Jan 6 hearings – latest: Trump lashes out ahead of evidence about him telling official to ‘find’ Georgia votes
House panel hears testimony on ex-president’s attempts to overturn election
Jan 6 hearings: Ivanka Trump recalls father called Pence ‘a wimp’ in final call
Donald Trump has torn into the 6 January committee over its third public hearing, ranting on Truth Social that he did not order former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election - directly contradicting evidence from multiple witnesses without contesting the main issue at hand.
Bombshell testimony revealed a pressure campaign by Mr Trump and law professor John Eastman to get Mr Pence to halt the congressional certification process on 6 January 2021 and throw the decision to Republican-led states.
The former president has made two speeches this weekend amplifying his baseless election fraud conspiracy theories and lashing out at Democrats. Further social media posts called the investigating committee “political thugs” and revived his oft-used phrase: “WITCH HUNT!”
Meanwhile, the committee has requested testimony from Ginni Thomas, the wife of US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, about communications she had with Mark Meadows and Mr Eastman in advance of the Capitol riot. The longtime right-wing activist has said she will oblige.
Trump’s advisers say he has grown angry and unhappy watching the 6 Jan hearings and is frustrated seeing clips of his family members including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner being used against him, according to reports.
Trump: I will never ride a bicycle
Following President Joe Biden’s bike mishap on Saturday morning, former President Donald Trump made a solemn pledge at a rally in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday evening: “I make this pledge to you today, I will never, ever ride a bicycle.”
Does tackling inflation mean recession?
Differing takes on whether taming inflation will or will not lead to a recession from current and former secretaries of the Treasury.
On ABC’s This Week, Janet Yellen says that a recession is not “inevitable”, while conceding that inflation is “unacceptably high”, and adding that she expects the economy “to slow”.
Meanwhile, on NBC’s Meet the Press, Larry Summers, President Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and chair of the National Economic Council for President Barack Obama, observes: “I don’t think there are historical precedents for inflation at the rate we now have it coming down to the target the Fed has set of two per cent without a recession.”
Hillary Clinton rules out running for White House again
Hillary Clinton has ruled out another run for the White House saying that it would be “disruptive” to compete against President Joe Biden.
The former Secretary of State told the Financial Times that the possibility of her running again was “out of the question” following her 2016 loss to Donald Trump as she said that she expects Mr Biden to run for a second term.
“No, out of the question,” she said when asked about a potential 2024 bid.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Mike Pence may still be subpoenaed by Jan 6 committee
The January 6 committee is not ruling anything out to get potential high-profile witnesses including former Vice President Mike Pence to comply with requests for testimony, including subpoenas, a member of the panel said on Sunday.
California Democrat Adam Schiff told CNN’s State of the Union that Mr Pence was among a number of potential witnesses whom the committee was still hoping would comply and provide their testimony before the lawmakers wrap up their investigation.
Read more:
Jan 6 committee member refuses to rule out subpoenaing Mike Pence
Thursday’s hearing centred around effort to convince Pence to interfere in election certification
Poll: Almost 60% of Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan 6 riot
A new poll by ABC News/Ipsos finds that after two weeks of dramatic testimony, the majority of Americans (60 per cent) feel the January 6 committee is doing a fair and impartial job, and 58 per cent believe that Donald Trump bears a good or great amount of responsibility for the events at the Capitol in early 2021 and that he should be charged with a crime.
This figure is similar to an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted in December 2021 and to the findings of an ABC News/Washington Post poll conducted just after the attack in January 2021.
The new survey also found that only 34 per cent of Americans are following the hearings somewhat or very closely, with only nine percent following very closely.
The poll divides along party lines, with 91 per cent of Democrats thinking former President Trump should be charged with a crime compared to 19 per cent of Republicans.
On whether Mr Trump bears a “great deal” or a “good amount” of responsibility for the attack, 91 per cent of Democrats and 21 per cent of Republicans say he does.
The poll was conducted from 17-18 June by Ipsos using the probability-based KnowledgePanel® on a nationally representative probability sample of 545 adults age 18 or older.
Trump furious ahead of Jan 6 evidence from Georgia GOP election official
Donald Trump took to Truth Social again on Sunday morning posting a furious rant about the House investigation into the events of 6 January 2021, turning his attention to the next hearing, set to feature Georgia election officials he asked to “find” him votes.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his deputy Gabe Sterling will testify publicly at the next hearing and are expected to be asked about the so-called “perfect call” with the former president in which they were pressured to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Read more:
Trump posts furious rant ahead of Georgia GOP election official’s Jan 6 testimony
Brad Raffesnperger and Gabe Sterling set to testify before House select committee on Tueday
Jan 6 hearings: Trump knew election plot was illegal and egged on riot that threatened Mike Pence’s life
The third public hearing into the Capitol riot heard evidence that Donald Trump was repeatedly told his plan to overturn the election result was illegal, even by the lawyer urging him to do so.
The Independent’s Washington team report on what we found out at Thursday’s hearing.
Trump knew plan for Pence to reject electoral votes was illegal but pushed it anyway
New testimony reveals one of Mr Trump’s White House lawyers telling law professor John Eastman he was ‘out of his effing mind’ for suggesting that then-vice president Mike Pence unilaterally throw out electoral votes for Joe Biden
Election crisis erupts from building anger in rural New Mexico
Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper -- a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
Trump accuses Fox of ‘kissing the ass of the enemy’
In a speech in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, Trump hit out at Fox News for booking the liberal comedian Bill Maher as a guest.
Maher may have upset Trump last week by saying that Florida governor Ron DeSantis would make a better Republican president than Trump because “he’s not certifiably insane, that’s a great one to start off with”. He added: “You know what Ron DeSantis won’t be doing? He won’t be poop-tweeting every day. It won’t be, like, having feuds with Bette Midler on Twitter. He’s not an insane person.”
DeSantis is seen as the most likely Republican to beat Trump to the 2024 nomination, although neither have yet confirmed they will run.
Maher also said Trump should be prosecuted for his role in inciting the Capitol riot with his false claims of election fraud – claims the Jan 6 hearings have heard Trump knew to be unfounded. Maher said: “I mean, yes, if the guy robbed the liquor store, let’s look into why he did that. But also, he needs to be arrested for robbing the liquor store.”
However, Maher has also defended an NFL coach dsciplined for calling the Capitol riot a “dust-up” and criticised the Washington Post – a regular target of Trump’s wrath – for what he called a “self-inflicted” Twitter drama involving public spats between journalists.
Speaking in Memphis, Trump said: “He’s a radical left maniac with modest television ratings. And as soon as he says something that’s a little bit modest, or temperate, Fox and others put him on to explain – ‘oh look, Bill Maher, a lefty, Bill Maher is saying wonderful things’.
“They play right into the hand of the enemy, it’s amazing. I’m sure he laughs like hell at how stupid they are.
“They’re kissing the ass of the enemy. And in that case his ass is not particularly pretty.”
Trump was a Fox News favourite for most of his term but dramatically fell out with the network when it became the first to call Arizona for Joe Biden during coverage of the 2020 election.
