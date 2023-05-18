Trump news – live: Trump claims DeSantis’s ‘magic is gone’ as attorney quits legal team
Ex-president increasingly aggressive in attacks on Florida governor as announcement of long-anticipated White House bid edges ever closer
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
Donald Trump has flooded his Truth Social platform with posts attacking Florida governor Ron DeSantis – likely to become his biggest rival for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 – gloating that “Ron’s magic is GONE!” after two of the latter’s endorsements lost key races in Kentucky and Jacksonville on Tuesday evening.
A lawyer for Mr Trump meanwhile announced on Wednesday that he would be leaving the legal team representing the former president in the investigation being carried out by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith into classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
Timothy Paraltore told the Associated Press his departure had nothing to do with Mr Trump nor was it a reflection on the investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly-aggressive.
Elsewhere, Mr Trump has been seeking to take “credit” for the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, claiming that, without his three nominees to the court, abortion bans would not be possible – while also suggesting that Mr DeSantis’s six-week abortion ban was “too harsh” and eating into his popularity with female voters.
AOC heckles George Santos after Congress votes on his future
Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman heckled fellow New York congressman George Santos on Wednesday after a resolution to expel the Republican from Congress failed.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez and Mr Bowman confronted the embattled lawmaker on the steps of the Capitol as he was speaking to reporters.
Videos captured of the moment from outside the legislative complex showed Mr Bowman shouting as Mr Santos spoke to members of the press: “You’ve got to resign, bro!”.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez joined in, screaming, “resign” and “you gotta go, you gotta give it up”.
“New Yorkers need better!” Mr Bowman yelled.
Read more:
AOC heckles George Santos after Congress votes on his future: ‘Resign! Resign bro!’
‘New Yorkers need better!’
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who is investigating whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, is fighting back against the former president’s attempt to remove her from the case and exclude certain evidence.
Read more:
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
The Georgia prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state is fighting back against the former president’s attempt to remove her from the case and exclude certain evidence
‘We will not be erased’: Critics slam Ron DeSantis for unprecedented bills attacking LGBTQ+ people
Speaking of the Florida governor, his tenure has ushered in a sweeping package of bills targeting transgender people in what has been described as the most impactful series of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in state history.
The bills – which restrict gender-affirming care for minors, threaten drag shows, forbid people from using bathrooms that match their gender identity, and prevent people from using their chosen pronouns at schools – have been sharply criticised by LBGTQ+ advocates and are out of step with established procedures for trans people back by major medical organisations like the American Medical Association.
Former Florida state representative Carlos Guillermo Smith, the first openly LGBTQ+ Latino elected to the state legislature, wrote on Twitter the bills are “revoking our freedoms and ruining people’s lives in his quest for political power.”
“We will NOT be erased,” he added. “We will RESIST. We will FIGHT BACK. We will proudly RAISE OUR FLAGS. We will WIN.”
Read more:
Critics slam Ron DeSantis for unprecedented bills attacking LGBTQ+ people
Bills crack down on trans people’s access to medical care, bathrooms, and using their chosen pronouns
‘Ron’s magic is GONE!’: Trump floods Truth Social with negative DeSantis posts
The Donald has been up late again “retruthing” bad news for the Florida governor wherever he can find it, posting stories from the likes of Newsweek and The New York Times to undermine his likely rival for the Republican presidential nomination – a sure sign that he is rattled by the threat Ron “DeSanctimonious” represents.
Trump was gloating after his pick for the Republican nomination to be Kentucky’s next governor, Daniel Cameron, won the race on Tuesday night while DeSantis’s choice, Kelly Craft, finished third in the GOP primary.
DeSantis’s pick for Jacksonville mayor also lost that same evening when Democrat Donna Deegan defeated Republican Daniel Davis.
“Ron’s magic is GONE!” he declared confidently in one post.
