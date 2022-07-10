✕ Close Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.

Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday.

Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump called Elon Musk a “bulls*** artist” while claiming the Tesla CEO had lied about voting for him during a rally in Alaska on Saturday evening.

“You know, he said the other day, oh, I’d never voted for a Republican”, Mr Trump told a boisterous crowd of supporters in Anchorage.

“He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bulls*** artist.”

Mr Trump also mocked Mr Musk’s decision to try to pull out of a $44bn deal to buy Twitter.

“He’s got a pretty rotten contract, elegant, his contract, not a good contract.”

Mr Trump spoke at the rally to support candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin in their upcoming midterm races, while attacking incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach him.