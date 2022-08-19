✕ Close Bannon calls Pence a ‘disgusting coward’ for defence of FBI

A Florida judge has told the Department of Justice to file a redacted version of the FBI warrant affidavit for its search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. Judge Bruce Reinhart says he is inclined to partially release the document as media organisations have requested. He will make a final decision next week after the redactions have been made.

The Justice Department has rebuffed demands to release the affidavit, warning that it could “chill” future efforts to secure witness cooperation, and argued that the investigation is still in its early days. Mr Trump has said he is happy for the affidavit to be released.

Meanwhile, 18 members of the Trump administration have told CNN that Mr Trump’s claim to have a declassification “standing order” is completely untrue.

In New York, longtime Trump Organization CFO and close associate of Mr Trump Allen Weisselberg has pleaded guilty to tax fraud charges under a plea deal. Mr Weisselberg will serve five months in prison and five years probation, as well as agreeing to testify against the Trump Organization in proceedings focused on the same alleged fraud scheme.