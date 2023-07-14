Trump news – live: Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks testify in Jan 6 probe as Hunter Biden issues warning to Trump
Federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results have questioned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other witnesses to see if the former president acknowledged behind closed doors that he had lost – while continuing to push false claims to election fraud to his supporters.
Mr Kushner testified in Washington DC last month, according to a report from The New York Times, and maintained that the former president believed the election was stolen, a source briefed on the matter said.
It has also emerged that other key administration figures including Alyssa Farah Griffin and Hope Hicks were also questioned.
The revelation came as Hunter Biden’s lawyers sent Mr Trump a cease-and-desist letter warning him to not “incite” violence against the president’s son on social media.
Abbe Lowell warned Mr Trump’s attorneys that his rhetoric against Hunter could lead to another Paul Pelosi-style attack, saying “We are just one such social media message away from another incident.”
Elsewhere, special counsel Jack Smith told a federal judge there is “no basis in law or fact” for indefinitely postponing Mr Trump’s federal trial and urged the court to proceed with jury selection in December.
Lincoln Project airs new ad calling Tuberville 'a traitor’
Anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project has blasted Senator Tommy Tuberville for blocking Senate confirmations of all senior military officers to protest a Defense Department policy that pays for travel when a service member has to go out of state to get an abortion or other reproductive care.
Thanks to the senator, the US Marine Corps is without a leader for the first time in 150 years. In a new ad by the group, the Lincoln Project says the Marines’ proud legacy is being tarnished by Mr Tuberville, labelling him a “domestic enemy and a “traitor”.
Watch the ad below:
Report: Jared Kushner and Hope Hicks have testified in front of grand jury investigating Jan 6
Federal prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results have questioned his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, among other witnesses to see if the former president acknowledged he had lost.
Mr Kushner testified to a grand jury in Washington DC last month, according to a report from The New York Times.
Ariana Baio has the details.
Warning of potential for violence, Hunter Biden lawyers tell Trump to end attacks
Lawyers for the president’s son Hunter Biden sent Donald Trump a cease-and-desist letter on Thursday, alleging that the former president’s frequent hostile comments about Mr Biden are defamatory and likely to inspire violence.
“We are just one such social media message away from another incident,” the letter, obtained by Law360, claims, citing the violent attack on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband as a cautionary tale of the dangers of online rhetoric.
Josh Marcus reports.
In-depth: He was a loyal Fox News viewer before he starred in a conspiracy theory. Now Ray Epps is suing
Alex Woodward spoke with attorneys representing Ray Epps about how the ongoing right-wing conspiracy theories about their clients have led to a defamation case against Fox News for helping amplify those claims.
Report: Arizona prosecutors probing GOP efforts to overturn 2020 election
Arizona’s chief law enforcement officer has tasked a team of attorneys with looking into alleged efforts by GOP figures to reverse the results of the 2020 election in the state after Donald Trump became the first Republican in decades to lose Arizona’s electoral votes.
Citing two sources familiar with the probe, The Washington Post reported that Attorney General Kris Mayes assigned a team of prosecutors and investigators to the case two months ago, with the prosecutors already having spoken to a number of pro-Trump figures as part of the investigation.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antics show that the 2024 election will be about America’s role in the world
Eric Garcia writes:
Politics very rarely offers a symmetric split-screen image between Democrats and Republicans. But this week provided a perfect contrast in how Democrats and Republicans approach international affairs, with President Joe Biden preaching the virtues of the liberal international order while the loudest voices in the GOP talked about America retreating from the world.
Read more...
Cruz proposes bill to help detect if your house is spying on you
Senator Ted Cruz of Texas is attempting to rally support for a bill that would reveal to Americans if their household devices are spying on them.
Mr Cruz took to the Senate floor on Tuesday to rally support for the Informing Consumers about the Smart Devices Act — warning that as more and more Americans bring smart devices into their homes, the result could be a loss of privacy.
Abe Asher reports.
Senators take another run at barring future US withdrawal from Nato
A bipartisan group of US senators is pushing for legislation that would prevent any US president from pulling America out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation without approval from the upper chamber.
Andrew Feinberg explains how they’re doing it.
Secret Service ends White House cocaine probe
The US Secret Service ended its investigation into the source of cocaine that was found at the White House after no fingerprints or DNA were found on the small bag, CNN reported.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
