisco fundraiser hosted by tech venture capitalists Chamath Palihapitiya, David Sacks, and his wife Jacqueline. The cryptocurrency community was well represented at the event given the perceived hostility to the sector by Democrats and the Biden administration.
Meanwhile, a new poll out of Florida — the first since Trump became a convicted felon — shows some possible positive news for Biden. While the state still leans Trump by four per cent, more than two-thirds of voters back amendments to the state constitution that would protect abortion rights and that would legalize recreational marijuana.
Both issues — especially abortion rights — could serve as major drivers of turnout as in other states, with those in favor leaning heavily toward Biden.
This week Trump also took part in a wild interview with TV psychologist Dr Phil in which the Republican presidential candidate proclaimed that “sometimes revenge can be justified” as he looked ahead to a theoretical second term in the White House.
Dr Phil largely adhered to Trump’s conspiracy-laden point-of-view allowing false claims to pass unchecked, particularly regarding his recent hush money trial.
Cringeworthy single declares Trump is the ‘chosen one’
A cringeworthy new single proclaims Donald Trump the “chosen one” picked by God to lead the US - and its music video has racked up 85,000 views on YouTube in just three days.
Musician Natasha Owens released the single “The Chosen One” with a music video produced with several photos and videos of Trump, drawing bizarre connections between the former president and Jesus. The former president shared the song in a Truth Social post on Friday.
Katie Hawkinson has the details...
New poll shows Florida holding steady for Trump but possible openings for Biden
While Donald Trump continues to lead in polling in Florida, a state he won in both 2016 and 2020 and which became his residence before leaving the White House, a new poll from Fox News shows some glimmers of hope for Joe Biden in the Sunshine State.
In 2020, Trump won Florida by almost 3.5 per cent, and today polling stands at Trump 50 per cent to Biden 46 per cent — about the same but within the margin of error.
Where things get interesting is that a majority of Floridians believe Trump got a fair trial in his hush money case in New York — though 64 per cent say it won’t make a difference either at all or not much to their vote. Pollsters believe this could add a percentage point to the Biden vote.
Where the polling gets interesting is in the state constitution ballot initiatives coming up in November. One enshrines abortion rights and one legalizes recreational marijuana — two-thirds of voters say they will vote “yes” on each.
Those who favor the amendments go for Biden by a margin of nine per cent for marijuana and 23 per cent for abortion rights.
Might those state issues drive people to the polls as abortion rights ballot initiatives did in California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and Vermont?
Trump to speak at event for group that believes abortion is ‘child sacrifice’
To cap off bragging about killing Roe v Wade; saying that states should be able to punish doctors who perform abortion; that there should be “some form of punishment” for women who undergo abortions; and being OK with states tracking pregnancies, Donald Trump is now going to virtually address a group that believes abortion is “child sacrifice”.
Vanity Fair reports that on June 10th, the former president will “bring a virtual message to attendees of the Life & Liberty Forum” which The Danbury Institute is holding in Indianapolis.
The group’s website states: “We believe that the greatest atrocity facing our generation today is the practice of abortion — child sacrifice on the altar of self... Abortion must be ended. We will not rest until it is eradicated entirely... We are grateful to God and to the current slate of Supreme Court Justices for the successful overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, the battle is far from won.”
In a statement to Vanity Fair, the Biden campaign said Trump “loves campaigning with abortion ban extremists,” which appears to be objectively true.
Kellyanne Conway offers some ‘alternative facts’ on Trump’s revenge
Here she is, still out there swinging and parroting his lines like it’s 2016.
Eleven Trump fans taken to hospital after in extreme heat at Arizona rally
It was a hot day for the former president to get back on the campaign trail in Phoenix.
Nearly a dozen people were hospitalized with heat exhaustion while they waited outside of the Dream City Church to enter Trump’s town hall according to local officials.
Temperatures ahead of the event reached 110° on Thursday for the first time in the region this year.
It’s likely going to be a similar story in Las Vegas on Sunday...
Here’s more from Josh Marcus.
Musical interlude
You were teased with some Oliver Anthony earlier today, but here’s the real treat ahead of the weekend.
If you like an unhinged, heretical, Trumpian Christian-nationalist anthem with a mind-melting music video, then this might be your song of the summer...
Warning: It’s catchy.
Sorry.
Trump rakes in $12m from San Francisco crypto bros
Donald Trump raised $12 million in a single night on Thursday as he attended an event held for him by tech venture capitalists in San Francisco intended to attract Silicon Valley’s wealthy conservative-leaning investors.
Husband-and-wife David and Jacqueline Sacks joined Chamath Palihapitiya in hosting the Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon for a reception and gala dinner at the Sacks’ home in the city’s exclusive Pacific Heights neighbourhood, according to Reuters.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Secretary of State Tulsi Gabbard?
Former Democrat rep and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard believes that rather than being Donald Trump’s running mate, she would best serve a possible Trump administration as either secretary of state or secretary of defense...
At least that’s what she told The Regular Joe Show podcast.
Check out the clip below:
Trump says Melania is ‘I think, OK’ after his conviction
Donald Trump has admitted it has not been “easy” for his wife Melania given his presidential campaign and his criminal trial.
Trump recently became the first former president in US history to be criminally convicted after he was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records as part of a 2016 campaign scheme to pay hush money to women claiming they had affairs with him. The former president denied the affair and pleaded not guilty to all charges, and has vowed to appeal the verdict, calling the ruling a “disgrace.”
His family —including his son Barron, his daughter Ivanka, and Melania— were notably absent at the trial, with Melania and Barron opting to stay at their home in Mar-a-Lago - something that reportedly “definitely” bothered the former president.
Martha McHardy has the full story:
Biden gets a boost as jobs report exceeds expectations
Eric Garcia reports:
The US economy exceeded expectations and added 272,000 jobs in May, giving President Joe Biden an unexpected boost ahead of his first debate against former president Donald Trump later this month.
The unemployment rate changed little at 4 percent. But the number exceeded what economists expected. The ADP Employment report projected 152,000 jobs added in May.
The number gives Biden a jolt when many Americans feel the economy is sluggish.
Read on...
