Jan 6 hearings – live: Bannon to testify, as Trump calls Musk a ‘bulls*** artist’
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Zoe Lofgren: Pat Cipollone Jan 6 committee testimony did not contradict previous witnesses
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon will testify before the January 6 committee, Rep Zoe Lofgren has revealed.
Mr Bannon’s attorney has written to the committee stating his willingness to drop his opposition to the committee’s subpoena, Ms Lofgren told CNN on Sunday.
Mr Bannon’s testimony will likely occur behind closed doors over the course of several hours, as was the case with previous witnesses called by the committee, according to the January 6 House committee member.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump called Elon Musk a “bulls*** artist” while claiming the Tesla CEO had lied about voting for him during a rally in Alaska on Saturday evening.
“You know, he said the other day, oh, I’d never voted for a Republican”, Mr Trump told a boisterous crowd of supporters in Anchorage.
“He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bulls*** artist.”
Mr Trump also mocked Mr Musk’s decision to try to pull out of a $44bn deal to buy Twitter.
“He’s got a pretty rotten contract, elegant, his contract, not a good contract.”
Mr Trump spoke at the rally to support candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin in their upcoming midterm races, while attacking incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski, who voted to impeach him.
Trump refuses to say the word ‘vaccine’
Donald Trump refused to use the word vaccine when talking about Covid-19 at a rally for Republican candidates in Alaska on Saturday evening.
“We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I’m not allowed to mention, but I’m still proud of that word,” he told supporters in Anchorage.
“We did that in nine months and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years, nobody else could have done it but I’m not mentioning it in front of my people.”
Eric Garcia has more details.
Trump refuses to say the word ‘vaccine’ during Alaska rally
Former president is campaigning for Republicans in Alaska ahead of its primary
Bannon agrees to testify before Jan. 6 committee
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon, one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers and top supporters, has agreed to provide testimony to the January 6 committee, a panel member revealed on Sunday.
Rep Zoe Lofgren confirmed during an interview with CNN that Mr Bannon’s attorney had written to the committee stating Mr Bannon’s willingness to drop his opposition to their subpoena.
John Bowden reports.
Steve Bannon will testify before Jan. 6 committee, panel member says
Panel has also received new testimony from ex-White House counsel
Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion
In a summer marked by anger among Democrats over a string of mass shootings and the Supreme Court’s decision to strip women of the constitutional right to an abortion, several governors are emerging as the party’s leading voices of outrage.
Governors offer Democrats aggressive reply on guns, abortion
As President Joe Biden runs up against the limits of what he can do on abortion, gun control and other issues without larger Democratic majorities in Congress, some in his party want more fire and boldness than the president’s acknowledgement of their frustration and calls imploring people to vote in November
Trump calls Elon Musk ‘another bulls*** artist’
Donald Trump attacked Elon Musk for pulling out of a $44bn deal to buy Twitter – and for revealing that he had not voted for him.
“Elon, Elon is not gonna buy Twitter,” Mr Trump told supporters in Anchorage, saying that he had said that before. “Well, he might later who the hell knows what’s going to happen?”
The former president also blasted the Tesla CEO for saying that he had not voted for Republicans in the past.
Eric Garcia has the story.
Trump calls Musk ‘another bulls*** artist’ for cancelling Twitter deal
Tesla boss has also praised Florida governor Ron DeSantis
Trump may waive executive privilege to allow Steve Bannon to testify
Donald Trump is reportedly considering waiving executive privilege to allow his former adviser Steve Bannon to testify before the January 6 committee.
The Washington Post reported Mr Trump had written a letter giving his permission for Mr Bannon to appear before the House panel investigating the deadly assault on the Capitol if they can agree terms, citing three anonymous sources.
Mr Trump is yet to sign and send the letter, and some of his confidantes are trying to talk him out of the plan, according to The Post.
Bevan Hurley has more details.
