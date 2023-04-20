✕ Close Trump claims NYC courthouse staff were ‘crying’ when he was arrested

Donald Trump has railed against President Joe Biden’s family in a baseless new statement.

“What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have revealed about the Biden Crime Family would be Watergate times 10 if this News was revealed 10 years ago. Our Fake News Media is corrupt at a level never seen before!” Mr Trump said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mr Comer admitted in an interview that the GOP-led House Oversight Committee has only found things he feels “should be illegal” in their probes of the president’s family.

Elsewhere in Washington, a committee hearing on Capitol Hill with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas devolved into a screaming tantrum — courtesy of Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Ms Greene was barred from speaking further during the panel’s meeting by the GOP chair of the committee due to her outburst.