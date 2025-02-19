Trump escalates attacks on Zelensky; administration moves to end New York’s congestion pricing tolls: Live
Trump called Zelensky a ‘dictator’ after he claimed Ukraine started the war with Russia
President Donald Trump lashed out angrily at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he accused him of living in a Russian “disinformation space.”
The president called Zelensky a “dictator” and “modestly successful comedian” who has done a “terrible job” in leading his country through the fight while receiving billions of dollars in aid in a Truth Social post Wednesday.
That row erupted after Trump sparked alarm by saying at a Mar-a-Lago press conference on Tuesday that Ukraine “should never have started” the conflict, even though its territory was invaded by Russian troops acting on Vladimir Putin’s orders, not vice versa.
The president is also set to sign another round of executive orders this evening while on board Air Force One, according to the White House.
Also on Tuesday, the president and “first buddy” Elon Musk took part in a primetime sitdown with Fox News on Tuesday in which host Sean Hannity mused it was like “interviewing two brothers”.
The duo insisted the media was “trying to drive us apart” and offered a show of unity as they defended the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s cost-cutting actions and mass firings.
IRS to lay off 6,700 employees on Thursday, report says
Reuters reports, citing a source familiar with the matter, that the U.S. Internal Revenue Service is set to lay off approximately 6,700 employees on Thursday in a restructuring that could strain the agency's resources during the crucial tax-filing season.
The workers being cut are probationary employees, typically those who have worked at the agency for less than one to two years. They enjoy fewer protections than longer-term workers. The IRS has approximately 17,000 probationary employees.
Watch: NSA Waltz defends Trump's attack on Zelensky
Here’s what National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on Fox News today about President Donald Trump’s attack on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (via Mediaite):
I think it’s just to unpack that a bit; just not everyone has gotten the message that the era of an endless grinding war with death and destruction on all sides, costing hundreds of billions and costing hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives, that era was over.
President Trump has been very clear. He intends to bring this war to an end, that all sides need to be bought into that and that, you know, I think the frustration really stemmed just in the last week from this bizarre pushback and escalation of rhetoric over the presentation of what we see as an absolute opportunity. And that’s to have the United States invest in Ukrainian infrastructure, to have them grow both their minerals, their natural resources, their oil and gas. And I have to tell you, a part of a much bigger pie is certainly better than where it stands today.
And then, you know, just as an important subject to that is that we look at the type of aid the Europeans are providing, and it’s often in the form of loans. It’s being repaid with the interest on seized Russian assets. We believe the American taxpayer deserves to recoup much of their investment. All of that’s an opportunity for Ukraine. They need to see that for what it is. And instead, we had this kind of escalating rhetoric and push back and the president’s not going to tolerate it.
Trump unleashes unhinged tirade against ‘dictator’ Zelensky
The outrageous Truth Social post accused Zelensky — not Russian leader Vladimir Putin — of refusing to hold elections as a way of remaining in power unlawfully
Hochul slams Trump over 'king' comment after he moves to overturn New York's congestion zone
New York Governor Kathy Hochul slammed Donald Trump’s declaration that he is king over his move to end the city’s congestion charge zone: “I’m here to say that New York has not labored under a king in over 250 years. We sure as hell are not going to start now.”
Gov. Hochul: "Think about this next time you're stuck in traffic." www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhFl...— Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman.com) February 19, 2025 at 4:16 PM
[image or embed]
Watch LIVE: Trump meets tech leaders and Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund members in Florida
Democratic senator delivers impassioned warning against Kash Patel confirmation
Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has impassionedly warned his Senate colleagues not to confirm Kash Patel as Donald Trump’s FBI director.
Murphy framed his plea to head off confirmation of Patel as a perversion of the rule of law.
He said: “The game is clear. We can see it. They're not even hiding it. There is not a rule of law anymore. There is one set of law for people who are loyal to Donald Trump, and there is one set of law for people who care criticize him. That is not democracy.”
Murphy added: “Let me say that again. The man that my Republican colleagues are about to vote to lead the FBI believes there is irrefutable proof that the agency he is about to lead secretly organized the violent assault on the Capitol. That is bananas. My Republican colleagues know that.”
The senator gave the example of the deal the administration appeared to strike with New York Mayor Eric Adams.
“This deal that Donald Trump just cut with the mayor of New York — it's a big deal ... they did that out in the open on TV because it's a signal to everybody else out there that the law will be applied differently to you if you are loyal to the president ... my prediction is that if you vote for Kash Patel, more than any other confirmation vote you make, you will come to regret this one to your grave.”
USAID contractors say Rubio should be held in contempt for not unfreezing aid
USAID contractors and aid recipients want a court to hold Secretary of State Marco Rubio and USAID head Peter Marocco in contempt for “brazen defiance” of a court order to unfreeze aid.
DOJ officials defends alleged quid pro quo with NYC mayor Eric Adams as judge hauls prosecutors to court to discuss case
A top Department of Justice official said any alleged quid pro quo with New York City Mayor Eric Adams would be OK, as lawyers were dragged to court over the move to dismiss his bribery charges.
Prosecutors and Adams’ defense team were in court Wednesday to argue about dropping the charges. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove called to dismiss the case on Friday.
Ariana Baio filed this report for The Independent from the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Lower Manhattan.
DOJ officials defends alleged quid pro quo with NYC mayor Eric Adams
A federal judge did not rule on the move to dismiss the charges
CNN anchor mocks Congress as powerless 'eunuch brigade'
CNN anchor Jake Tapper roasted Congress for its apparent inability to do anything as Donald Trump’s executive branch runs “roughshod” over their constitutionally mandated powers.
“Other than a few Democrats here and there, I am amazed at the eunuch brigade we have on Capitol Hill. They‘re just allowing their power to be run over roughshod,” he said this afternoon on the network.
Watch the moment below:
Jake Tapper: "You keep talking about Congress -- what is Congress? What is this Congress that you speak of? ... other than a few Democrats here and there, I am amazed at the eunuch brigade we have on Capitol Hill. They‘re just allowing their power to be run over roughshod."— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona.bsky.social) February 19, 2025 at 4:19 PM
[image or embed]
Watch: General commended by Trump pushes back against president's attack on Zelensky
General Jack Keane, who Donald Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, tells Fox News that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s polling is 57% favorable, not four percent, as Trump claims.
He continues by explaining that the country’s constitution prohibits elections in a time of war.
“They are acting democratically in my judgement and abiding by their constitution and also the parliament is supporting it which represents the people throughout the country. These are democratic actions taking place in a democratic country,” he says.
Cheney calls Trump 'antithesis of everything Ronald Reagan stood for'
Former Republican Rep Liz Cheney, a longtime foe of Donald Trump, shared her continuing unabashed contempt for the president in a post on X:
Trump - with his devotion to Putin, abandonment of Ukraine, and lies about history- is the antithesis of everything Ronald Reagan stood for. He is aligning America with the enemies of the very freedom that generations have fought and died to defend. History will not be kind to those who are helping him, especially those who call themselves Reagan Republicans while they pretend not to see what’s happening.