Trump may waive executive privilege to allow Bannon to testify at Jan 6 committee
The move could pave the way for right-wing firebrand to give evidence
Mulvaney says he was told Meadows both ‘incompetent’ and had ‘nervous breakdown’ on Jan 6
Mick Mulvaney, Donald Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff, says that a “friend” who was in the White House on 6 January 2021 told him Mark Meadows was “a little bit of both” incompetent and having a “nervous breakdown” during the Capitol riot.
Read more:
Mulvaney was told Meadows both ‘incompetent’ and having ‘nervous breakdown’ on Jan 6
Trump’s final chief of staff appeared to have ‘checked out entirely’ as White House ‘completely broken down’ during Capitol riot
Pat Cipollone ‘did not contradict’ testimony of previous Jan 6 witnesses
Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone “did not contradict” the testimony of previous witnesses as he appeared before the January 6 committee on Friday.
The grueling day-long private session produced new information to be divulged in future public hearings, according to one of the lawmakers present.
“He did not contradict the testimony of other witnesses,” California Democrat Zoe Lofgren told Wolf Blitzer on CNN.
Read more:
Cipollone ‘did not contradict’ testimony of previous Jan 6 witnesses
Crucial testimony comes ahead of two more public hearings this week
Trump continues to talk about overturning 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump continues to talk about overturning the result of the 2020 election that saw Joe Biden beat him by 7 million popular votes and 74 Electoral College votes.
Turning his attention to the a decision out of Wisconsin, Mr Trump took to Truth Social to post:
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has just declared the “Unlock” Boxes, or Ballot “Stuffing” Boxes, to be ILLEGAL. Everybody knows what went on with the $417,000,000 that little Mark Zuckerberg “INVESTED” in the corrupt 2020 Presidential Election, and that doesn’t even include the big Wisconsin Nursing Home Scandal where close to 100% of the residents voted (always is MUCH lower number). It’s now up to Robin Vos to do what everybody knows must be done. We need FAIR and HONEST Elections in our Country…
He continued:
….Other States are looking at, and studying, the amazing Wisconsin Supreme Court decision declaring Ballot Boxes ILLEGAL, and that decision includes the 2020 Presidential Election. Speaker Robin Vos has a decision to make! Does Wisconsin RECLAIM the Electors, turn over the Election to the actual winner (by a lot!), or sit back and do nothing as our Country continues to go to HELL? Brave American Patriots already have a Resolution on the Floor!
Here’s our coverage of the state’s ballot box decision courtesy of Richard Hall.
Ban on drop boxes in Wisconsin likely to disproportionately impact Democratic voters
Republicans have sought to ban the use of drop boxes while promoting false claims of election fraud
Could a crowded GOP field help Trump’s 2024 campaign?
As he considers another White House run, polls show former President Donald Trump is the most popular figure in the Republican Party. But it wasn’t always that way.
Competing at one point against a dozen rivals for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, Trump won only about a third of the vote in key early states. He even lost the Iowa caucuses, which kick off the nomination process.
But he was able to prevail nonetheless because those in the party who opposed his brand of divisive politics were never able to coalesce around a single rival to confront him. And with Trump mulling another White House bid as soon as this summer, the same dynamic could repeat.
How a crowded GOP field could help Trump in 2024 campaign
In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump cruised to the Republican presidential nomination, despite losing the Iowa caucuses and winning only about a third of the vote in key early states, thanks to the crowded, dozen-candidate field
Everything we know about Trump’s plans to join mob on Jan 6
It would have been something never quite before seen in America — a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, with a mob of supporters, some armed, contesting the election outcome.
Trump intended to go there that day. His allies had been planning for the moment, envisioning the president delivering a speech outside the building or even entering the House chamber amid objections to Congress certifying the 2020 election results for Democrat Joe Biden.
“He’s going to look powerful,” mused Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani to a young White House aide four days earlier.
Here is what’s known about then-President Trump’s plans to join the mob at the Capitol based on what has been uncovered in the House select committee hearings:
4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote
It would have been something never quite seen in America
