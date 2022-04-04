✕ Close GOP senator dodges question on Trump's praise of Putin

Amid ongoing questions around a gap in Donald Trump’s call logs during the Capitol riot, representative Jamie Raskin has said the records in question “are suspiciously tailored to the heart of the events” of 6 January 2021 – and that they cover time when it is known Mr Trump spoke to besieged lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Speaking with CBS on Sunday’s “Face The Nation” programme, Mr Raskin said: “It’s a very unusual thing for us to find that suddenly everything goes dark for a seven-hour period in terms of tracking the movements and the conversations of the president.”

Meanwhile, six weeks after the launch of Donald Trump’s Truth Social app — billed as an effort to “stand up to the tyranny of big tech” — has lost two senior executives deeply involved in the platform’s launch, according to a report from Reuters.

Launched on Presidents’ Day, the app has been beset by tech problems and about 1.5 million people remain on the waiting list to join, unable to use it. The Twitter-like platform is being labelled a “disaster” and a “massive failure” by observers.