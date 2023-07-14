✕ Close 'What the hell is a Blizzard?': Trump reveals he's never been to a Dairy Queen

Federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results have questioned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other witnesses to see if the former president acknowledged behind closed doors that he had lost – while continuing to push false claims to election fraud to his supporters.

Mr Kushner testified in Washington DC last month, according to a report from The New York Times, and maintained that the former president believed the election was stolen, a source briefed on the matter said.

It has also emerged that other key administration figures including Alyssa Farah Griffin and Hope Hicks were also questioned.

The revelation came as Hunter Biden’s lawyers sent Mr Trump a cease-and-desist letter warning him to not “incite” violence against the president’s son on social media.

Abbe Lowell warned Mr Trump’s attorneys that his rhetoric against Hunter could lead to another Paul Pelosi-style attack, saying “We are just one such social media message away from another incident.”

Elsewhere, special counsel Jack Smith told a federal judge there is “no basis in law or fact” for indefinitely postponing Mr Trump’s federal trial and urged the court to proceed with jury selection in December.