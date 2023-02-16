Trump news – live: Trump responds to Georgia grand jury report as it seeks charges against unnamed witnesses
The grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia has released some of its findings.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney had ordered the release of the report’s introduction, conclusion and concerns the jury had about witnesses lying under oath. The report recommends indictments for any witnesses who allegedly committed perjury before the panel.
The report is the result of a two-year investigation into the actions of Mr Trump and his campaign back in 2020 when the one-term president lost the state to President Joe Biden.
Infamously, Mr Trump called Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in January 2021 asking him to “find” enough votes to swing the election in his favour.
The release of the probe’s findings comes as it emerged that Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating the former president’s role in the January 6 Capitol riot.
A source told CNN that Mr Meadows received the subpoena last month, the latest sign that special counsel Jack Smith is ramping up his investigation into the former president.
Trump responds to Georgia grand jury report
Donald Trump has responded to the partial release of the Fulton County grand jury report, which recommended that one or more witnesses be charged with perjury.
In a statement, he repeated his long-held belief that he committed no crimes when he repeatedly asked Georgia’s secretary of State to “find” nearly 12,000 votes in his name.
“The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” reads the statement from his office.
“The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do - in fact, as President, it was President Trump’s Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity. Between the two calls, there were many officials and attorneys on the line, including the Secretary of State of Georgia, and no one objected, even slightly protested, or hung up. President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!” it continued.
Four key takeaways from the partial release of Fulton County grand jury report
Fulton County’s grand jury investigation into Donald Trump and his legal team’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia has concluded with recommendations for perjury charges against one or more witnesses who submitted testimony.
The nine-page document has been long awaited in the world of politics as it was set to be the first sign of whether Donald Trump and his allies will face serious legal consequences for attempts to overturn the election results in the key state.
Thursday’s release is likely to be the entirety of the document that will see the light of day; a judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis is not required to release the full document. There are key omissions from the document, and, notably, prosecutors are not actually bound to follow the recommendations from the grand jury.
Trump slurs Letitia James as ‘racist in reverse’ and attacks her for NRA suit
Donald Trump turned his fire (once again) on New York’s attorney general in a Truth Social post Thursday morning.
The ex-president has long chafed at Ms James’s efforts to hold his company accountable for alleged financial crimes.
On Thursday, he dubbed her a “racist in reverse” and slammed her for going after the National Rifle Association in a lawsuit meant to break up the gun lobby.
“Everybody has to step up and support the National Rifle Association (NRA) against the ’Racist In Reverse’ New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, who is fighting with every ounce of her strength, which shouldn’t be much, to destroy the NRA, and the Republican Party along with it,” he said.
“Her ‘Office’ is consumed with the NRA (and me), with massive amounts of time, money, and effort devoted to this as opposed to stopping the record setting VIOLENT and other crimes in New York State!!!” Mr Trump added.
Grand jury report does not name names
Notably, the grand jury report does not name any individuals that panel members believed may have committed crimes. A total of 75 people had testified before the grand jury. The names are not included because the investigation is ongoing and it would hamper any criminal probe to have public allegations before any indictment are unsealed.
Grand jury unanimously agrees there was no widespread voter fraud in Georgia
The biggest takeaway from the Georgia grand jury materials is that the panel unanimously agreed that no widespread voter fraud took place in the state’s 2020 election. Donald Trump, of course, tried to pressure local officials into overturning the results, claiming without evidence that fraud was committed.
“The Grand jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place. We find by unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”
Trump has yet to weigh in on the report’s release
Donald Trump has so far not weighed in on the partial Georgia grand jury report, but he has found the time to go after longtime foe Don Lemon of CNN.
“The Dumbest Man on Television!” Mr Trump said on Truth Social.
Key findings from Georgia grand jury report
The partial grand jury report presents a few key findings:
- The panel unanimously agreed that “no widespread fraud took place” in Georgia’s election following interviews with election officials, analysts and poll workers.
- “One or more” witnesses may have committed perjury while speaking to the grand jury, and the report recommends DA Fani Willis’ office seek indictments against anone who may have lied to the panel.
- The report says it is up to Ms Willis on whether to “seek indictments where she finds sufficient cause”.
- The report does not name witnesses who testified before the grand jury
Fulton County grand jury report released
Officials in Georgia have released parts of a grand jury report detailing their investigation into Donald Trump and his team’s efforts to change the state’s results in the weeks and months after the 2020 election.
Why Donald Trump’s phone call seeking to overturn Georgia election results was so damaging
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, on Thursday will release a partial grand jury report detailing their investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A conference call between the White House, Mr Trump’s lawyers, and Georgia state officials on 2 January 2021 has now become a crucial piece of evidence in the grand jury investigation into Mr Trump and his legal team after it first sent shockwaves through the media and political class.
Let’s take a look at exactly why the call was so damaging for Mr Trump’s credibility on the issue of his 2020 election fraud claims:
Why Trump’s phone call seeking to overturn Georgia election results was so damaging
The fallout from Donald Trump’s call to pressure Georgia’s elections chief was swift
‘We can’t let that ever happen again’: Nikki Haley’s stunning reversals on Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s former UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, was blistering in her words following the January 6 insurrection in Washington
“We need to acknowledge he let us down. He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again,” she said at the time.
But just a few weeks later, the ex-Trump official was already trying to finegle her way back in to her old boss’s good graces.
From Trump ambassador to ‘sellout’: What is Nikki Haley doing in the 2024 race
Governor-turned-ambassador left government in 2018 but has never strayed far from allegiance to Trump
