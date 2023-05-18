✕ Close Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall

Donald Trump has flooded his Truth Social platform with posts attacking Florida governor Ron DeSantis – likely to become his biggest rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 – gloating that “Ron’s magic is GONE!” after two of the latter’s endorsements lost key races in Kentucky and Jacksonville on Tuesday evening.

A lawyer for Mr Trump meanwhile announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving the legal team representing the former president in the investigation being carried out by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Timothy Paraltore told the Associated Press his departure had nothing to do with Mr Trump nor was it a reflection on the investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly-aggressive.

Elsewhere, Mr Trump has been seeking to take “credit” for the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, claiming that, without his three nominees to the court, abortion bans would not be possible – while also suggesting that Mr DeSantis’s six-week abortion ban was “too harsh” and eating into his popularity with female voters.