Trump issues warning to Liz Cheney as he reveals plans to pardon Jan 6 rioters on ‘day one’: Live
Trump insisted that he would not direct the Justice Department to go after his political rivals
Donald Trump has issued a warning to Liz Cheney and her fellow House committee members who were tasked with investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
In his interview with Meet the Press, airing Sunday, the president-elect said that the members “should go to jail.”
Trump insisted that he would not direct the Justice Department to arrest Cheney or the other members – or to go after his political rivals.
He also revealed that he plans to pardon the Capitol rioters on “day one” of taking office.
The interview comes after the president-elect returned to the world stage for the first time since his election victory, as he joined global leaders at the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday.
Ahead of the ceremony, Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Saturday.
“The world is going a little crazy right now,” the president-elect told reporters.
On Friday, Trump threw his support behind Pete Hegseth, his nominee for secretary of defense, blaming the “fake news” for the backlash against the former Fox News host, following allegations concerning sexual harassment and drinking.
TODAY: Trump’s sitdown with Meet the Press set to air – as he defends Pete Hegseth
Donald Trump’s full interview with Meet the Press’s Kristen Welker is set to air this morning, in which the president-elect will defend Pete Hegseth as his defense secretary pick.
In a preview clip of the sitdown, Trump dismissed the drinking claims against the former Fox host and insisted he believes he has what it takes to secure Senate nomination.
“It looks like Pete is doing well now,” Trump said.
“I mean, people were a little bit concerned. He’s a young guy, with a tremendous track record actually. He went to Princeton and went to Harvard. He was a good student at both. But he loves the military and I think people are starting to see it so we’ll be working on his nomination along with a lot of others.”
NEW: Trump calls for ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine as Assad flees Syria
Read Trump’s full post below:
Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever. Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!
Trump talks ending Ukraine war with Zelensky in ‘good and productive’ first in-person meeting since US election
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has described his first in-person talks with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump since November’s U.S. election as “productive” as the pair discussed ending the war as soon as possible.
Trump arrived in Paris for a ceremony to mark the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, destroyed by a fire in 2019, in a return to the world stage at a time leaders are jostling for his attention.
The meeting with Zelensky was brokered and attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, who played a key role in the service at the cathedral amid turmoil in French politics.
On the 35-minute three-way meeting on Saturday night, Zelensky described it as “good and productive,” adding: “We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”
