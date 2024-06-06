✕ Close Trump says nuclear war greater threat than global warming

Donald Trump downplayed the threat of climate change in his latest interview with Fox News, insisting that international unrest is of greater concern and declaring: “The only global warming that matters to me is nuclear global warming.”

The Republican presidential candidate and convicted felon otherwise used the sitdown with Sean Hannity to maintain that, while he himself remained a “very legitimate” candidate for the White House, the US had become a “banana republic”, also boasting about his role in overturning Roe v Wade and attacking Joe Biden and Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer.

Meanwhile, the judge presiding over Trump’s classified documents case in Florida will allow several parties not involved in the case to argue in favour of the former president’s attempt to dismiss the charges brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith.

US district judge Aileen Cannon, who has already come under fire over a series of favourable rulings towards the man who appointed her to the bench in 2020, will now allow two right-wing activist attorneys to speak in court.

Also on Wednesday, an appeals court halted any further movement in the election interference case against Trump in Georgia.