More Trump indictments would give Biden and Democrats huge 2024 boost, poll finds
US president Joe Biden would be vaulted to a massive lead over Donald Trump if the latter faces further criminal charges from the federal and state criminal investigations into his conduct, according to a new poll obtained by The Independent.
The poll of 1,571 registered voters was conducted by WPA Research, a Republican polling firm.
The CEO of WPA is an adviser to Never Back Down, the Super PAC supporting Florida governor Ron DeSantis, but the survey was conducted independently without his input and was not sponsored by the Super PAC.
Read more:
More Trump indictments would give Biden and Democrats huge 2024 boost, poll finds
The poll shows Democrats becoming more energised if Mr Trump faces more criminal charges
Trump takes ‘credit' for overturning of Roe v Wade while raising questions about DeSantis’ six-week ban
The former president has been busy attempting to take “credit” for the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade last year by pointing out that he nominated the justices who did not agree with the 1973 precedent.
On Tuesday evening’s episode of Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax, Mr Trump compared his action against abortion to Florida governor Ron DeSantis’, saying he has done more for pro-life people.
“I’m the one that got rid of Roe v Wade and everybody said that was an impossible thing to do,” Mr Trump boasted.
Read more:
Trump takes credit for overturning Roe v Wade while questioning DeSantis’ 6-week ban
During Trump’s presidency he nominated three Justices to the Supreme Court, making it possible to overturn landmark Roe v Wade ruling
Key Trump attorney says he’s departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies
A key lawyer for former president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he was leaving his legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages.
Timothy Parlatore told the Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Mr Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly-aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Mr Trump well.
Other lawyers, including former Justice Department prosecutor James Trusty, are continuing to represent Mr Trump in Washington investigations.
Read more:
Key Trump attorney says he's departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies
A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he's leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages
Trump goes after AOC’s ‘bad looking boyfriend’ in wild rant
Donald Trump has been on yet another bizarre rant on Truth Social over the fallout from his controversial town hall hosted by CNN at a New Hampshire college last week.
“It’s really amazing to watch the head of CNN get absolutely lambasted for asking me to do a so-called Town Hall,” Mr Trump wrote, referring to the network’s CEO Chris Licht.
He continued: “In all fairness, nobody had any problems with what he wanted to do until after the show started, when they quickly realised that [Kaitlan] Collins was not exactly Barbara Walters, or even close. That’s when the trouble from the Radical Left started. Neurotic little AOC with the bad looking boyfriend, went crazy. He owns CNN, he’s in their head,’ they screamed. CNN, take the GREAT RATINGS!”
Read more:
Trump goes after AOC’s ‘bad looking boyfriend’ in wild rant
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls CNN town hall with Trump ‘70 mins of steamrolled propaganda’
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
The top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, who has announced her resignation, tried to influence the outcome of a race for Boston’s district attorney and violated multiple policies, the Justice Department’s internal watchdog said in a report released on Wednesday.
The inspector general’s 161-page report alleges a broad array of misconduct by US attorney Rachael Rollins.
It accuses her of disclosing to a journalist non-public information about a Justice Department investigation, soliciting and accepting 30 free tickets to a Boston Celtics game and accepting payment from a sports and entertainment agency for travel and means.
Read more:
Justice Department watchdog finds US attorney in Massachusetts tried to influence DA election
The Justice Department's internal watchdog says in a report that the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, who has announced her resignation, tried to influence the outcome of a race for Boston’s district attorney and violated multiple policies
At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information
The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade-plus about classified materials found in the papers of former members of Congress and other US officials, according to newly released congressional testimony.
That figure underscores the weaknesses in how the US government tracks and safeguards its most important secrets.
Investigations are underway into the classified materials found in the holdings of former president Donald Trump and in later searches of files held by president Joe Biden before he won the White House and those in the possession of Mr Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence.
Read more:
At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information
The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade-plus about classified materials found in the papers of former members of Congress and other U.S. officials
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies