Trump news – live: Hunter Biden lawyer warns Trump over ‘inciting violence’, as Kushner testifies over Jan 6
Follow all the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Hunter Biden’s lawyer has given Donald Trump a cease-and-desist warning, telling him to not “incite” violence against the president’s son on social media.
Abbe Lowell sent Mr Trump’s lawyers a letter which warned that his rhetoric against Hunter Biden could lead to another Paul Pelosi-style attack, saying “We are just one such social media message away from another incident.”
Meanwhile, federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results have questioned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other witnesses to see if the former president acknowledged he had lost.
Mr Kushner testified in Washington DC last month, according to a report from The New York Times, and maintained that the former president believed the election was stolen, a source briefed on the matter said.
It has also emerged that other key administration figures including Alyssa Farah Griffin and Hope Hicks were also questioned.
Elsewhere, special counsel Jack Smith told a federal judge there is “no basis in law or fact” for indefinitely postponing the federal trial of Mr Trump and urged the court to proceed with jury selection in December.
Amid threats from the GOP, Biden says US and Nato will ‘stay connected’
President Joe Biden on Thursday said the US will remain a part of the Nato alliance in the future despite the threat of a second term in the White House for Donald Trump, who has reportedly expressed a desire to pull America out of the transatlantic alliance.
Speaking along Sauli Niinistö at the Finnish presidential palace in Helsinki, Mr Biden was asked by a Finnish reporter about the US Senate’s failure to pass legislation barring US presidents from ordering a unilateral withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty.
Pressed on what actions he will take to assure Finns that America would remain a reliable member of the alliance, he replied: “I absolutely guarantee it. There is no question”.
In-depth: How conservatives turned Ray Epps into a Capitol riot scapegoat
When Ray Epps, now 61, arrived in Washington DC in early January, 2021, he believed he was answering the call of his president.
Mr Epps was one of the thousands of MAGA loyalists who believed former President Donald Trump‘s lie that the 2020 election had been stolen. He also thought he and a throng of conservative allies would protest the election’s certification.
The night before the Capitol riot on Jan 6, Mr Epps told a crowd of fellow Trump supporters that they should enter the Capitol. This exchange was caught on video. He did not call for violence, and later claimed that he was encouraging a peaceful protest inside the building.
Nearly 900 people have been arrested for their participation in the failed insurrection that occurred the following day. Though Mr Epps is not among that number, he has nonetheless become the focus of a MAGA-world conspiracy theory placing the blame for the entire debacle squarely on his shoulders.
DoJ challenges prison sentences for Oath Keepers convicted on January 6 charges
The US Department of Justice appears to be seeking longer prison sentences for eight members of a far-right anti-government militia group convicted of treason-related charges in connection with the January 6 attack.
Federal prosecutors have filed brief documents in the cases of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and other members of the group whose prison sentences were set below what the government asked a judge to impose.
RFK Jr press dinner screaming match over climate crisis ends... well, you’ll see...
Arguments at a press dinner for Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign became – literally and figuratively – explosive.
Glitter, it just gets everywhere...
A Republican lawmaker has a bizarre new label for Hunter Biden – glitter.
Speaking at a House Judiciary Committee hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday, Rep Wesley Hunt compared President Joe Biden’s son to the sparkly stuff.
“Hunter Biden to me, is like glitter. He is on everything and you cannot get rid of him,” he fumed.
Any readers out there who have spent time with drag queens will know this to be a fact.
Hunter Biden lawyers tell Trump to end attacks warning they’re ‘one social message away’ from causing violence
Letter from Hunter Biden’s lawyers mentions Paul Pelosi attack.
Hunter Biden’s lawyer warns Trump of “inciting violence"
Hunter Biden’s lawyer has given Donald Trump a cease-and-desist warning, telling him to not “incite” violence against the president’s son on social media.
Abbe Lowell sent Mr Trump’s lawyers a letter which warned that his rhetoric against Hunter Biden could lead to another Paul Pelosi-style attack, saying “We are just one such social media message away from another incident.”
Broadway actor cleared over Jan 6 role
A former actor and Broadway star has been cleared of all charges related to his involvement in the Jan 6 Capitol riots.
James Beeks, a member of the Oath Keepers, was facing charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder.
He was acquitted of both charges on Wednesday, but his co-defendant Donovan Crowl was convicted on both counts.
Broadway star cleared over Jan 6 role after his own lawyer argues he was a ‘wannabe’
James Beeks portrayed Judas in a production of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ in 2021 when he was arrested
Fox News host fondly recalls one of the diplomatic low points of the Trump administration
Fox News’s Jesse Watters longs for a simpler time when the world watched in astonishment and horror as a grown man shoved an allied leader out of the way during a photo op.
Fox host complains Biden doesn’t push other world leaders out of the way like Trump
Joe Biden is ‘letting all world leaders walk all over him’, anchor says
Weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling put House majority in play in 2024
After an anemic showing in the midterms, Republicans have virtually no cushion in their quest to retain control of the House, which was made all the more complicated by a surprise US Supreme Court decision last month that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts. Democrats need to pick up just five seats to control the House.
