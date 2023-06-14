Jump to content

Liveupdated1686711627

Trump indictment – live: Trump downplays charges, insults ‘trembling thug’ special counsel in golf club speech

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment today (13 June) in Miami facing 37 charges laid out in a federal indictment, before travelling to Bedminster, New Jersey to hold a rally

Namita Singh,Oliver O'Connell,Ariana Baio,Rachel Sharp
Wednesday 14 June 2023 04:00
Comments

Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House. He is now the first current or former US president to ever face federal criminal charges.

Mr Trump sat stonefaced in court for the arraignment with his arms crossed as the plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche. Sitting with him was codefendant, his valet Walt Nauta.

Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected. One anti-Trump protester jumped in front of the former president’s motorcade.

After the hearing, Mr Trump and Mr Nauta stopped at a famous family-owned Cuban restaurant where supporters sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him. He turns 77 on Wednesday.

The former president returned to Bedminster, New Jersey, where he made his first public remarks after court, vowing to go after the whole “Biden crime family”, calling the arraignment “the most evil and heinous abuse of power in the history of our country” and attacking Special Counsel Jack Smith as a “trembling thug”.

Recommended

1686711627

Fox News misidentifies woman as Melania Trump at arraignment

Fox News host John Roberts apologised to viewers during a broadcast on Tuesday afternoon after the network mistakenly misidentified a woman as Donald Trump’s wife Melania.

As the network was broadcasting a live feed of Miami, Florida where Mr Trump was arraigned in his federal indictment, they put the spotlight on a woman with long hair wearing large sunglasses.

Ariana Baio reports.

Fox News misidentifies woman at Trump arraignment as Melania

Former White House House press aide was mistaken for the former First Lady during broadcast

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 04:00
1686710747

White House repeats that President Biden was not involved in Trump indictment
Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 03:45
1686710127

Voices: This is Donald Trump’s second arraignment. Let’s not get used to this

Clemence Michallon writes:

Trump isn’t just being arraigned, he is being arraigned again. This should make these new proceedings more damning, not less, than the first, and yet, I worry that some might experience today with a sense of deja vu. And with that sense of deja vu might come a slight dulling of our experience as witnesses to that event. We might, already, be getting used to it — seeing the former president turn up in court, speculating as to whether he will pose for a booking photo, waiting to hear his plea.

Read more...

This is Donald Trump’s second arraignment. Let’s not get used to this

This is a man whose playbook has long consisted of being so chaotically destructive that it becomes too hard to keep up. But this is not ‘Trump being Trump’

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 03:35
1686709547

Fox News calls Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ in caption

Fox News identified President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator” in a wildly misleading caption on Tuesday night while simultaniously airing former President Donald Trump’s speech to supporters at his Bedminster golf club New Jersey and Mr Biden’s remarks at the White House.

Abe Asher has the details.

Fox News calls Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ as it shows Trump speech on federal charges

Mr Trump was arraigned on 37 felony counts in Miami on Tuesday

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 03:25
1686708947

Trump addresses reason he refused to give back boxes

Former President Donald Trump has finally addressed the reason he allegedly failed to return boxes of classified documents to the federal government: he’d put his clothes in them.

Abe Asher has the details of what he said.

Trump says he refused to give back boxes because they contained ‘shoes and shirts’

The former president is charged with 37 felonies over his handling of classified documents

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 03:15
1686708347

Watch: AOC jabs at Trump for trying to blame indictment on Marxists

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 03:05
1686707147

Defiant Trump accuses ‘corrupt’ Biden of undermining democracy with ‘evil and heinous’ federal charges

Hours after he was criminally charged in a federal courtroom in Miami, Donald Trump returned to his New Jersey club to deliver a barrage of false statements and declare his innocence in front of a throng of supporters.

The former president, who has routinely used his platforms to project allegations he faces toward his political enemies, lambasted the federal case against him as “the most evil and heinous abuse of power” under President Joe Biden, who Mr Trump falsely suggested was responsible for charging him.

Alex Woodward reports.

Trump accuses ‘corrupt’ Biden of undermining democracy after federal court hearing

The criminally indicted former president unleashes a barrage of false statements and threatens to prosecute his political rivals after his arraignment in federal court

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 02:45
1686705690

Trump rounds out his speech in bombastic fashion by promising to go after the Biden family.

“I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and the entire Biden crime family. Name a special prosecutor.”

“I will totally obliterate the deep state,” he adds, before declaring: “I am the only one who can save this nation.”

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 02:21
1686705307

Watch: Fox News posts shocking chyron at end of 8pm hour

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 02:15
1686705081

Trump repeats his previous attacks on special counsel Jack Smith and his wife, a documentary filmmaker, on stage: “He’s a raging and uncontrolled Trump hater, as is his wife, who also happened to be the producer of that Michelle Obama puff piece.”

Oliver O'Connell14 June 2023 02:11

