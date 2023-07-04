Trump news – live: DeSantis under fire for anti-Trump ad as ex-aide airs new classified documents claims
All the latest developments from the 2024 campaign trail as the former president’s legal troubles build
CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents
Former Trump administration press secretary Stephanie Grisham has claimed that she saw Donald Trump showing off documents to guests at Mar-a-Lago, as she slammed his lack of respect for the nation’s secrets.
“I watched him show documents to people at Mar-a-Lago on the dining room patio,” Ms Grisham told MSNBC.
“He has no respect for classified information [and] never did.”
Her comments come after the former president was charged with 37 felonies last month over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House.
While his legal troubles are heating up, a conservative billionaire network is reportedly working to ensure he doesn’t win the 2024 Republican primary, according to a new report.
Americans for Prosperity Action, a network of political organisations created by Charles and David Koch, will spend money for the first time on the Republican presidential primary.
It has already raised more than $70m to fund races that officials hope will help the Republican party move past Mr Trump, according to The New York Times.
'Parental rights' group Moms for Liberty plans nationwide strategy for school board races in 2024
Moms for Liberty, a “parental rights” group that has sought to take over school boards in multiple states, is looking to expand those efforts across the country and to other education posts in 2024 and beyond. The effort is setting up for a clash with teachers unions and others on the left who view the group as a toxic presence in public schools.
The group’s co-founder, Tiffany Justice, said during its annual summit over the weekend in Philadelphia that Moms for Liberty will use its political action committee next year to engage in school board races nationwide. It also will “start endorsing at the state board level and elected superintendents.”
Her comments confirm that Moms for Liberty, which has spent its first two years inflaming school board meetings with aggressive complaints about instruction on systemic racism and gender identity in the classroom, is developing a larger strategy to overhaul education infrastructure across the country.
As the group has amassed widespread conservative support and donor funding, its focus on education ensures that even as voters turn their attention to the 2024 presidential race, school board elections will remain some of the most contentious political fights next year.
Read more:
'Parental rights' group Moms for Liberty plans nationwide strategy for school board races in 2024
The “parental rights” group Moms for Liberty is looking to expand its efforts to elect school board candidates in 2024 and beyond, as well as get involved in other education races
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women?
As Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, one demographic group seems notably lacking: women.
More than a dozen candidates are seeking the nomination, including several long shots who announced their bids in recent weeks, in what is the party’s most diverse presidential field ever. Yet Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is the only woman among the bunch.
America has never had a female commander in chief and Republicans historically have focused less on electing female candidates in general than the Democratic Party. And while women make up more than 50% of the population, they are underrepresented in public office, whether at city halls, state legislatures or in Washington.
In recent years, multiple organizations have helped women win election in higher numbers and capture races at the same rate as men. But they are still much less likely than men to run for office, even if they are equally qualified, research shows.
Women accounted for roughly 21% of the major party candidates for U.S. Senate last year and about 31% of U.S. House candidates, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. That follows election cycles in which each party had a record number of women elected. Women constitute less than one-third of the U.S. House and Senate and 31% of statewide elected offices, even with a record 12 female governors after last year’s midterms.
Read more:
The 2024 Republican presidential field keeps growing. So why aren't there more women?
Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, with more than a dozen candidates seeking the party's nomination in what's turning out to be the GOP's most diverse presidential field ever
For presidents, July Fourth is a day to chill or strut or get an earful of red, white and boo
Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They’ve bailed to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm, the ranch. In the middle of the Depression, Franklin Roosevelt was sailing to Hawaii on a fishing and working vacation.
It’s also been a day for some presidents to insert themselves front and center in the fabric of it all.
Teddy Roosevelt drew hundreds of thousands for his July Fourth oratory. In 2019, Donald Trump marshaled tanks, bombers and other war machinery for a celebration that typically avoids military muscle.
Richard Nixon enraged the anti-war masses without even showing up. As the anti-Nixon demonstrations of 1970 showed, Independence Day in the capital isn’t always just fun and games. It has a tradition of red, white and boo, too.
In modern times, though, presidents have tended to stand back and let the people party.
Read more:
For presidents, July Fourth is a day to chill or strut or get an earful of red, white and boo
Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public
Melania Trump hawks $50 NFTs to ‘celebrate our great nation’ ahead of July 4
Melania Trump is launching a collection of $50 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) featuring US landmarks in time for the 4th of July.
The former first lady’s “1776 Collection” includes images of Mount Rushmore, the Statue of Liberty and the Liberty Bell, set to patriotic-themed music.
Ms Trump’s office said in a statement that each NFT was designed to celebrate the “foundations of American ideals”.
