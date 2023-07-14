✕ Close 'What the hell is a Blizzard?': Trump reveals he's never been to a Dairy Queen

Hunter Biden’s lawyer has given Donald Trump a cease-and-desist warning, telling him to not “incite” violence against the president’s son on social media.

Abbe Lowell sent Mr Trump’s lawyers a letter which warned that his rhetoric against Hunter Biden could lead to another Paul Pelosi-style attack, saying “We are just one such social media message away from another incident.”

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results have questioned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other witnesses to see if the former president acknowledged he had lost.

Mr Kushner testified in Washington DC last month, according to a report from The New York Times, and maintained that the former president believed the election was stolen, a source briefed on the matter said.

It has also emerged that other key administration figures including Alyssa Farah Griffin and Hope Hicks were also questioned.

Elsewhere, special counsel Jack Smith told a federal judge there is “no basis in law or fact” for indefinitely postponing the federal trial of Mr Trump and urged the court to proceed with jury selection in December.