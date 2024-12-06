Trump appoints podcaster as AI and crypto ‘czar’; Biden considering blanket pardons before transition: Live
The president-elect has tapped Elon Musk-ally David Sacks for the newly-created role, while reports swirl that Biden may issue pre-emptive pardons to Trump critics
Donald Trump has tapped a podcaster to be his artificial intelligence and crypto czar, marking the latest Elon Musk ally to be picked for the president-elect’s next administration.
David Sacks, host of the All-In podcast and former Paypal chief, has been nominated for the newly-created role as AI and crypto regulation are “critical” areas for the incoming commander-in-chief.
The new hire announcement comes as President Joe Biden, who granted clemency to his son Hunter last week, is said to be mulling preemptive pardons for US officials who are perceived to be at risk ahead of Trump’s return to the White House.
The move would hope to shield Trump dissenters from potential retribution after the president-elect has vowed to take revenge against critics, according to CBS.
No specific names have been formally recommended to Biden, despite reports that the president debated the possibility of issuing the pardons with senior White House aides.
It follows Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, spending another day on Capitol Hill on Thursday trying to drum up support for his confirmation as he’s dogged by allegations concerning sexual harassment and alcohol.
Project 2025 backers will spend $1m to pressure GOP senators to confirm Pete Hegseth
The think tank behind Project 2025, the conservative blueprint linked to President-elect Donald Trump, is launching an effort to back Trump’s imperiled selection for secretary of defense in its latest attempt to wield influence in the incoming Republican administration.
Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts said Thursday that his group will spend $1 million to pressure senators unwilling to back Pete Hegseth, whose nomination to lead the Pentagon has come into question due to his views on women serving in combat and reports about his personal behavior.
Speaker Johnson says, with Elon Musk’s help, he’s aiming to ax 75 percent of all federal agencies
House Speaker Mike Johnson intends to cut 75 percent of all federal agencies with the help of Elon Musk’s outside commission known as the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
“We certainly hope” to slash the number of federal agencies from 428 to 99, as Musk has vowed, Johnson said in response to a question from Fox News host Martha McCallum in an interview Wednesday night. “We want to be willing partners in that,” he added.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Fox News colleagues jump on bandwagon to back Pete Hegseth
Amid a slew of damning allegations about Pete Hegseth’s excessive drinking and sexual impropriety, Hegseth’s friends at Fox News are publicly pushing back on the claims while urging Republicans to push through the ex-Fox & Friends host’s nomination for defense secretary.
Justin Barangoa has the story.
Republican congressman explodes at Secret Service director at hearing on Trump assassination attempt
A final congressional hearing on law enforcement failures surrounding the attempted assassination of Donald Trump devolved into a shouting match between a Republican congressman and the acting director of the Secret Service.
Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas — who was displaying a blown-up image of Rowe behind Trump, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Ground Zero in Manhattan during a 9/11 memorial this year — at first accused Rowe of putting the president’s detail out of position so he could stand behind him.
It was then that things got heated, as Alex Woodward reports.
ICYMI: Joe Scarborough loses his mind over David Frum’s criticism that ‘Morning Joe’ fears Trump
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough was absolutely apoplectic on Thursday over a column written by The Atlantic’s David Frum, opening the show with a 22-minute tirade over Frum’s complaint about the program apologizing for a “flippant” joke about Fox News.
Besides directly addressing Frum’s column, which featured the conservative pundit alleging that Morning Joe was displaying “fear” in the face of a new Trump administration, Scarborough and co-host/wife Mika Brzezinski also took the opportunity to lash out at critics of their recent fence-mending visit to Mar-a-Lago.
Justin Barangoa has the story.
What a difference 24 hours can make...
Lindsey Graham has given two wildly different takes on Pete Hegseth within 24 hours as the president-elect’s pick for defense secretary continues to fight for his nomination.
Hegseth faces ongoing scrutiny over scandals from his past, centering around his treatment of women, which have the potential to derail his upcoming confirmation to lead the Pentagon.
Rhian Lubin has the story.
Biden administration mulling preemptive pardons for Trump enemies
The Biden administration is said to be considering issuing preemptive presidential pardons to the likes of former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney and Dr Anthony Fauci in order to shield them from vindictive political prosecutions by Donald Trump’s incoming administration.
High-ranking aides to President Joe Biden are currently engaged in “a vigorous internal debate” over the prospect – according to Politico, citing senior Democrats – with the president-elect’s decision to nominate Kash Patel as his FBI director increasing the “sense of alarm” in recent days.
Patel has openly promised to pursue Trump’s critics, with Cheney and Fauci likely to be in the firing line.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
