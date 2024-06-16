Trump and Biden agree to mic-muting at first debate as ex-president appeals to Black voters in Detroit: Live
The 90-minute debate set for Atlanta on June 27 between the two 2024 rivals
The final details of the highly-anticipated live debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been released by CNN.
The 90-minute debate, set to take place in Atlanta on June 27, will mark the first in-person showdown of the 2024 race between the two rivals.
According to the rules, microphones will be muted until the chosen candidate’s turn to speak, and there will be no studio audience, something that Trump is known to have played off in the past.
The event will also include two commercial breaks and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time.
On Saturday, Trump hosted back-to-back events in Michigan. The former president and convicted felon hosted a roundtable with members of the community at the 180 Church in downtown Detroit, which serves a predominantly Black congregation.
He also made an appearance at the “People’s Convention” for political advocacy group Turning Point Action, which the Anti-Defamation League says has been linked to extremists.
Trump celebrated his 78th birthday on Friday in the company of his “Club 47 USA” fan organization in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Trump calls 6’9 Barron a ‘good looking guy’ and shares details on his athletic career
Donald Trump bragged about 6’9 son Barron’s impressive height and described him as a “beautiful boy” as he sat down with YouTube influencer and part-time WWE wrestler Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast.
While Trump can be equally vicious to rivals and Republicans who cross him, he is frequently complimentary of his children — sometimes too complimentary — and lauded Barron’s athleticism in the interview.
Graig Graziosi has the story:
Trump calls son Barron a ‘good looking guy’ during Logan Paul podcast
Trump said recent protests on college campuses against Israel’s war in Gaza has affected the schools Barron is considering attending
ICYMI: CNN announces final details of Trump/ Biden debate
CNN has released the final details of the upcoming and highly anticipated live debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, due to take place in two weeks time.
The debate will be hosted by network anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta on June 27.
It will mark the first in-person showdown of the 2024 campaign between the president and his predecessor. Both men have accepted the network’s invitation and agreed to accept the rules and format of the debate, CNN said.
The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time.
Both candidates have agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip.
Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.
Unlike previous events, there will be no studio audience, something that Trump is known to have played off heavily in the past.
Watch: Trump claims Nancy Pelosi’s daughter said the two would be ‘perfect together’ - an assertion her family denies
Trump compares himself to Abraham Lincoln in Detroit
Addressing supporters at a church in Detroit, Donald Trump claimed his administration had done more for the Black population that “any president since Abraham Lincoln.”
“We’ve done more for and I say this, I say it proudly, more for the black population than any president since Abraham Lincoln,” he said, to cheers.
“That’s a big statement. And crooked Joe Biden has done nothing for you except talk. It’s only talk. It’s all talk. He does nothing.
“He gets lost, and he’s in Europe, he’s walking around, he doesn’t know where the hell he is... and he’s supposed to help Detroit? I don’t think so.”
In pictures: Trump adresses supporters at local Detroit church
CNN releases further details ahead of Trump/ Biden debate
CNN has released the final details of the upcoming and highly anticipated live debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, due to take place in two weeks time.
The debate will be hosted by network anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta on June 27.
It will mark the first in-person showdown of the 2024 campaign between the president and his predecessor. Both men have accepted the network’s invitation and agreed to accept the rules and format of the debate, CNN said.
The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time.
Both candidates have agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip.
Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water.
Unlike previous events, there will be no studio audience, something that Trump is known to have played off heavily in the past.
Mike Tyson says Trump was treated like a Black person in court
Andrew Feinberg writes:
Former world heavyweight boxing champion turned convicted rapist Mike Tyson is defending former President Donald Trump by suggesting that the ex-president’s experience with the legal system is akin to how Black people are treated in America.
The ex-professional fighter known as Iron Mike made the head-turning comments in an interview with Semafor for a story examining the coterie of Black celebrities from the 1980s and 1990s who have long traveled in the felonious ex-president’s social circle and are supporting him as he looks to return to the White House following this year’s presidential election.
Trump himself has drawn criticism from some Black politicians and leaders by suggesting that his status as a convicted felon would endear him to Black Americans.
Continue reading...
Mike Tyson says Donald Trump was treated like a black person in court
Tyson and Trump have both been found to have committed rape in various legal proceedings
This top Trump veep candidate’s ‘extremely unlikely’ to get picked as running mate
One of the front runners to be Donald Trump’s running mate is now “extremely unlikley” to be selected as his vice president candidate, according to a report. Michelle Del Rey examines who the individual is, and why their chances might be in trouble...
This top Trump veep candidate’s ‘extremely unlikely’ to get picked
A source said the star might not be as bright on one candidate to be Trump’s Vice President as many believe.
Watch: Former President Donald Trump comes to Detroit for Huntington Place convention
Trump accuses Biden of providing ‘material support for terrorism’ after arrest of migrants over ISIS fears
Trump accuses Biden of ‘material support for terrorism’ after arrest of migrants
Trump has been hammering Biden over border in recent speeches
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments