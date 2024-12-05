Trump transition live: Pete Hegseth swears he will not drink alcohol if confirmed as defense secretary
President-elect’s pick for defense secretary dogged by allegations of sexual assault, drunkenness, Islamophobia and mismanagement of a non-profit, as Ron DeSantis floated as possible alternative
Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, former Fox News weekend anchor Pete Hegseth, continues to be dogged by allegations about his past, potentially making his confirmation less likely. On Wednesday his candidacy faced an “absolutely critical day.”
Hegseth took questions from the House Republican Study Committee, met with senators, and promised incoming Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker that if confirmed he wouldn’t drink.
His mother Penelope appeared on his former network earlier to defend him, having previously criticized her son’s behavior towards women in a letter.
The Trump transition team is reportedly considering alternatives to lead the Pentagon — reportedly including Senator Joni Ernst, and surprisingly, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
Meanwhile, Trump’s pick to serve as administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew from consideration, although Trump has since said he pulled the nomination over comments he made to pastors.
In another flurry of appointments, the president-elect asked his former trade adviser Peter Navarro to return in a similar role for his new administration. Trump also picked a NASA administrator, a secretary of the army, and a chair of the SEC.
What else might Biden push through before he cedes the presidency to Trump?
Andrew Feinberg writes:
With Congress set to spend its remaining time this year pushing through judicial nominees and a few must-pass pieces of legislation, Biden has no more political capital to spend and little more than his pen and phone to get anything done before he closes the book on a full half-century in public life.
Yet at the same time, he might still have levers he can pull to make some things happen before he leaves the Oval Office for the last time.
Some things Biden can do himself while he still has the powers of the presidency:
After pardoning Hunter, what else might Biden push through before he leaves?
Is the president in his YOLO era? Andrew Feinberg explains what the president can and can’t do in his lame duck period — and what’s most likely
ANALYSIS: Why a second Trump presidency is good for AOC and Jamie Raskin’s careers
Eric Garcia writes:
Representative Jerry Nadler dismissed Jamie Raskin’s challenging him for the top spot on the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday evening.
“I think we’re going to be okay,” Nadler told reporters on Tuesday evening during votes, calling the situation “unfortunate.”
His tune had changed by Wednesday. Late that afternoon, he tapped out in a surprising move, and endorsed Raskin to become the top Democrat on Judiciary. That sets Raskin up to become chairman the next time Democrats take the House.
Why a second Trump presidency is good for younger Democrats' careers
The Democratic gerontocracy may be crumbling, reports Eric Garcia
ICYMI: Hegseth’s mom defends her ‘changed’ son as she trashes the media
With Pete Hegseth’s appointment to lead the Pentagon on the brink amid a flood of news stories about his alleged sexual misconduct, excessive drinking and financial mismanagement of veterans’ groups, the former Fox News host’s mother Penelope Hegseth appeared on her son’s old show Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to “set the record straight” regarding the 2018 email she sent accusing him of mistreating women for years.
Sitting down with the Fox & Friends crew, Penelope kicked off her interview by essentially pleading with President-elect Donald Trump to not drop her son as his nominee for secretary of defense. It has been reported that Trump is considering a list of other potential nominees following the controversies surrounding the ex-Fox star, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Justin Barangoa has the story.
Pete Hegseth's mom trashes media as she defends her 'changed' son on Fox & Friends
Addressing the 2018 email she sent her son blasting him for mistreating women over the years, Pete Hegseth’s mother called the media “despicable” over the way it had treated him.
Trump to be awarded Fox Nation Patriot of the Year
President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will attend the Fox News Patriot Awards event in New York on Thursday to receive the Fox Patriot of the Year honor just a few years after he tried to overturn the results of of the 2020 election.
