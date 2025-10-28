Trump waits on response after latest request to meet with Kim Jong Un

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly extended invitations to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, coinciding with his visit to South Korea.

While officials in Seoul have reportedly backed these overtures, Pyongyang has maintained public radio silence, with no concrete summit preparations confirmed.

This follows North Korea's test-firing of what it described as a new hypersonic ballistic missile just before President Trump's departure from the US. President Trump has leveraged his current Asian tour to underscore his willingness to engage with North Korea's dictator, aiming to revive the series of summits held during his first term.

"I just had a good relationship with him," Trump said on Monday. "I would love to see him, if he wants to, if he even gets this message. We haven't mentioned anything, but he knows I'm going over there. If he'd like to meet, I'd love to meet him."

President Trump is currently on a tour of Asia, meeting with Japan’s president Sanae Takaichi (pictured) on Tuesday. ( AP )

When asked what he could use to bring Kim to the table, Trump said sanctions.

"That's pretty big to start off with," he said. "I would say that's about as big as you get.”

The pair held summits in 2018 and 2019 before negotiations broke down over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons arsenal. North Korea is under heavy international sanctions over those weapons, as well as its ballistic missiles.

Last month, Kim signalled an openness to meeting Trump if the U.S. dropped its demands that he give up his nuclear arsenal, while rejecting any talks with South Korea.

"Personally, I still have fond memories of U.S. President Trump," he said in a speech, according to the Korean Central News Agency, a state media outlet. "If the United States drops the absurd obsession with denuclearising us and accepts reality, and wants genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States."

There is no sign, however, that talks will take place. A U.S. official said they considered but never scheduled a visit to the Demilitarized Zone on the border between South and North Korea.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who took office in June and has sought to ease tensions with the North, has proposed that Trump use his visit to South Korea to engage with Kim.

Unification Minister Chung Dong-young, who handles relations with the North, said Pyongyang was likely to issue a statement on Trump's offer to talk as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun told parliament on Tuesday that Trump's calling North Korea a "nuclear power" and the possibility of easing sanctions could provide an incentive for Kim to come to the table.

"However, compared to 2017 and 2018, North Korea has formed a military alliance with Russia and strengthened its relationship with China," he said.

On Monday, North Korea's foreign minister met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Putin and Kim sealed a strategic partnership treaty last year, which included a mutual defence pact, and North Korea has sent soldiers, artillery, ammunition and missiles to Russia to support Moscow's war in Ukraine.

On Tuesday in Tokyo, Trump met with the families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago.