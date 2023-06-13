Trump indictment - live: Trump greets fans with free food after arrest, not guilty plea at Miami arraignment
Donald Trump has entered a plea at his arraignment to face 37 charges laid out in a federal indictment over his handling of classified documents
Donald Trump’s spokesperson calls charges against former president politically motivated’
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, as he becomes the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.
The former president sat stonefaced in court and the plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche. He arrived for his arraignment alongside codefendant Walt Nauta, at a federal court in the Southern District of Florida shortly before 2pm ET for the 3pm hearing. He had previously vowed to plead not guilty to all charges.
Despite his confidence and extensive protestations online, The Independent exclusively revealed that Mr Trump was struggling to find attorneys willing to defend him in Florida.
Miami officials meanwhile were braced for protests outside the courthouse with Mayor Francis Suarez saying at a press conference that the city is enacting plans to “make sure that everyone has a right to peacefully express themselves and exercise their constitutional rights” in “an obviously peaceful manner”.
After the hearing Mr Trump and Mr Nauta stopped at a famous family-owned Cuban restaurant in Little Havana where supporters sang Happy Birthday to him. He turns 77 tomorrow.
Disgusted Jake Tapper orders CNN to cut live coverage of Trump greeting fans post-arrest
CNN host Jake Tapper told the news network’s control room to stop running video footage of Donald Trump visiting a Miami cafe directly after his criminal arraignment in the city.
The former president made a quick stop at the famed Cuban restaurant Versailles after he left the federal courtroom where he pleaded not guilty to mishandling classified secret documents.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Jake Tapper tells CNN producers to stop showing live footage of Trump with supporters
Former president visited Miami’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles after appearing in court
Jack Smith stared at Trump throughout historic court appearance, report says
Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly stared down former President Donald Trump throughout the entirety of Mr Trump’s arraignment in Miami on Tuesday.
Abe Asher has the story.
Special counsel Jack Smith stared at Trump throughout court appearance, report says
The former president was arraigned in Miami on federal charges on Tuesday
Earlier: Chaos erupts as protester in prison garb jumps in front of Trump motorcade
Chaos erupted in Miami after a protester jumped in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he left the federal courthouse after pleading not guilty to the 37 counts against him in connection to his alleged mishandling of national defence information.
In an interview with The Independent before the incident took place, the protester identified himself as Domenic Santana.
Andrew Feinberg and Gustaf Kilander report.
Chaos erupts as protester in prison garb jumps in front of Trump motorcade
Chaos erupted in Miami after a protester jumped in front of former President Donald Trump’s motorcade as he left the federal courthouse after pleading not guilty to the 37 counts against him in connection to his alleged mishandling of national defence information.
First court sketches appear of historic arraignment
Watch: Biden raises a laugh with reference to turning in his notes
Trump has jubilant supporters pray over him and sing him ‘Happy Birthday’
Donald Trump was met with a circus scene on Tuesday in Miami as he was in Florida to face 37 federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
In a packed restaurant in Little Havana, supporters alternatively prayed over the ex-president and sang him a happy birthday, in honour of his 77th birthday, which is on Wednesday.
Mr Trump also posed for a photo with MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal and declared, “Food for everyone!” inspiring cheers from his fans.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump has jubilant supporters pray and sing him ‘Happy Birthday’ after arrest
Ex-president facing 37 charges related to handling of classified documents
Meanwhile... here’s what Ron DeSantis did today
Melania is a no-show at Trump’s second arrest
Melania Trump was a no-show at her husband’s arrest and arraignment on Tuesday – marking the second time that she has skipped out on one of his criminal cases.
Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Miami on Tuesday afternoon and was arrested on a slew of 37 federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents since leaving the White House.
The former president then appeared for his arraignment in federal court, pleading not guilty to the charges which he has repeatedly lambasted as nothing more than a “witch hunt”.
While crowds of Mr Trump’s fans and MAGA loyalists gathered outside the courthouse in a show of support, the former first lady was nowhere to be seen.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Melania is a no-show at Trump’s second arrest on criminal charges
While crowds of Trump fans and MAGA loyalists gathered outside the courthouse in a show of support, the former first lady was nowhere to be seen
Trump thanks Miami for ‘warm welcome'
After his arraignment and stop at the Versailles Cuban restaurant at which people sang ‘Happy Birthday’, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social:
Thank you Miami. Such a warm welcome on such a SAD DAY for our Country!
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies