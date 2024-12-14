Trump vows to scrap daylight savings time and looks to axe car crash regulation which highlights Tesla: Live
Donald Trump and JD Vance to watch 125th Army-Navy college football game with reported guests Pete Hegseth, Ron DeSantis, and Daniel Penny in Maryland at 3pm Eastern time
US President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to scrap Daylight Saving Time (DST) and is reportedly considering scrapping a car crash reporting requirement that Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk strongly opposes.
Calling DST “inconvenient” and “costly” in a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said: “The Republican Party will use its best efforts to eliminate DST, which has a small but strong constituency, but shouldn’t!”
Meanwhile, axing the car crash regulation could hamstring the government’s ability to effectively investigate collisions and regulate the safety of vehicles with self-driving systems, such as Musk’s Teslas and Cybertrucks, according to Reuters, which viewed a new document reportedly proposing the removal. It would likely directly benefit Tesla, which has reported the majority of crashes – more than 1,500 – to federal safety regulators under the program.
It comes as a new poll revealed Trump’s ability to appoint well-qualified people to his cabinet or manage government spending effectively does not inspire confidence in more than half of Americans.
Just 44 percent of US adults report feeling “very” or even “moderately” confident that the president-elect will select well-qualified individuals for cabinet or high-level government positions.
The results from the AP-NORC survey come in response to Trump choosing a group of controversial nominees to serve in his incoming administration, including Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F Kennedy Jr.
Trump made a controversial promise about the Middle East. But it might not be so far-fetched
What does the Middle East look like under Trump 2.0?
The president-elect is due to take office in just a few weeks, having frequently attacked Joe Biden — and later Kamala Harris — for supposedly having failed to stop the two bloody conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza from breaking out under their watch. On top of that, he also made two lofty promises while campaigning: that he would end the conflict in Ukraine quickly upon taking office; and that he would bring a “lasting peace” to the Middle East.
The latter promise was made during an interview with a Saudi news channel, Al-Arabiya, in October.
Read more:
Trump made a promise about the Middle East. It might not be so far-fetched
Trump has an ‘opportunity’ to curb Netanyahu where Biden failed, one top Saudi leader tells John Bowden. Others on the right tend to disagree — but they might have to fall in line if Trump truly intends to keep his promise about peace in the Middle East
Nevada ‘fake electors’ hit with fresh charges months after case was dismissed
The Nevada attorney general has charged six Republicans with submitting falsified documents to Congress declaring President-elect Donald Trump the winner of the key swing state in 2020.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford argues the defendants signed off on false Electoral College votes for Trump in 2020 even though he lost Nevada by more than 30,000 votes. There was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Nevada during the 2020 election, Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said at the time.
Read more:
Nevada ‘fake electors’ hit with fresh charges months after case was dismissed
Donald Trump lost Nevada in 2020 to President Joe Biden by more than 30,000 votes
Inspector general’s Jan. 6 report misrepresented as proof of FBI setup
Social media users are misrepresenting a report released Thursday by the Justice Department inspector general’s office, falsely claiming that it’s proof the FBI orchestrated the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
The watchdog report examined a number of areas, including whether major intelligence failures preceded the riot and whether the FBI in some way provoked the violence. Claims spreading online focus on the report’s finding that 26 FBI informants were in Washington for election-related protests on Jan. 6, including three who had been tasked with traveling to the city to report on others who were potentially planning to attend the events.
Although 17 of those informants either entered the Capitol or a restricted area around the building during the riot, none of the 26 total informants were authorized to do so by the bureau, according to the report. Nor were they authorized to otherwise break the law or encourage others to do so.
Here’s a closer look at the facts.
FACT FOCUS: Inspector general’s Jan. 6 report misrepresented as proof of FBI setup
Social media users are misrepresenting a report by the Justice Department inspector general’s office, falsely claiming that it’s proof the FBI orchestrated the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021
LA Times billionaire owner killed op-ed that was critical of Trump’s cabinet picks, report says
Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong killed an opinion column that was critical of President-elect Donald Trump’s recent Cabinet picks, telling his paper’s editorial board that it could only publish the piece if it also ran an editorial with an opposing view, according to The New York Times.
The spiked column was set to be published in the outlet’s Sunday newspaper and website on November 24. Soon-Shiong intervened just hours before the op-ed was scheduled to be sent to the printer, prompting the editors to pull the piece as the deadline approached.
Read more:
LA Times owner reportedly killed op-ed that was critical of Trump’s cabinet picks
Patrick Soon-Shiong’s intervention comes after the billionaire owner blocked the editorial board’s endorsement of Kamala Harris
Only 17 percent of Americans approve of Hegseth as defense secretary, poll reveals
Less than 20 percent of American adults approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, former Army National Guard soldier and Fox & Friends weekend host Pete Hegseth, according to a new poll.
The results of the AP-NORC poll come as Republican senators appear to be warming up to his nomination in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct, excessive drinking, and financial mismanagement.
Only 17 percent in the poll conducted between 5 and 9 December said they strongly or somewhat approve of Hegseth, while 36 percent said they strongly or somewhat disapprove.
Thirty-seven percent said they didn’t know enough to share a view and 11 percent said they neither approved nor disapproved.
The results were the lowest of the four Trump nominees the poll asked about.
First Zuckerberg, now Bezos: Amazon to donate $1m to Trump’s inaugural fund
Amazon’s executive chair Jeff Bezos is reportedly set to donate $1m to Donald Trump’s inaugural fund – following in the footsteps of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who did the same earlier this week.
Bezos’s gesture was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and dwarfs the $57,746 the company donated to Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.
Amazon will also make a second in-kind donation worth $1m by streaming the inauguration on its Prime Video platform, a source told the paper.
Read more:
First Zuckerberg, now Bezos: Amazon to donate $1m to Trump’s inaugural fund
Online retail giant’s founder Jeff Bezos joins Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg in making a generous donation to the president-elect
Trump border czar threatens mayors with prosecution if they don’t cooperate with mass deportations
Fox News host sends Trump inauguration challenge to Taylor Swift for ‘moment of unity’
Fox News host Laura Ingraham has made a plea for Taylor Swift to play at Donald Trump’s inauguration in January for a “great moment of unity”.
Swift was one of the biggest celebrities to lend her support to Kamala Harris for this year’s presidential election, driving more than 300,000 people to sign up to vote.
In the wake of Swift’s endorsement, Trump declared that he “hated” the “Cruel Summer” singer and shared fake AI images of the star appearing to support him.
Read more:
Fox News host sends Trump inauguration challenge to Taylor Swift
‘Come on, Taylor, are you ready for it?’ asked Ingraham
