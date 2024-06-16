✕ Close Lawrence O'Donnell roasts Ted Cruz for supporting Trump in live broadcast

The final details of the highly-anticipated live debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been released by CNN.

The 90-minute debate, set to take place in Atlanta on June 27, will mark the first in-person showdown of the 2024 race between the two rivals.

According to the rules, microphones will be muted until the chosen candidate’s turn to speak, and there will be no studio audience, something that Trump is known to have played off in the past.

The event will also include two commercial breaks and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time.

On Saturday, Trump hosted back-to-back events in Michigan. The former president and convicted felon hosted a roundtable with members of the community at the 180 Church in downtown Detroit, which serves a predominantly Black congregation.

He also made an appearance at the “People’s Convention” for political advocacy group Turning Point Action, which the Anti-Defamation League says has been linked to extremists.

Trump celebrated his 78th birthday on Friday in the company of his “Club 47 USA” fan organization in West Palm Beach, Florida.