“The 1776 Collection of artwork draws inspiration from several iconic landmarks of our nation, which I had the privilege of visiting during the time I served as first lady,” Ms Trump said.
“I am proud to celebrate our great nation and remain inspired by the words contained within the Declaration of Independence.”
Read more:
Melania Trump hawks $50 NFTs to ‘celebrate our great nation’ ahead of July 4
Former First Lady’s NFTs feature ‘patriotic’ symbols of Americana such as the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore
Pence ‘doesn’t believe’ racial inequality exists in schools as he celebrates SCOTUS affirmative action ban
Mike Pence cheered the end of affirmative action in US colleges and universities on Sunday in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling outlawing the practice.
The former vice president discussed the issue on CBS’s Face the Nation and said that the time for policies aimed at improving outcomes for minority students in general had passed. A candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Mr Pence is up against his former boss, Donald Trump, and other conservatives like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.
His comments came as activists and authorities in the higher education field vowed to keep fighting to ensure that diversity would remain a core value in student recruiting.
“Fundamentally, do you believe that there are racial inequities in the education system in the United States?” asked host Margaret Brennan.
“I really don’t believe there is [racial inequality in US schools]. I believe there was,” Mr Pence said.
Read more:
Pence ‘doesn’t believe’ racial inequality exists in schools
Former vice president celebrates new Supreme Court ruling tossing out programs to diversify college campuses
Michael Cohen says Trump lawyer is like a ‘little lap dog trying to figure out how to get close to Donald’s leg'
Michael Cohen appeared on MSNBC on Sunday, saying that Trump lawyer Boris Epshteyn is a “moron”.
“Sadly when Boris became a part of the [Trump] campaign... He was like the little lap dog trying to figure out how to get close to Donald’s leg,” he added.
Mike Pence claims Biden is rehabilitating the Iran nuclear deal
Former Vice President Mike Pence was a surprise guest this weekend at a rally in Paris, France, hosted by Iranian dissidents in support of overthrowing Iran’s regime.
Mr Pence, who’s running in the increasingly-crowded 2024 Republican primary, railed against the authoritarian government in Tehran and what he claimed were efforts by the Biden administration to revive the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran, the US, and several European countries. That deal was abandoned by the Trump administration who accused Tehran of violating the deal “in spirit”.
“Now, a new administration is threatening to unravel all of the progress we made in marinalising the tyrannical regime in Tehran,” Mr Pence claimed.
“They are working overtime to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal, putting Tehran back on the fast track to obtaining nuclear weapons.” The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment on those comments.
Read more:
Mike Pence claims Biden is rehabilitating the Iran nuclear deal
Republican 2024 hopeful attacks Biden administration in surprise Paris appearance
Chris Christie says both Trump and Biden are 'past their sell-by dates'
Chris Christie has said that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are “past their sell-by dates” as he prepares to take on both in the 2024 race.
The former New Jersey governor and Republican presidential candidate had harsh words for both candidates in a The New York Times op ed published on Saturday.
“I think he’s beyond his sell-by date,” Mr Christie said of Mr Biden.
“And I think Trump is, too, by the way.”
Of Mr Biden, he added: “I think his family should let him go home. Are they actually motivated by love for this guy, or is it motivated by the grift?”
Slim majority of Americans support Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling, but most believe politics rules the court
More than half of Americans believe US Supreme Court justices decide cases largely on the basis of their partisan political views, a figure that has shot up 10 percentage points from January 2022.
That figure – 53 per cent – appears to be driven by the gulf between perceptions of the conservative supermajority court among Republican and Democratic voters following several controversial rulings at the end of its latest term, according to new polling from ABC News/Ipsos.
Roughly three-quarters of Republican voters and 26 per cent of Democratic voters support the court’s decision to reject affirmative action in university admissions. Sixty-eight per cent of Republicans approve of the decision to allow businesses to deny services to same-sex couples. And 71 per cent of Republicans support the court’s ruling against President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debts, compared to just 17 per cent of Democrats.
Overall, a bare majority of Americans (52 per cent) support the court’s decision against race-conscious admissions in higher education.
That majority includes majorities among white (60 per cent) and Asian (58 per cent) Americans, while 52 per cent of Black Americans disapprove of the ruling.
Read more:
Most Americans believe Supreme Court justices rule by politics, poll finds
Gulf between Republican and Democratic views on critical decisions drives perception of the court, poll finds
Impeachment lawyer says Trump ‘likely exposed himself to criminal liability’ after calls to Georgia and Arizona leaders
Norm Eisen, a former US ambassador to the Czech Republic and a co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, has said that Mr Trump likely made himself criminally liable for pressuring both Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies