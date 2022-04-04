Trump news – live: Execs quit Truth Social as Raskin says Jan 6 White House logs are ‘suspiciously tailored’
Follow live updates here
Amid ongoing questions around a gap in Donald Trump’s call logs during the Capitol riot, representative Jamie Raskin has said the records in question “are suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events” of 6 January 2021 – and that they cover time when it is known Mr Trump spoke to besieged lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
Speaking with CBS on Sunday’s “Face The Nation” programme, Mr Raskin said: “It’s a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven-hour period in terms of tracking the movements and the conversations of the president.”
Meanwhile, six weeks after the launch of Donald Trump’s Truth Social app — billed as an effort to “stand up to the tyranny of big tech” — has lost two senior executives deeply involved in the platform’s launch, according to a report from Reuters.
Launched on Presidents’ Day, the app has been beset by tech problems and about 1.5 million people remain on the waiting list to join, unable to use it. The Twitter-like platform is being labelled a “disaster” and a “massive failure” by observers.
ICYMI: Marjorie Taylor Greene resumes attack on school shooting survivors
Before she was ever elected, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was known for spreading conspiracy theories about the Parkland school shooting and haranguing the young survivors campaigning for new gun safety laws. And over the weekend, she did it again.
In a Twitter back-and-forth with survivor and campaigner David Hogg, she admonished him: “You should try hanging out with actual deer hunters.
“It will help you learn to be more masculine and you will appreciate how we will get our food supply when Biden’s inflation makes buying food unaffordable.”
Read more:
Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘rancid hate’ in attack on Parkland’s David Hogg
Georgia Republican’s comments called ‘toaster in the bathtub level dumb’
GOP congresswoman tells rally Osama bin Laden caught by Trump
A GOP congresswoman claimed at a rally that Donald Trump “caught” Osama bin Laden when, in well-documented reality, the September 11 terrorist was killed under Barack Obama.
Justin Vallejo has the story.
GOP congresswoman tells rally Trump caught Osama bin Laden
Michigan Republican Lisa McClain says she misspoke in an ‘honest mistake’
Lindsey Graham: If GOP controlled Senate, Jackson would not have gotten hearing
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that if Republicans controlled the Senate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would not have received a hearing.
Mr Graham made the remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation vote for Judge Jackson weeks after her confirmation hearing. The South Carolina Republican noted how this would be the first time that he would vote against a Supreme Court nominee, having voted to confirm Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, both of whom Barack Obama appointed.
“If we get back the Senate and we’re in charge of this body and there’s judicial openings, we will talk to our colleagues on the other side, but if we were in charge she would not be before the committee,” Mr Graham said during the confirmation vote hearing. “You would have had someone more moderate than this.”
Eric Garcia reports for The Independent from Capitol Hill.
Lindsey Graham says if GOP controlled the Senate, Jackson would not have a hearing
Graham’s words come ahead of a deadlocked vote for Ms Jackson’s confirmation.
New York City erects billboards in Florida opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
A series of New York City billboards across Florida takes aim at the state’s co-called “Don’t Say Gay” law while promoting the city as a welcome place for LGBT+ people.
Alex Woodward reports.
NYC sponsors billboards in Florida opposing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
Mayor Eric Adams condemns ‘unacceptable’ legislation aimed at LGBT+ Americans as city launches ad campaign in eight Florida cities
Donald Trump attacks John McCain again while endorsing Sarah Palin
Former US President Donald Trump said Sunday in a statement that he is throwing his support behind Sarah Palin in her bid for Alaska’s US House seat.
The endorsement comes after reports surfaced last week that the former running mate in John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign had spoken with Mr Trump ahead of her throwing her name in the race for the Alaska seat.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Donald Trump attacks John McCain again while endorsing Sarah Palin’s bid for Congress
The former Alaska governor was one of the first conservative figures to throw her support behind Donald Trump in 2016
Report: Book ban attempts reach highest level in 20 years
Attempts to ban books reached a two-decade high in the US last year, a new report shows.
The American Library Association (ALA) monitored attempts to ban books in libraries, schools, and universities in 2021 and found 729 such challenges.
Those challenges resulted in more than 1,597 individual book challenges or removals, the ALA noted in a report released on Monday (4 April), noting that “most targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQIA+ persons.”
Clémence Michallon reports.
Book ban attempts reach highest level in 20 years, new report finds
There were 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021
Trump continues to avoid own platform as top executives resign from Truth Social
Two top executives at Donald Trump‘s social media platform, Truth Social, have resigned after a month of misfires and a lack of interest from the former president.
Reuters reports that Josh Adams and Billy Boozer, Truth Social’s chiefs of technology and product development, have resigned. They left the company less than a year after joining and just before a critical phase in the platform’s life kicks off - app development and release.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Top executives resign from Trump’s Truth Social as ex-president avoids own platform
Former president has only posted on his social media site once since it launched in February
Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for praising ‘autocrat’ Viktor Orban
Marjorie Taylor Greene has been condemned for praising Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban, who was re-elected at the weekend despite close ties to Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
On Monday, the Republican praised the Hungarian leader and said Mr Orban, who has been branded an “autocrat” by critics, was an example for Americans to follow.
Gino Spocchia reports.
Greene condemned for praising ‘autocrat’ Viktor Orban’s election win
‘Isn’t one wannabe dictator enough?’
Lara Trump blames ‘too safe’ playgrounds for reckless spring break behaviour
Lara Trump decided to take aim at the playground industry by drawing a shaky line between the structures being constructed nowadays and a recent incident where crowds of spring breakers overwhelmed Santa Barbara balconies to dangerous levels.
Ms Trump appeared as a contributor on the Fox News program The Big Sunday Show alongside a panel to discuss recent news stories from the week, including the war in Ukraine, carjackings in America and one particular story that caught the attention of the daughter-in-law to the former US president: a deck that was swarmed by hundreds of “out of control spring break crowds”, as the Fox chyron labelled them.
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Lara Trump blames ‘too safe’ playgrounds for reckless spring break behaviour
Lara Trump said over the weekend that ‘maybe we need to stop giving participation trophies and coddling the kids’
Cawthorn mocked for defining a woman as someone with ‘no tallywhacker’
Far-right Congressman Madison Cawthorn is showing no signs of ceasing his barrage of controversial or offensive comments and on Monday took his rhetoric a step further with an odd choice of words used to define a biological woman during a speech on the House floor.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Madison Cawthorn mocked for defining a woman as someone with ‘no tallywhacker’
Congressman was recently reprimanded for comments about orgies and cocaine by GOP leaders
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies