Donald Trump has railed against President Joe Biden’s family in a baseless new statement.
“What Congressmen James Comer and Jim Jordan have revealed about the Biden Crime Family would be Watergate times 10 if this News was revealed 10 years ago. Our Fake News Media is corrupt at a level never seen before!” Mr Trump said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Mr Comer admitted in an interview that the GOP-led House Oversight Committee has only found things he feels “should be illegal” in their probes of the president’s family.
Elsewhere in Washington, a committee hearing on Capitol Hill with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas devolved into a screaming tantrum — courtesy of Trump acolyte Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Ms Greene was barred from speaking further during the panel’s meeting by the GOP chair of the committee due to her outburst.
Trump releases video attacking DeSantis
Donald Trump released a second video on Wednesday which appeared to be shot in the same location and time as a previous video message released earlier in the day attacking the Manhattan DA investigation; in the second set of remarks, he went all in attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
While mocking Mr DeSantis for hiring a GOP operative the former president described as the “kiss of death” to political campaigns, Mr Trump asserted that numerous DeSantis staffers were approaching his campaign for jobs.
Trump's former financial chief Weisselberg gets out of jail
Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s company, got out of jail Wednesday but might not have freed himself from the legal morass surrounding the former president.
The 75-year-old emerged from New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex facing the same pressures he was under three months ago, when he started serving time for tax evasion.
Trump touts poll claiming Bragg prosecution is motivated by politics
On Wednesday afternoon Donald Trump released a video message to supporters on Truth Social; in it, he touted a recent poll from Quinnipiac University revealing that a majority of Americans believe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to be primarily motivated by political reasons as he pursued a prosection of the former president.
He did not mention, however, that the motivation’s of a prosecutor have little bearing on the case itself, and will likely do little to dissuade a jury if evidence of criminality is presented.
Nor did he mention that in the same poll, a majority of Americans still said that they approved of the indictment.
Trump claims absence of evidence proving Biden’s criminality is really ‘Watergate'
Donald Trump bizarrely claimed that James Comer’s admission of the GOP-led House Oversight Committee’s inability to find hard evidence of crimes committed by Joe Biden or his family on Tuesday was actually proof of a scandal bigger than the Watergate break-in.
He made the statement in a short tweet-like offering from his 2024 campaign, a sign that he still expects to be facing Mr Biden in the 2024 general election.
House GOP readies border enforcement push
House Republicans for months have railed against the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. border with Mexico, holding hearings, visiting border communities and promising to advance legislation to clamp down on illegal immigration and drug trafficking.
But so far, they have failed to unify behind a plan, delaying efforts to pass legislation.
Now they are hoping to change that.
House Republicans ready border enforcement push after delays
Republicans are jump-starting an immigration and border enforcement package
Voices: Trump’s election lies cost Fox $787m - will they also cost him the White House in 2024?
The Independent’s Washington DC correspondent Andrew Feinberg writes that the Dominion/Fox lawsuit’s end in a settlement in Dominion’s favour illustrates one thing: That Donald Trump’s false claims about election fraud have real life consequences, and will be an albatross around his neck in 2024.
Trump’s election lies cost Fox $787m – will they also cost him 2024?
The truth-averse right-wing network has been punished for its greed and fear. But the ex-president could be set to pay an even higher price
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she saw ‘marijuana zombies’ in NYC
Republican lawmaker and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene has again lashed out at New York City, claiming to have encountered “marijuana zombies” on her recent visit to the Big Apple.
The Georgia congresswoman was seen in Manhattan on 4 April when she attempted to address a rally staged by the New York Young Republicans Club in support of Donald Trump during his arraignment over alleged hush money payments, only to be drowned out by counter-demonstrators with whistles and drums.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she saw ‘marijuana zombies’ on ill-fated NYC trip
Republican populist previously labelled Big Apple ‘disgusting’, ‘filthy’ and ‘a terrible place’
A Succession-worthy finale: The almost-trial of Dominion v Fox News
Mountains of evidence boxes were wheeled into a seventh-floor courtroom on Tuesday morning, moments before lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems planned to eviscerate Fox News and its Fox Corporation leadership for the volley of false claims about the company in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Later that morning, jurors were sworn in. They ordered lunch. Hours later, it was over.
Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington, Delaware.
The Succession-worthy finale of the Dominion v Fox nearly-trial
A made-for-TV courtroom drama that would never be televised and one of the biggest-yet attempts to hold someone accountable for 2020 election lies ended outside a Delaware courtroom, Alex Woodward writes from Wilmington
Will Donald Trump testify in the E Jean Carroll rape trial?
Donald Trump’s legal team left open the possibility the former president would testify in person in an upcoming trial over allegations he raped writer E Jean Carroll in the 1990s.
In a letter to Manhattan federal court Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday, attorney Joe Tacopina asked that jurors be instructed the following: “While no litigant is required to appear at a civil trial, the absence of the defendant in this matter, by design, avoids the logistical burdens that his presence, as the former president, would cause the courthouse and New York City. Accordingly, his presence is excused unless and until he is called by either party to testify.”
Mr Trump appears on the defence’s list of potential witnesses, but does not on that of Ms Carroll, who alleges the businessman-turned-politician raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
In a separate letter to the court on Wednesday, the writer’s attorney indicated they would probably ask a pre-taped deposition of Mr Trump be played for jurors in lieu of in-person testimony, writing that Ms Carroll “has a right to play Donald Trump’s deposition at trial” but that there’s “no need for him to testify live,” NBC News reports.
Donald Trump might testify in impending E Jean Carroll rape trial
Rape trial is set to begin on Tuesday
