Trump news – live: Trump tries to quash Georgia grand jury report as employee accused of lying to prosecutors
Follow all the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Former President Donald Trump has asked courts in Georgia to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference and to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury that recommends people be indicted.
Trump’s attorneys filed similar petitions in both the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court. This week a grand jury was sworn in to hear evidence in the case regarding alleged interference in the 2020 election on the part of the then-president.
Elsewhere, the special counsel investigating the former president threatened potential criminal charges against a Trump Organization employee suspected of lying to investigators, according to sources of ABC News.
Jack Smith transmitted a letter to a staffer that indicated that he might have perjured himself in an appearance before the federal grand jury that ultimately indicted Mr Trump for allegedly mishandling classified documents, the sources said.
The letter appears to signal Mr Smith’s interest in the handling of surveillance footage and efforts to avoid sharing footage with investigators.
Meanwhile, many of Mr Trump’s 2024 Republican opponents spent Friday taking part in one-one interviews with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson at the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa.
Cassidy Hutchinson, key witness at January 6 hearings, lands book deal
A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson‘s “Enough” will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster.
“With ‘Enough,’ she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis,” according to the publisher’s announcement.
Read more...
Weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling put US House majority in play in 2024
After an anaemic showing in the midterms, Republicans have virtually no cushion in their quest to retain control of the House, which was made all the more complicated by a surprise U.S. Supreme Court decision last month that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts. Democrats need to pick up just five seats to control the House.
Read on:
Broadway actor cleared over Jan 6 role
A former actor and Broadway star has been cleared of all charges related to his involvement in the Jan 6 Capitol riots.
James Beeks, a member of the Oath Keepers, was facing charges of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and civil disorder.
He was acquitted of both charges on Wednesday, but his co-defendant Donovan Crowl was convicted on both counts.
Maroosha Muzaffar has the details.
DeSantis rules out being Trump’s running mate
Ron DeSantis, who is trailing Donald Trump in the race for the Republican nomination for president, has said he is not interested in becoming Mr Trump’s running mate.
Abe Asher reports:
Report: Special counsel has interviewed senior state official in Michigan in Trump probe
Justice Department investigators have interviewed Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as part of their investigation into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
Ms Benson’s meeting with prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith took place last month and lasted for “several hours”, a source told CNN.
Graeme Massie reports.
Bob Woodward: Trump sees democracy as ‘enemy territory’
Longtime Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward said he believes former President Donald Trump “looks at democracy as enemy territory” during an interview on MSNBC.
“The problem with Trump is, I think he looks at democracy as enemy territory, to be quite frank,” Mr Woodward told the network’s Ari Melber on Tuesday.
Abe Asher has the story.
Voices: House Republicans proved they are not serious about defending the country
Eric Garcia writes that the GOP is engaged in virtue signaling and is not in the business of passing serious policy.
Read on:
After losing immunity in E Jean Carroll case, Trump fumes about ‘crooked’ DOJ
Former President Donald Trump reacted with fury to news that the US Department of Justice no longer considers him immune from a defamation lawsuit from E Jean Carroll.
Ms Caroll is suing Mr Trump for denying that he sexually assaulted her in Manhattan during the 1990s. In 2019, while serving as president, Mr Trump said that Ms Carroll was “not my type,” and that the alleged assault “never happened.”
If a federal employee is sued for defamation over actions connected to their job, the DOJ can step in as the defendant and effectively stop the lawsuit from proceeding on the grounds that the federal government cannot be sued for defamation.
Abe Asher explains why Mr Trump can no longer rely on the federal government to defend him.
Mounting pressure for GOP hopefuls to stop Trump in Iowa
As the six-month sprint to the Iowa caucuses begins, the sprawling field of Republican presidential candidates is facing growing pressure to prove they can become serious challengers to former President Donald Trump.
The urgency is particularly acute for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who entered the race in May with expectations that he would quickly become Trump’s top rival.
That has not happened. Read on...
Poll: Americans are widely pessimistic about democracy in the United States
Only about 1 in 10 U.S. adults give high ratings to the way democracy is working in the United States or how well it represents the interests of most Americans, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Read the breakdown of the polling:
