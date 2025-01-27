Trump set to reshape military with new executive orders; Colombia bends to tariff threat: Live
Donald Trump is no longer expected to impose a 25 percent tariff on Colombian imports after President Gustavo Petro accepted flights of deported migrants from the U.S.
Donald Trump is expected to sign three executive orders today that would reshape the U.S. military, including possibly banning transgender service members, gutting DEI programs, and reinstating service members with backpay who were discharged for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
The orders come on the day Pete Hegseth takes up his new role as secretary of defense at the Pentagon.
On Sunday, the president touted his ability to make his political opponents “lose their mind” after striking an agreement with Colombia to accept flights of deported migrants from the U.S.
“I think Trump’s greatest superpower might be his absolutely insane ability to make everyone he has a fight with lose their mind,” the president shared on Truth Social. The post added that Colombian President Gustavo Petro was the latest person to “fall victim to that”.
Trump had threatened Colombia with “emergency 25 percent tariffs” and a number of “decisive retaliatory measures” after Petro blocked two repatriation flights from landing. As a potential trade war loomed, Petro took to X and vowed to “resist” Trump and claimed he was trying to carry out a coup by weaponizing the US’ strong economic position.
Doug Emhoff joins law firm as partner
Former Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has returned to the legal profession, joining Willkie Farr & Gallagher as a partner.
The firm states in a press release:
Mr. Emhoff’s practice will focus on advising corporations, boards of directors, and individuals on their most consequential business challenges, sensitive investigations, and complex litigation, including matters with significant reputational concerns that are international in scope, and emerging legal issues across industries and sectors. He will split his time between Los Angeles and New York.
“I am delighted to be joining Willkie, where I am looking forward to working alongside trusted and innovative legal counselors,” said Emhoff. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this talented and collaborative team.”
Fox News hosts say higher coffee prices are worth it to ‘send those people back’
The hosts of Donald Trump’s favorite morning show were ebullient on Monday morning about the president’s tariff threat against Colombia, gloating over the Latin American country backing down in the dispute over repatriation flights while waving off concerns over higher prices.
Justin Baragona reports.
Trump decision on UK ambassador expected this week
Donald Trump is expected to make a decision this week over Peter Mandelson’s nomination to be the UK’s ambassador to the US, State Department sources have said.
The president is still “likely to reject” the credentials of the former business secretary, The Independent has been told, despite hopes being raised after Mr Trump said he likes Sir Keir Starmer “a lot”.
David Maddox reports.
Trump order on transgender service members won’t include immediate ban
A White House official says the transgender service member executive order expected to be signed today by President Donald Trump doesn't put in place an immediate ban. Instead, it directs the Department of Defense to determine a policy on trans service members “based on readiness,” Sara Cook of CBS News reports.
The DEI executive order “abolishes any remnant of the DEI bureaucracy at DOD and DHS.”
The little-known panel Trump has thrown in the spotlight
Within hours of taking office, President Donald Trump outlined in one of his many executive orders a mission to celebrate American greatness and to recognize those who have made contributions throughout history.
He jumpstarted the effort by ordering the name of North America’s tallest peak to be changed from Denali back to Mount McKinley in honor of the nation’s 25th president, William McKinley. He also called on the U.S. Interior Department to work with Alaska Natives and others to adopt names for other landmarks that would honor their history and culture.
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names will play a role. The little known panel made up of officials from several federal agencies has been in existence since 1890.
The US Board on Geographic Names: The tiny panel Trump has thrown in the spotlight
President Donald Trump is on a mission to celebrate American greatness
Are you ‘competent and caring?’ Then Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency could be for you
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has appealed to “competent” and “caring” people to join the cost-cutting team.
Applications to join the billionaire’s newly formed advisory department, which aims to slash federal spending by trillions of dollars through budget cuts and mass firings, are now live.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency seeking ‘competent and caring’ applicants
Applicants must be U.S. citizens and are not permitted to work from home
Watch: Hegseth refers to Fort Liberty as Fort Bragg — it’s Confederate name
Senate to consider resolution condemning pardons of Jan 6 violent offenders
Senator Patty Murray will introduce a resolution this week condemning President Donald Trump’s pardoning January 6 rioters who were found guilty of assaulting police officers.
All Senate Democrats, with the exception of John Fetterman, are sponsoring the resolution.
Trump expected to sign three executive orders today, reshaping U.S. military
President Donald Trump is expected to sign three executive orders today that would reshape the U.S. military, including banning transgender service members, gutting DEI programs, and reinstating service members with backpay who were discharged for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.
In November, we reported on the plan to ban transgender personnel from the military.
Trump reportedly plans to swiftly eject trans troops within days of inauguration
Trump’s actions could eject thousands of current trans service members
Hegseth arrives at Pentagon for first day as defense secretary
Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General CQ Brown, Jr. salutes new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as he arrives at the Pentagon this morning. He was sworn in on Saturday as the 29th Defense Secretary by Vice President JD Vance, the day after his 51-50 Senate confirmation.
"We're going to hold people accountable."-new Defense Secretary Hegseth with JCOS Chair Brown outside the Pentagon to reporters. "The lawful orders of the President of the United States will be executed inside this Defense Department, swiftly and without excuse."