“I look greatly forward to attending the Fox News Patriot Awards, hosted by Sean Hannity in New York on Thursday evening. I will be receiving the Fox Patriot of the Year Award — so nice! See you there,” Trump preened on Truth Social on Tuesday night.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump to get Fox Patriot of the Year award
Sean Hannity to host sixth annual awards following departure of secretary of defense nominee Pete Hegseth
Trump nominates cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair
President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Trump said Atkins, the CEO of Patomak Partners and a former SEC commissioner, was a “proven leader for common sense regulations.” In the years since leaving the SEC, Atkins has made the case against too much market regulation.
Trump nominates cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair
President-elect Donald Trump says he intends to nominate cryptocurrency advocate Paul Atkins to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission
Navarro, who served a four-month prison stint for contempt of Congress, hired as Trump’s senior tradecounselor
President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is bringing a convicted criminal who helped plan his futile attempt to overturn the 2020 election to the White House as a senior member of his administration working on trade issues.
In a statement first posted to Truth Social, Trump said he was bringing on Peter Navarro, the former head of the National Trade Council during his first term, as a “Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing.”
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump hires Peter Navarro as 'senior counselor' months after prison release
Navarro served four months in a federal prison for refusing to give evidence before the House January 6 committee
California farmer hopeful Trump administration will deliver more water to fields
Since winning the election, President-elect Donald Trump has been talking about immigration, border security and government efficiency.
But in California farm country, his comments about water are also getting top attention.
The Golden State grows three-quarters of the country’s fruits and nuts and more than a third of its vegetables, largely thanks to a complex network of dams and canals that funnel water to the state’s fertile Central Valley.
In recent years, farmers have faced more limits on how much water they can access from this network because of environmental concerns, as well as on how much groundwater they can pump after years of overuse and drought.
California farmers are hopeful Trump administration will deliver more water to fields
Since winning election, President-elect Donald Trump has been talking about immigration, border security and government efficiency
Trump admits he ‘pulled’ his own DEA nominee
President-elect Donald Trump admitted that he un-nominated Chad Chronister from Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) administrator after learning the sheriff publicly scolded and arrested a Florida pastor for hosting large church services during the pandemic.
Chronister, the sheriff of Hillsborough County, Florida, announced on Tuesday he was backing out of the nomination process citing the “gravity” of the “responsibility” of heading the agency in charge of coordinating and pursuing drug investigations domestically and internationally.
But Trump disputed that in a Truth Social post on Wednesday, saying Chronsiter “didn’t pull out.”
Ariana Baio has the story.
Trump admits he 'pulled' DEA nominee over comments he made to Florida pastor
President-elect asserted he removed Chronister from DEA Administrator nomination for comments he made to a Florida pastor
GOP pollster dismisses allegations against Pete Hegseth
Republican pollster and strategist Lee Carter said on Wednesday that she found it “offensive and wrong” that so much attention has been paid to the allegations of Pete Hegseth’s excessive drinking and sexual impropriety, describing the startling accusations as merely “extracurricular activities.”
Shortly after Hegseth’s mother appeared on Fox & Friends to vociferously defend her embattled son as his appointment to lead the Pentagon hangs perilously in the balance, Carter told CNN that she had known the former Fox News star for years and enjoyed working with him in the past.
Jason Barnagoa reports.
GOP pollster dismisses allegations against Pete Hegseth: 'Extracurricular activities'
Strategic communications expert Lee Carter told CNN on Wednesday that “what happened in his private life, all of that is off the table” when it comes to Hegseth’s confirmation.
Because of Trump, Bill Maher threatens to quit HBO talk show
Bill Maher has suggested he could quit his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher after the re-election of Donald Trump.
The comedian, 68, has hosted the political chat show since 2003.
Speaking to guest Jane Fonda on his podcast Club Random, Maher said he already felt exhausted by the prospect of having to cover the Trump administration for another four years.
“I mean I may quit,” said Maher.
Kevin E G Perry reports from Los Angeles.
Bill Maher threatens to quit HBO talk show due to Donald Trump
‘I called him a con man before anybody,’ claimed Maher
