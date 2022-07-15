Jan 6 hearings – live: Panel confirms next prime time date as Raskin vows to find ‘lost’ Secret Service texts
The January 6 committee has announced the date of its next hearing, confirming it will be in prime time on Thursday 21 July. The hearing is expected to lay out the details of the 187 minutes between when then-President Donald Trump left the stage at the Ellipse in front of the White House south lawn on January 6 and his initial public response to the attack on Congress.
Meanwhile, the US Secret Service has denied a report that it deliberately deleted texts sent on 5 and 6 January 2021, calling the claim ”malicious” and “false”.
The story began with a letter from the Department of Homeland Security claiming that the messages were deleted after an agency internal watchdog requested them. However, a spokesman said the Secret Service “began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned, three-month system migration,” and that “in that process, data resident on some phones was lost”.
The back-and-forth comes shortly after the 6 January committee broadcast witness testimony that Donald Trump had to be restrained by members of his detail on 6 January when he realised he was not being taken to the Capitol along with his supporters.
Committee member Rep Jamie Raskin says: “We are determined to recover and retrieve all of the texts that have been lost.”
Milwaukee gets nod to host 2024 GOP convention
Milwaukee moved another step closer to hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention on Friday when a site selection committee unanimously recommended the event be held there rather than Nashville, Tennessee.
The Republican National Committee would still need to approve the location at its meeting Aug. 2-5 in Chicago. Nashville could still be the winner, but that city’s chances hit a roadblock earlier this month when opposition led proponents to withdraw a proposed agreement about how to host the event.
Another day-long Jan 6 deposition
Julie Jester of NBC News notes that more than eight hours after going in to see the January 6 committee, former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne — who was present at the infamous 18 December 2021 meeting at the White House —is still talking to investigators.
Georgia DA mulls seeking Trump's testimony
The Georgia prosecutor investigating potential criminal interference in the 2020 presidential election is considering requesting that former President Donald Trump testify under oath to a grand jury, while several people already subpoenaed as part of the probe have received letters informing them that they’re at risk of being indicted.
The developments underscore the accelerating nature of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation and the key decisions that may lie ahead for prosecutors who for months have been scrutinizing efforts by Trump and his allies to undo his election loss in Georgia.
Former deputy director of FBI weighs in on Secret Service text allegation
Former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe has commented on the alleged deleting of text messages by the Secret Service over 5-6 January 2021.
He told Ana Cabrera on CNN: “They are a federal law enforcement agency … they’re obligated to preserve records like emails and text messages as well that their agents and personnel are exchanging. It raises questions...”
Fulton County DA sends ‘target’ letter to Republican Trump allies
The district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia has sent so-called “target” letters to prominent Georgia Republicans and allies of former president Donald Trump for her investigation into attempts to send a false slate of electors, Yahoo! News reported.
Fani Willis, the Democratic district attorney, has sent letters to state Senator Burt Jones, who is running for lieutenant governor, Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer and state Senator Brandon Beach.
Eric Garcia has more details.
Bannon says in leaked audio Trump planned to declare victory on election night even if losing
In shocking new audio obtained by a liberal news outlet former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon is heard outlining a plan for Donald Trump to declare victory on election night before voting was concluded and the results were in.
Mother Jones published audio of Mr Bannon discussing the plan in a conversation that took place prior to election night; according to the former administration official Mr Trump would have declared victory from the Oval Office even before results were conclusive in the various states that determined the winner.
John Bowden reports.
Hillary Clinton uses Trump’s own tweets against him
Former 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and the 20 other defendants named in a bizarre lawsuit filed by former president Donald Trump have asked a judge to dismiss the case because they argue too much time has passed for Mr Trump to sue them.
Mr Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March against Ms Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, her former campaign manager, the ex-MI6 agent who compiled a dossier of allegations regarding his relationship with the Russian government, and a multitude of other figures connected to the FBI investigation led by ex-special counsel Robert Mueller.
He alleged they had all played a part in an “unthinkable plot” by “maliciously” conspiring to “weave a false narrative that [Mr Trump] was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty”.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest on the case is going for the former president.
Raskin determined to retrieve ‘lost’ text messages
Jan 6 committee schedules next prime time hearing
The next January 6 hearing has been scheduled for Thursday 21 July in primetime at 8pm, the committee investigating the Capitol riot has announced.
More details follow...
Jan 6 chairman says panel dropped evidence linking Trump figures to Proud Boys and Oath Keepers
The House committee investigating the Capitol riot chose to cut evidence connecting former President Donald Trump’s allies to a handful of far-right extremist groups in favor of including testimony from the former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.
Committee chair Bennie Thompson of Mississippi confirmed to The Hill earlier in the week that the committee was prepared to present evidence tying the likes of Rudy Giuliani to groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, but decided not to after securing Mr Cipollone’s deposition.
Abe Asher reports.
